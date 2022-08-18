ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Beaver Lakes' proposed glamping site causing concern for residents

ROGERS, Ark. — Plans for a glamping campground on Beaver Lake cause concern for people who live nearby. The project is called “Contentment at Beaver Lake." The proposal went in front of the Benton County Planning Board earlier this month but was tabled. It's now on the agenda for September’s meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors are the possibility of environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.
Four Razorbacks Earn Preseason Coaches All-SEC Recognition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — First-team honorees Jalen Catalon, Bumper Pool and Ricky Stromberg headline four Razorback standouts who earned 2022 Preseason Coaches All-SEC distinction on Tuesday. Redshirt junior Brady Latham was selected to the third-team offense. Catalon adds to an extensive list of preseason honors after garnering All-American recognition from...
Razorback Soccer adds road game at Grand Canyon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No.8-ranked Arkansas soccer team has added a road game at Grand Canyon to its schedule. Both teams won their respective conference titles last season, with GCU winning the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). The addition of this game comes after the Hogs lost a game over...
Alma takes down Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone

ALMA, Ark. — Alma opened up the 2022 season with a 27-7 victory over Van Buren in the Battle of the Bone. It's the Airedales first win over the rival Pointers in three years. Van Buren would open the scoring thanks to a Bryce Perkins touchdown pass to Andrew...
Catalon Named Associated Press Preseason All-American

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon has been named an Associated Press preseason All-American. The redshirt junior earned a spot on the AP’s second-team defense on Monday morning, adding to his extensive list of preseason honors. Catalon, also tabbed a preseason All-American by The Athletic, Athlon, CBS Sports/247Sports, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Sporting News, is on preseason watch lists for the Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award.
