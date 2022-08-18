ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police reveal details of shootout between cops and gunman at Memphis hotel

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges after a shooting led to officers exchanging gunfire with a suspect overnight Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZisHR_0hLRqROr00
Marvin Conley (SCSO)

Officers responded to a call of shots being actively fired in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue around 1 a.m. One caller said someone was firing shots inside the hotel. Another caller said shots were being fired from the first-floor hallway.

When police arrived at the Economy Inn, Conley immediately fired at them, according to an affidavit. Police said gunfire had also been aimed at people staying at the hotel.

Conley briefly barricaded himself inside a room, according to police. He was taken into custody after he jumped through a hotel window.

According to officers, Conley was armed with a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun with a 50-round magazine at the time of his arrest.

FOX13′s Jeremy Pierre reported from the scene Wednesday and broke down exactly what happened in this video:

During the investigation, police said they found forty-two .45 caliber shell casings and four live .45 caliber rounds.

Outside the hotel window, they found an additional two .45 caliber shell casings, according to the affidavit.

Officers conducted a protective sweep of the hotel and said they found nine adults and four kids inside the rooms that were damaged by Conley’s gunfire.

Twenty-two MPD officers were inside and outside the hotel while Conley fired shots.

No officers were injured.

Conley was treated for a cut to his hand.

Records showed Conley had a felony conviction as of Sept. 25, 2012, according to the affidavit.

He is scheduled to go before a judge on Thursday.

EXCLUSIVE video from FOX13 shows the moments Conley and police exchanged gunfire:

This isn’t the first time MPD has been called to this hotel in the last year. Last November, Memphis Police said a man was shot outside the hotel in broad daylight.

One April afternoon, a man was shot at the hotel and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This past June, two people were shot. One died from their injuries.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 5

rique h
3d ago

Jail....for life.....no wait that would be at the tax payer expense. Sentenced to the Green Mile. To be carried out within 30 days. He was caught in the act and fired on police officers. There is no possibility of convincing a jury that he might not be guilty. DON'T WASTE TAXPAYER MONEY ON LETTING LIVE INSIDE A PRISON FOR THE NEXT 30 TO 40 YEARS. Terminate byhim, incinerate his remains, bag up the ashes in a ziplock bag and give it to his family and let them dispose of it.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

One critical in overnight downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was listed in critical condition after being shot downtown. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of South Front Street. The victim was located at 850 South Third Street. He was dropped off at the hospital by a gray sedan. No suspect information is available at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Economy Inn
actionnews5.com

Man dropped off on street after a shooting downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department received a call about a shooting downtown. At midnight, officers went to South Front Street because of the call. Police say the male shooting victim was located on South Third Street. He was dropped off by a gray Sedan and later transported to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 shot, 1 dead on Whisper Valley Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Whisper Valley Drive left one person dead. Officers arrived on the scene on Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located just after 7 p.m. Friday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Burglars get away with $50,000 in cognac

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A northeast Memphis liquor store owner says he was hit twice in one month by burglars who were after his most expensive products. Jo Chhabra said thieves cut a hole in the back wall of Alex’s Discount liquor and took about $3,000 worth of alcohol from a rear storage area in July. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

McDonald’s employee pulls gun on customers during argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A sign outside the McDonald’s drive-thru on Poplar in Midtown says “order a sweet treat” but two customers got anything but that Thursday. Memphis Police said 32-year-old Willie Webster, an employee at the restaurant, pointed a gun at a man and woman while breakfast was being served. Court records show Webster and the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
112K+
Followers
119K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy