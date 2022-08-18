Read full article on original website
Jennifer Luis
3d ago
yep thats what they did to my son's fatherhadnt been to El Salvador since he was a baby and 8 months .... they murdered him out there his tattoos were in English so they knew he wasn't one of them ...he also was sent 100.00... the price for his life... and the cost of my son and I havnt an eternal broken heart
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
California prison officials say an inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa mother killed, family critically wounded, in Mexico car crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa mother was killed Sunday when her family's car was hit head-on in Mexico. Lorena Gutierrez, 50, was traveling with her family in Uruapan, Michoacan when a driver traveling the wrong way struck them, according to the Press Democrat and MiMorelia.com, a news site in Mexico. The high-speed crash reportedly involved a red Ford Ranger pickup and a white Nissan compact car.
KTVU FOX 2
Man charged with killing father and stepmother in San Francisco home speaks from jail
SAN FRANCISCO - A 23-year-old man charged with killing his father and stepmother over the weekend as they slept in their San Francisco Bayview home, tells KTVU in an exclusive interview what led up to the deadly shootings and why he did it. We previously heard from his stepmother's family,...
Daily Beast
Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview
A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
From jail, San Francisco man admits to killing father, stepmother in TV interview
The couple's 11-year-old daughter was reportedly at home during the shooting.
NBC Bay Area
Baseball Bat Attack Near People's Park in Berkeley
An attempted aggravated assault occurred at a UC Berkeley construction site at 7:41 a.m. on the 2500 block of Haste Street on Sunday morning, the UC Berkeley Police Department announced. According to a statement released by UC Berkeley, the assault was done with a baseball bat. This is an ongoing...
NBC Bay Area
Community Says Police Let Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief to Walk Free
A San Francisco community is raising questions after they said they called police as they spotted someone trying to steal a catalytic converter, only to watch officers allow the man to walk away. At around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, Morgan Heller and her roommate said they started hearing noises outside...
San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Courthouse News Service
Ninth Circuit revives fired police officers’ lawsuit against Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — Five Oakland police officers who were fired after fatally shooting an unarmed homeless man in an alleyway will be able to challenge their termination in state court after an appellate panel threw out a federal judge’s 2020 ruling upholding the city of Oakland’s decision to fire them.
NBC Bay Area
‘Free Chol Soo Lee': Documenting Activism in the AAPI Community
Some of the grassroots organizing surrounding anti-Asian rhetoric in the Bay Area can be traced back to a seminal moment that happened in San Francisco's Chinatown in the 1970s. On Friday night, some people were able to learn about that history on the big screen. Decades ago, there was a...
KTVU FOX 2
Caught in act, suspect in catalytic theft freed by San Francisco cops
SAN FRANCISCO - It seemed like a slam dunk. Witnesses saw a catalytic converter theft in progress and called the cops. They came quick. Case closed? Well, not quite. It happened at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in San Francisco's Richmond District. Surveillance video shows a man backing a stolen Honda...
NBC Bay Area
Family Responds After Arrests Made in Shooting Death of SJ Safeway Worker
Family members are reacting after police made two arrests in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway worker. Flowers and candles still can be found along the sidewalk outside the Safeway store on Hamilton Avenue. It’s a tribute to 24-year-old Manuel Huizar, a Safeway employee who was murdered inside the store on June 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Rosa man who refused to call 911 gets lengthy prison sentence in overdose deaths
SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses at his residence.According to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office, 50-year-old Toby Rosa was found guilty in April 2021 of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Wiliam Coffey and Jayson Taylor, men who had known Rosa since high school.On March 9, 2018, Rosa became aware that Coffey had overdosed in his Midway Drive home yet refused to call 911. Prosecutors also said that Rosa "directed others not to call for...
Castro merchants threaten civil disobedience over ongoing homeless problem in SF
"It's next to impossible to run a successful business in the Castro right now." Business owners in San Francisco's Castro District are calling on city leaders to provide more beds for the unhoused community.
Four minors detained after gunfire in SF
Four masked minors were detained after allegedly firing guns towards cars and a home, according to a tweet from an San Francisco Police Department officer.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man sentenced to 16 years after 2 friends overdose on meth
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minor at Santa Clara Juvenile Hall punched over 10 times by counselor
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall counselor was sentenced to six months in home detention after assaulting a detained minor, the Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney announced on Friday. 46-year-old Robert Medellin was sentenced Friday. Medellin’s assault of a minor occurred on April 14 after the victim and […]
Fremont woman sentenced for stealing nearly $5 million from HP
(BCN) — A Fremont woman who stole nearly $5 million was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding her employer, HP, Inc, the U.S. Department of Justice announced last week. KRON ON is streaming live news now Shelbee Szeto, 30, pleaded guilty in March to using company credit cards meant to pay vendors to […]
Vallejo mom working 2 jobs to make ends meet after being robbed of rent money
Yolanda was robbed of the $2,400 in rent money she took out at a Vallejo bank. Now, she says she has to clean twice as many houses in a day as she normally does to try to make it back.
californiaglobe.com
BART Police Announce That They Will No Longer Use ‘Racist’ Suspect Determination
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) police announced on Thursday that it will no longer use the term “excited delirium” due to it being linked to past deaths of minorities during police incidents. The decision dates to earlier this year when the Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) released a...
Comments / 9