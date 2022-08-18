Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police warns about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials emphasize call to action on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, observed on Aug. 21, was started by two parents who lost their child to fentanyl. Drug overdose or poisoning is the leading cause of death in America for people between 18 to 45 years old. Members of the United States...
nbcboston.com
Swimmer Dead Following Possible Drowning at Profile Falls in New Hampshire
A possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol prompted an emergency response from several New Hampshire agencies Saturday afternoon, according to police. New Hampshire State Police got a call around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and once first responders arrived, witnesses said a male was swimming in the falls and went underwater, according to a news release from the Marine Patrol division of New Hampshire State Police.
whdh.com
Drivers hit by construction equipment on New Hampshire highway
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday. Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. At least three cars were damaged by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manchesterinklink.com
Canterbury church offering hallucinogenic tea has gained a following. But pastor says his time in town is running out
CANTERBURY, NH – The life Derek Januszewski led before ayahuasca, and the life he leads after, bear little resemblance. His former self struggled with obsessive-compulsive disorder, childhood trauma and drug addiction. Then, in May 2017, he took ayahuasca for the first time. “And for the first time in ten...
WMUR.com
Adam Montgomery's attorneys file motion to suppress evidence from a cellphone
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers representing Adam Montgomery are asking a judge to throw out evidence from a cellphone he had. Attorneys said Manchester police violated the U.S. and New Hampshire constitutions when they took a cell phone from the father of missing child Harmony Montgomery. Black Law Group attorney...
fallriverreporter.com
State Police Association of Massachusetts mourning loss of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant
An active-duty Massachusetts State Trooper has passed away. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, today, the Massachusetts State Police were saddened to learn of the tragic loss of active-duty Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr. He was a proud member of the 75th RTT and was assigned to F-Troop.
2 Possible Drownings in NH Saturday
A kayaker was found unresponsive in the water of Conner Pond in Ossipee in one of two possible drownings in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Unit was called around 3:50 p.m. and brought the man to shore. He was pronounced dead after CPR was administered by first responders that failed to revive him.
RELATED PEOPLE
liveboston617.org
New Hampshire Woman in Custody Following Breaking and Entering Incidents in Downtown Boston and South Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
WMUR.com
Man uses metal detector to help Massachusetts woman find lost ring on Hampton Beach
HAMPTON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman's diamond wedding ring is back on her finger after a man found it at the bottom of the ocean. Francesca Teal posted about the ordeal on Facebook. Her post got the attention of a man named Lou Asci who went into the water...
clearpublicist.com
Activist accused of spending cash on way of life seeks unemployment
Aug 19, 2022 • 10 hours in the past • 2 minute read through • 24 Opinions. A Black Lives Issues activist whose Boston non-gain was shut down soon after she allegedly expended countless numbers of charity donations to fund her extravagant life style has requested a court docket to let her to use for unemployment advantages.
Former Montpelier man among 3 people charged in prison slaying of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger
Sean McKinnon, 36, was arrested Thursday in Florida. He had been released several months ago from the federal prison in West Virginia where Bulger was beaten to death in 2018. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Montpelier man among 3 people charged in prison slaying of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Dead River Company celebrates partnership with the New Hampshire Food Bank
The Dead River Company is celebrating its work with the New Hampshire Food Bank. It's has decorated a new 26-foot refrigerator truck with a message of support for all the work the food bank does. The also held a mobile food pantry Friday in Laconia where they unveiled the truck.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire customers seeing impact of hiked energy rates as bills start to go out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some customers are finally starting to see the impact those higher rates are having on their energy bills and some companies are offering solutions to those struggling to make ends meet. “It’s terrible, nobody wants to pay more money than their usual bill,” said Ahmed Mahmoud,...
WMUR.com
4 months later, killings of Concord couple remain unsolved
CONCORD, N.H. — Thursday marks four months since a husband and wife were killed when they went for a walk near their home in Concord. Investigators said the bodies of Steven and Wendy Reid were discovered near the Marsh Loop Trail with multiple gunshot wounds. There have been no...
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for This Injured Seal in Coastal New Hampshire and Massachusetts
An injured seal last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, has the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue asking people to be on the lookout. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, has a Marine Mammal Rescue program that helps protect animals by "enhancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts," according to their website. They selflessly serve the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts area by responding to calls about seals, whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals who are sick, injured, deceased, or otherwise spark some cause for concern.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
New Hampshire woman provides advocacy for victims of crime, trauma through nonprofit
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman provides support for victims of crime, crashes and trauma in Rockingham and Strafford counties through her nonprofit. Patricia Rainboth founded Victims, Inc. in October 1991. Her mission began after stopping at a crash that killed a child. "I came upon a crash...
WMUR.com
Election moderator in Laconia ward resigns after investigation reveals errors during 2020 election
CONCORD, N.H. — An election monitor will oversee the Sept. 13 primary election in Laconia's Ward 6 after a series of mistakes that led to the resignation of the moderator. The attorney general's office requested the resignation of Tony Felch after an investigation. Officials said in November 2021, another...
Convicted Springfield Mafia hitman, 2 others charged for killing James “Whitey” Bulger
Convicted Springfield Mafia hitman Freddy Geas has been formally charged with killing notorious Boston crime boss James Whitey Bulger.
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
Comments / 0