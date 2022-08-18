Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Lexington man arrested in Graves County on drug and gun charges
A call in Graves County about a man reportedly passed out in a vehicle ended with the arrest of a Lexington man on gun and drug charges Saturday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 7pm about a man possibly passed out in a vehicle near the intersection of Ory Lane and Burnett Chapel Road. When authorities arrived they reportedly found 55-year-old Gary Wayne Hoskins of Lexington, slumped over the steering wheel with the engine running.
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Farmington man's home ends with gun and drug charges
A Farmington man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug and gun charges in a multi-agency bust. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Kentucky State Police and ATF agents served a search warrant at 4am on a home near the dead end of Burnett's Chapel Road. The...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run. CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19. A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspect flees hit-and-run scene
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — On Friday at 7:22 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street to aid a child that was hit by a car. The child's injuries were non-life-threatening, and they were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
westkentuckystar.com
Information sought on billboard vandalism in Benton
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on the vandalism of a handful of billboards in Benton. Deputies said over the past two weeks, four billboards have been damaged on Main Street near Toy York Road on multiple occasions. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers...
KFVS12
Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman
Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting.
KFVS12
Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted in lumber theft, Tenn. fraud investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to a lumber theft investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, 42-year-old Jason Scott is a suspect in the investigation of $7,800 dollars worth of lumber that was stolen from a Graves Co. business.
Trigg County drowning under investigation
Saturday, the Trigg County Coroner's Office confirmed a 62-year-old man drowned in Lake Barkley in Cadiz. The accident is under investigation.
KFVS12
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with car
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman faces domestic assault charges, after authorities say she hit her boyfriend with her car. Alice Marie Holland, 32, faces two felony counts in connection with an incident at a Cape Girardeau gas station on Thursday, August 18. According to court documents,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Bodycam video in MCSO lawsuit
Lawsuit accuses McCracken County deputy of excessive use of force during arrest of pregnant woman. The legal complaint claims the deputy grabbed the woman "by the arms and hurled her head-first into his service vehicle,” while she was six months pregnant. It goes on to claim the impact caused a "severe wound" on her forehead, which left a scar.
KFVS12
Marion woman loses thousands of dollars in phone scam
A man has been accused of shooting two people at a gas station in Paducah, Ky. Broadway business owners concerned over community center. Business owners in Cape Girardeau are raising concerns involving the community center. Herrin School District adds school resource officer. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Herrin School District...
KFVS12
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the...
KFVS12
Madison Co. authorities searching for missing man
Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Mississippi Co. coroner confirmed the death of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lawsuit accuses McCracken County deputy of excessive use of force during arrest of pregnant woman
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputy is at the center of a lawsuit involving two Black women claiming excessive use of force. Local 6 was set bodycam video of the incident, which happened on Feb. 1. The lawsuit filed by Elayshia Boey and Vanessa Jenkins...
clayconews.com
KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION IN LOGAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY
Olmsted, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 13th just before 3:30 AM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Straton...
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell rollover accident ends in DUI charge
A single-vehicle rollover accident in Caldwell County sent a Marion, Kentucky man to jail. Deputies responded to the intersection of Marion Road and Skinframe Road, where the driver, 35-year-old Mark White, was reportedly found to be under the influence. He was arrested and charged with DUI and possession of an open alcoholic beverage.
KFVS12
Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18. According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.
westkentuckystar.com
Incidents at McCracken County schools being investigated
Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning a man described as behaving suspiciously tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. The man allegedly claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911 and the man left before police arrived.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County student faces charge after threats on school bus
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A juvenile faces a charge of terroristic threatening 2nd degree after he made threats to bring a knife and gun to school, according to McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman. McCracken County Schools contacted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office a student’s behavior on a school...
KFVS12
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. Updated: 24 hours ago. |. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Heartland...
