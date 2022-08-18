ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seabrook, NH

WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warns about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA
nbcboston.com

Swimmer Dead Following Possible Drowning at Profile Falls in New Hampshire

A possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol prompted an emergency response from several New Hampshire agencies Saturday afternoon, according to police. New Hampshire State Police got a call around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and once first responders arrived, witnesses said a male was swimming in the falls and went underwater, according to a news release from the Marine Patrol division of New Hampshire State Police.
BRISTOL, NH
whdh.com

Drivers hit by construction equipment on New Hampshire highway

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday. Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. At least three cars were damaged by...
MANCHESTER, NH
Seabrook, NH
New Hampshire State
Seabrook, NH
Seacoast Current

2 Possible Drownings in NH Saturday

A kayaker was found unresponsive in the water of Conner Pond in Ossipee in one of two possible drownings in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Unit was called around 3:50 p.m. and brought the man to shore. He was pronounced dead after CPR was administered by first responders that failed to revive him.
OSSIPEE, NH
Amber Alert
liveboston617.org

New Hampshire Woman in Custody Following Breaking and Entering Incidents in Downtown Boston and South Boston

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
clearpublicist.com

Activist accused of spending cash on way of life seeks unemployment

Aug 19, 2022 • 10 hours in the past • 2 minute read through • 24 Opinions. A Black Lives Issues activist whose Boston non-gain was shut down soon after she allegedly expended countless numbers of charity donations to fund her extravagant life style has requested a court docket to let her to use for unemployment advantages.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

4 months later, killings of Concord couple remain unsolved

CONCORD, N.H. — Thursday marks four months since a husband and wife were killed when they went for a walk near their home in Concord. Investigators said the bodies of Steven and Wendy Reid were discovered near the Marsh Loop Trail with multiple gunshot wounds. There have been no...
CONCORD, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Keep Your Eyes Peeled for This Injured Seal in Coastal New Hampshire and Massachusetts

An injured seal last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, has the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue asking people to be on the lookout. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, has a Marine Mammal Rescue program that helps protect animals by "enhancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts," according to their website. They selflessly serve the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts area by responding to calls about seals, whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals who are sick, injured, deceased, or otherwise spark some cause for concern.
