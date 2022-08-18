Read full article on original website
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Madison Metropolitan School District reaches across the globe to find teachers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District took to the national stage to talk about the state of staffing ahead of the school year. Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins told CNN that in total, MMSD is short 135 teachers district-wide. He said they’ve been getting creative to fill those spots.
Madison community gathers for Magic Pride Festival
People speak out against gun violence at Beloit event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday, people across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries to speak out against gun violence at the Beloit Says Enough is Enough event. The evening event, hosted by the Beloit Brown Community Liaison, was the third opportunity it has organized for community members to call for an end to the gun violence in the area. Speakers included people impacted by gun violence in Beloit, community leaders, and local pastors. The event was streamed over Facebook and Zoom, along with in-person attendance.
Something to Smile About
Dozens of Dane Co. schools non-compliant for student safety drill submissions
Free meals, other essentials distributed on Madison’s southeast side during Simpson Street Reunion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 100 community members received a free lunch and goodie bag Saturday afternoon thanks to a Good Samaritan and area sponsors. Diane Small, known as Ms. Diane, handed out gift bags filled with practical items for adults and children. The drive-up event is a part of the Simpson Street Reunion, a community reunion that Ms. Diane and area sponsors host each year to reward neighborliness and build friendships.
Madison College holds tour for manufacturing entrepreneurs
UW drinks a lot of beer, according to the Princeton College Rankings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bottoms up, Badgers. The Princeton Review has ranked the University of Wisconsin-Madison first for colleges with ‘Lots of Beer.’. The ranking is based off student ratings of how widely beer is used at their schools. The Princeton Review asked approximately 160,000 students at 388 schools to fill out surveys ranging in different questions - from Most Beautiful Campus to Students Love Their School Teams to Lots of Beer.
DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Poynette community gathered Sunday afternoon to set out on the water, fish and help families in need. During the Fishing for Families event hosted by Badger Childhood Cancer Network, around 100 5-boat teams set out to fish, all while raising money for a good cause. According to BCCN, each team is assigned with finding a sponsor to donate $500 to fight childhood cancer.
Madison Children’s Museum opens pay-what-you-can café
Baraboo school leaders share their approach to keep kids from being held back
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Teachers in the Baraboo School District are continually evolving how they teach to ensure students will stay on track during the upcoming school year. One of the many concerns during COVID-19 pandemic and virtual learning was that children would get held back a grade level. According...
Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival
Wisconsin Beef Council: Not your average salad! Try these simple back to school steak-inspired salads
Beloit PD looking for suspects who punched moviegoers in the face
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department needs the community’s help in looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted moviegoers on multiple occasions. Beloit PD said they are looking for three young men who punched moviegoers in the face. The victims had no contact with the suspects before...
Four cars involved in downtown Madison crash, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A four-car crash occurred near the intersection of Pinckney Street and Gorham Street, according to the Madison Police Department. Officials say the incident happened at 8:17 p.m. Officers did not say whether there were any injuries or how the crash occurred. One ambulance was sent to...
Five to six shots heard outside a hotel, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five to six gunshots were heard outside of a hotel yesterday, however no damage or injured persons were found, according to the Madison Police Department. The MPD says officers located six 9mm casings on the street in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites on John...
Elkhorn man arrested for alleged fourth OWI offense
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man from Elkhorn was arrested for an alleged fourth OWI offense Saturday night after he was pulled over in his car for multiple traffic violations. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at around 10 p.m., troopers pulled over the 34-year-old’s vehicle after several traffic...
Check out a local company for new back-to-school gear this year!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for some new gear for your students, a Madison-based company has some great options to consider!. NBC15 sat down with Fenrici Founder and CEO Mike Zhang on Monday to talk about some of the new products the company is featuring ahead of the upcoming academic year.
Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Chicago was sentenced to another year in prison after he had abandoned his original sentence for robbing a liquor store in Madison in 2019. Bernard Thomas, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Judge Conley to 18 months of prison after robbing Rocky’s Liquor. The robbing of the Madison-based store happened on December 28, 2019. Thomas failed to show up for his original sentence on March 12, 2021 and was arrested almost a year later in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service.
