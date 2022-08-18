ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payne County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Three injured in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured three people in Oklahoma City. Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a Family Dollar store near N.E. 10th and I-35 after a shooting victim ran to the store for help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Aug. 15-19

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 15-19 include:. Travis Andrew Alvey, 35, Ponca City, larceny, unauthorized use of a bank card and domestic abuse. Shane Andrew Bledsoe, 35, assault on a police officer. Don L. Atchison, 38, Blackwell,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Payne County, OK
Payne County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New details released about fallen Osage County deputy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about Captain William Hargraves, the deputy who died Friday morning in a car accident along US-60. Capt. Hargraves started his career as a jailer in 1998. He was promoted to a deputy in 2000, and a K9 handler in 2003. Hargraves worked in drug detection for Osage County public schools with his K9 Jasmine.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Burglary#Violent Crime#Osu
okcfox.com

2 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fiery head-on crash on Friday that left two people dead near Tuttle. Officials say three vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-4, south of East Rock Creek Road. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was northbound on State Highway 4 when...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

One killed after shots fired in Southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed following an altercation near SW 24th St. and Brookline Avenue early on Sunday morning. OKCPD arrived on scene around 5 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. Officers discovered that one person was killed in the dispute, with no other injuries reported. The scene […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ferrari
news9.com

Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism

Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy