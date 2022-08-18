Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
Rochester man arrested for Criminal Contempt
On August 18, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Nicholis J. Gordon, 32 of Rochester, NY for Criminal Contempt 2nd. On August 18, 2022, Troopers responded to a walk-up complaint of a possible domestic disturbance on Ash Street in the town of Lockport. Further investigation revealed that Gordon contacted the victim via text message, while the victim was the protected party. Gordon was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
RPD says two men dead in separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating two separate homicides that took place overnight Sunday. The first homicide took place on Olean Street near Lunsford Lane at around 1:40 a.m. Officers say they located a man in his 20s on the sidewalk who had been shot in […]
Man fatally struck on the Inner Loop, state police say
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Troopers say a man was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was struck by a motorist […]
13 WHAM
Man dies after being struck on the Inner Loop in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — State Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run accident on the Inner Loop in the city of Rochester at 3:30 a.m. Troopers say the man was walking into the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was stuck by a passing motorist, who then fled the scene.
13 WHAM
Man fatally shot on Olean Street early Sunday morning
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD is investigating an overnight homicide on Olean Street. Rochester Police responded to the area of Olean Street for the report of a person shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they located a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to his...
WHEC TV-10
Police looking for suspects in two separate deadly shootings overnight, along with suspect in stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are searching for the shooters in two murders that happened overnight, within hours of each other. One was at a large party. Police found one man shot to death on Olean Street, and then about an hour later found multiple others shot on State Street.
WHEC TV-10
Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate fatal overnight hit-and-run on Inner Loop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead following a hit-and-run on Inner Loop. New York State Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the man was walking in the westbound lanes between the Scio Street and Joseph Avenue exits when a driver struck him with their car. The driver then fled the scene.
13 WHAM
Rochester man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Troopers from the New York State Police arrested a Rochester man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday. Troopers say they pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt around 11:20 a.m. They stopped the vehicle on Alphonse...
Driver flees after flipping stolen car on Priscilla St. in Rochester
The same vehicle had been reported stolen out of the city earlier that evening, authorities say.
WHEC TV-10
Man dies after being shot Sunday on Olean St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC is following breaking news of an overnight shooting that took the life of a man in his 20s. Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to Olean Street for a report of a man on the ground. The man died at the scene after he been shot at least once in the upper body.
WHEC TV-10
3 teens arrested on burglary charges
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Three Rochester teens are charged with burglary after a string of break-ins in the suburbs. Greece Police say officers responded to an alarm at a business on West Ridge Road overnight. A K-9 led them to a 17 and 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.
13 WHAM
Two suspects indicted for fatal mass shooting in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Two men have been indicted for their alleged roles in a deadly mass shooting last month on North Clinton Avenue. The shooting happened July 5 on a basketball court outside the Clinton Baden Community Center during a large party. Police said several people fired gunshots. Four...
nyspnews.com
UPDATE: State Police Investigate Crash in City of Rochester
On August 19, 2022, the suspect involved in the pursuit, Kron C. Hathaway, age 21, was arraigned bedside at Strong Memorial Hospital by Monroe County Judge Julie Hahn on the charges of. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree. Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree. (3) counts of...
13 WHAM
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
iheart.com
Convicted Felon Arrested in Rochester Double Shooting
Rochester police have made an arrest in a daytime shooting last week on Child Street that wounded two women. Police say 34-year-old Travis Collier fired into a crowd and shot the women. He was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Maple Street, and police recovered a loaded handgun from...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Stolen car found flipped over on Priscilla Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that they found a car, which was reportedly stolen on Thursday evening, flipped over on Priscilla Street. The Rochester Police Department found the car resting against a tree on Friday just after midnight. Officers said the driver left the scene before they arrived. The...
NY AG: RPD SWAT team justified in killing Monroe Ave. shooting suspect
On June 4 last year, a lengthy police pursuit ended with an exchange of gunfire between Rochester Police SWAT members and a triple shooting suspect.
WHEC TV-10
IN-DEPTH: Rising smash-and-grab thefts potentially tied to ‘Felony Lane Gang’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has a warning from deputies in Genesee County: Don’t leave anything valuable in your car. Smash-and-grab thefts are on the rise. The ‘Felony Lane Gang’ is believed to be involved. Deputies say they’re targeting cars parked in hiking areas, at parks and in parking...
iheart.com
Rochester SWAT Officers Cleared in Fatal Shooting
Investigators with the state Attorney General's Office have cleared SWAT officers involved in last year's Rochester police shooting death of attempted murder suspect Timothy Flowers. They concluded the evidence does not establish that the shooting was a crime. Flowers was shot after he shot first at police during a foot...
