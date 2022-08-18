Police reveal details of shootout between cops and gunman at Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges after a shooting led to officers exchanging gunfire with a suspect overnight Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Marvin Conley (SCSO)

Officers responded to a call of shots being actively fired in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue around 1 a.m. One caller said someone was firing shots inside the hotel. Another caller said shots were being fired from the first-floor hallway.

When police arrived at the Economy Inn, Conley immediately fired at them, according to an affidavit. Police said gunfire had also been aimed at people staying at the hotel.

Conley briefly barricaded himself inside a room, according to police. He was taken into custody after he jumped through a hotel window.

According to officers, Conley was armed with a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun with a 50-round magazine at the time of his arrest.

During the investigation, police said they found forty-two .45 caliber shell casings and four live .45 caliber rounds.

Outside the hotel window, they found an additional two .45 caliber shell casings, according to the affidavit.

Officers conducted a protective sweep of the hotel and said they found nine adults and four kids inside the rooms that were damaged by Conley’s gunfire.

Twenty-two MPD officers were inside and outside the hotel while Conley fired shots.

No officers were injured.

Conley was treated for a cut to his hand.

Records showed Conley had a felony conviction as of Sept. 25, 2012, according to the affidavit.

He is scheduled to go before a judge on Thursday.

This isn’t the first time MPD has been called to this hotel in the last year. Last November, Memphis Police said a man was shot outside the hotel in broad daylight.

One April afternoon, a man was shot at the hotel and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This past June, two people were shot. One died from their injuries.

