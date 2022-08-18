Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
Beaver Lakes' proposed glamping site causing concern for residents
ROGERS, Ark. — Plans for a glamping campground on Beaver Lake cause concern for people who live nearby. The project is called “Contentment at Beaver Lake." The proposal went in front of the Benton County Planning Board earlier this month but was tabled. It's now on the agenda for September’s meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors are the possibility of environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.
5newsonline.com
Know your rights: What can you do if you witness a violent incident?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A viral video of a Mulberry police officer and two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies allegedly using excessive force has sparked a lot of questions. One of them is: what should you do if you witness something like a violent arrest?. In the video, an individual...
5newsonline.com
Four Razorbacks Earn Preseason Coaches All-SEC Recognition
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — First-team honorees Jalen Catalon, Bumper Pool and Ricky Stromberg headline four Razorback standouts who earned 2022 Preseason Coaches All-SEC distinction on Tuesday. Redshirt junior Brady Latham was selected to the third-team offense. Catalon adds to an extensive list of preseason honors after garnering All-American recognition from...
5newsonline.com
Joe Exotic hopes to lay roots in Fort Smith if released from Oklahoma prison
Joe Exotic rose to fame in 2020 with the Netflix documentary "Tiger King." Now behind bars, he says if he gets pardoned, he plans on settling down in Fort Smith.
5newsonline.com
Razorback Soccer adds road game at Grand Canyon
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No.8-ranked Arkansas soccer team has added a road game at Grand Canyon to its schedule. Both teams won their respective conference titles last season, with GCU winning the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). The addition of this game comes after the Hogs lost a game over...
5newsonline.com
Alma takes down Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone
ALMA, Ark. — Alma opened up the 2022 season with a 27-7 victory over Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone. It's the Airedales first win over the rival Pointers in three years. Van Buren would open the scoring thanks to a Bryce Perkins touchdown pass to Andrew...
5newsonline.com
Catalon Named Associated Press Preseason All-American
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon has been named an Associated Press preseason All-American. The redshirt junior earned a spot on the AP’s second-team defense on Monday morning, adding to his extensive list of preseason honors. Catalon, also tabbed a preseason All-American by The Athletic, Athlon, CBS Sports/247Sports, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Sporting News, is on preseason watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award.
5newsonline.com
Without social media video, Arkansas sheriff says he 'probably' wouldn't have known about violent arrest
Crawford Co. Sheriff says he "probably" would not have known about the violence used against a suspect during an arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas.
5newsonline.com
Randall Worcester walks out of Crawford County Detention Center after violent arrest
Randall Worcester walked out of the Crawford Co. Detention Center a day after a violent arrest led to public outcry.
