Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
Three injured in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured three people in Oklahoma City. Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a Family Dollar store near N.E. 10th and I-35 after a shooting victim ran to the store for help.
Alleged letter from murder suspect sent to KFOR
The Oklahoma woman charged with murder in the death of her 3-year-old granddaughter has allegedly sent a handwritten letter and proposal to KFOR asking for money and materials in exchange for an exclusive interview about her story.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Aug. 15-19
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 15-19 include:. Travis Andrew Alvey, 35, Ponca City, larceny, unauthorized use of a bank card and domestic abuse. Shane Andrew Bledsoe, 35, assault on a police officer. Don L. Atchison, 38, Blackwell,...
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Broken Arrow Expressway Shooting
Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on July 31 on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Brandon Linsley Jefferson was arrested on the complaints of murder in the first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two complaints of shooting with the intent to kill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Arrested After Federal Meth Bust in Oklahoma City, Ardmore
A house fire in Del City uncovered a meth lab and led to a multi-county federal investigation that’s netted five arrests. Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell said the department responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Beachwood Drive in July. “No occupants were there so...
okcfox.com
Authorities looking for woman in her 60s or 70s who allegedly robbed MidFirst Bank
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — Authorities are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed the MidFirst Bank on North Harrison Street on Thursday. Authorities said a woman entered the bank around 2 p.m. and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the teller. The woman, believed to be in her...
New details released about fallen Osage County deputy
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about Captain William Hargraves, the deputy who died Friday morning in a car accident along US-60. Capt. Hargraves started his career as a jailer in 1998. He was promoted to a deputy in 2000, and a K9 handler in 2003. Hargraves worked in drug detection for Osage County public schools with his K9 Jasmine.
okcfox.com
Man shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Oklahoma City on Sunday morning that left one man dead. Officials say officers responded to call after shot were fired near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. Reports say one man was found dead at the scene with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
2 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fiery head-on crash on Friday that left two people dead near Tuttle. Officials say three vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-4, south of East Rock Creek Road. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was northbound on State Highway 4 when...
okcfox.com
Oklahomans against the death penalty hold abolitionist training
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, Catholic Charities hosted an Oklahoma abolitionist training where people gathered to discuss and take action against the death penalty. The training hosted a number of speakers, and emotions ran high as they shared their personal stories and experiences, all coming together under the same message: to abolish the death penalty.
One killed after shots fired in Southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed following an altercation near SW 24th St. and Brookline Avenue early on Sunday morning. OKCPD arrived on scene around 5 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. Officers discovered that one person was killed in the dispute, with no other injuries reported. The scene […]
Tulsa Man Gets Plea Deal in Statutory Rape Case in OC
A 48-year-old Oklahoma man who had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old runaway girl and traveled with her to Newport Beach pleaded guilty Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to 42 days in jail -- time he has already served since his arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tulsa couple accused of mishandling nonprofit continue to fight charges
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Legal battles continue for a couple who run a local non-profit. Oklahoma Heartland Heroes Foundation is an organization that provides food to at-risk communities. However, there have been multiple investigations into the organization. FOX23 received a tip last year claiming that hundreds of boxes of...
Man arrested after family feud turns deadly
A Pottawatomie County man is facing first degree murder charges after allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend outside of a Prague home.
One arrested after man shot, killed at OKC apartment complex
A man now sits in the Oklahoma County Jail after a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex in late July.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County district attorney David Prater seeking OSBI probe into Kevin Calvey
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into Kevin Calvey's campaign, FOX 25 was told Thursday. Calvey is running for Oklahoma County District Attorney. He's currently in a runoff against Gayland Geiger for the Republican nomination.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism
Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
News On 6
Osage County Deputies, US Marshals Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks
Deputies in Osage County, alongside U.S. Marshalls, conducted compliance checks at the addresses of 132 registered sex offenders and found 13 to be out of compliance. Deputies say they sent the cases to the District Attorney's office for warrants to be filed on those offenders breaking the rules. According to...
One person shot near 51st and Peoria, TPD investigates
TULSA, Okla. — At least one person has been shot at an Auto Zone near 51st and Peoria. Officers are investigating, and homicide detectives have been called to the area. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
SW OKC Road Rage Murder Suspect Captured In Missouri By US Marshals
An Oklahoma City man wanted in connection to a deadly road rage shooting was arrested out-of-state. The United States Marshals Service captured Darius Clark, 34, on Tuesday in Missouri. Law enforcement also found the car allegedly used in the southwest OKC crime. Investigators released a photo of the murder suspect's...
Comments / 0