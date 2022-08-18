ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Hogan skips Republican reception at restaurant owned by Cox supporter

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. State Sen. J.B. Jennings’ annual Ocean City reception is one of the most well-attended events of the Maryland Association of Counties’ summer conference. The...
WTOP

A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery

A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Ocean City, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland truck drivers work to support local and national economy

As global supply chain challenges continue, one industry is working to make sure Marylanders receive their goods right on time. In the past year, we’ve seen Maryland become a leader in managing the disruptions. The Port of Baltimore took on diverted ships and new customers to help alleviate the strain, and the Howard Street Tunnel expansion project officially broke […]
WTOP

School Zone: DC-area school systems have new COVID-19 protocols

Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about DC-area school systems’ coronavirus protocol. What it is: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance last week, ending a recommendation...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Kagan
Person
Parris Glendening
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
aashtojournal.org

Maryland DOT Archeologists Excavate Iron Furnace Site

Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation are helping excavate two small Colonial-era cabins near the historic Elkridge Furnace in Howard County, MD, located on land originally purchased for a highway project. [Above photo by the Maryland DOT]. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Elkridge iron furnace used enslaved,...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#County Executive#Wtop#Maryland Matters
Washington Examiner

Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable

Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan launched his latest attack against Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox this week, decrying the Republican nominee as being mentally unstable. Hogan, who criticized Cox after he won the GOP primary in July, referred to the Republican nominee...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

A graphic promising a 4th stimulus check for Marylanders is based on old news

MARYLAND, USA — After an expensive summer and a lengthy back-to-school shopping list, another stimulus check probably sounds pretty nice right now! That’s what one graphic a VERIFY viewer sent in promises, but it’s based on old news. THE QUESTION. Is there another stimulus check on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
mocoshow.com

Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
HARWOOD, MD
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The summer days keep rolling along – be sure to enjoy what time we have now with kids before they are back to school. Soon it will be September, exciting times for anglers as water temperatures cool and fishing kicks into high gear. But until then, remember that hot weather creates tough conditions for undersized striped bass that are caught and released. Be sure to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast to plan your trip and help save the smaller fish for future seasons.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy