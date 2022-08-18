ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Quentin, CA

Jennifer Luis
3d ago

yep thats what they did to my son's fatherhadnt been to El Salvador since he was a baby and 8 months .... they murdered him out there his tattoos were in English so they knew he wasn't one of them ...he also was sent 100.00... the price for his life... and the cost of my son and I havnt an eternal broken heart

KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa mother killed, family critically wounded, in Mexico car crash

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa mother was killed Sunday when her family's car was hit head-on in Mexico. Lorena Gutierrez, 50, was traveling with her family in Uruapan, Michoacan when a driver traveling the wrong way struck them, according to the Press Democrat and MiMorelia.com, a news site in Mexico. The high-speed crash reportedly involved a red Ford Ranger pickup and a white Nissan compact car.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Daily Beast

Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview

A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Baseball Bat Attack Near People's Park in Berkeley

An attempted aggravated assault occurred at a UC Berkeley construction site at 7:41 a.m. on the 2500 block of Haste Street on Sunday morning, the UC Berkeley Police Department announced. According to a statement released by UC Berkeley, the assault was done with a baseball bat. This is an ongoing...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Courthouse News Service

Ninth Circuit revives fired police officers’ lawsuit against Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — Five Oakland police officers who were fired after fatally shooting an unarmed homeless man in an alleyway will be able to challenge their termination in state court after an appellate panel threw out a federal judge’s 2020 ruling upholding the city of Oakland’s decision to fire them.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘Free Chol Soo Lee': Documenting Activism in the AAPI Community

Some of the grassroots organizing surrounding anti-Asian rhetoric in the Bay Area can be traced back to a seminal moment that happened in San Francisco's Chinatown in the 1970s. On Friday night, some people were able to learn about that history on the big screen. Decades ago, there was a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family Responds After Arrests Made in Shooting Death of SJ Safeway Worker

Family members are reacting after police made two arrests in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway worker. Flowers and candles still can be found along the sidewalk outside the Safeway store on Hamilton Avenue. It’s a tribute to 24-year-old Manuel Huizar, a Safeway employee who was murdered inside the store on June 5.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa man who refused to call 911 gets lengthy prison sentence in overdose deaths

SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses at his residence.According to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office, 50-year-old  Toby Rosa was found guilty in April 2021 of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Wiliam Coffey and Jayson Taylor, men who had known Rosa since high school.On March 9, 2018, Rosa became aware that Coffey had overdosed in his Midway Drive home yet refused to call 911. Prosecutors also said that Rosa "directed others not to call for...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Fremont woman sentenced for stealing nearly $5 million from HP

(BCN) — A Fremont woman who stole nearly $5 million was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding her employer, HP, Inc, the U.S. Department of Justice announced last week. KRON ON is streaming live news now Shelbee Szeto, 30, pleaded guilty in March to using company credit cards meant to pay vendors to […]
FREMONT, CA

