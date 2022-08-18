Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lucky Peak Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Nampa man pulled from Lucky Peak Reservoir, weeks after he went under the water, has been identified. The Ada County Coroner's Office says Jose Nunez's body was recovered on Monday after an accident on July 31. The cause and manner of death are still...
City of Fruitland unveils trucks to raise awareness of Michael Vaughan's disappearance
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Fruitland unveiled Homeward Bound Trucks featuring photos of Michael Vaughan, a boy who disappeared one year ago when he was 5-years-old. The Homeward Bound Project uses semi-trailers that travel across North America in hopes of generating leads to help find missing children....
The Countdown is on for the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is now just only a week away! It kicks-off with tethered rides at Ann Morrison Park a week from today on Aug. 31. While many people enjoy the experiencing of going up in a balloon, some prefer to watch them from the ground.
Spirit of Boise to kick things off with CapEd Kids Day
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, presented by CapEd Credit Union, is just about a week away!. It's scheduled for Aug. 31. "It starts on Wednesday which is CapEd Kids Day and what they do that morning is the balloons don't actually leave Ann Morrison Park, instead the kids get to jump in the basket and go on a tethered balloon ride," said Michelle Heart, radio host for Lite 107.9. "It's something that just brings joy to the entire community like how could you be sad or unhappy when you're looking at these huge colorful hot air balloons."
West Ada parents criticize district for late school buses on first day
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Many parents of West Ada students took to social media today to complain about buses being late. CBS2 reached out to the district who acknowledged there were late buses and said this is expected on the first day of school. The West Ada School District...
Pay It Forward: Helping cancer patients in rural communities
WEISER, Idaho (CBS 2) — At the end of Main Street in Weiser, in a modest warehouse, is a group of angels who are doing miracles for cancer patients in the Lower Treasure Valley. "Paying it forward today!" said Angela Phillips as she walked towards the warehouse. She's with...
Fruitland officials to unveil two semi-trucks featuring missing boy
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — A little boy who went missing more than one year ago will have his face featured on two-semi trucks as they venture across the country. Michael "Monkey" Vaughan, who was 5 years old when he disappeared, will be featured, thanks to the Homeward Bound Trucks program.
Middleton School District: No, plane didn't crash at elementary school
MIDDLETON, Idaho (CBS2) — File this under you don't see this every day. The Middleton School District says a plane was seen at Middleton Heights Elementary in the parking lot. "The plane did not crash in the parking lot. We were informed that it was being transported on a...
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: 'People from all over the country' come to event
CBS2 News Staff — CBS2 is proud to be the official TV home of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We're teaming up with CapEd Credit Union and Townsquare Media for the event. It's something radio host Kevin Miller says people look forward to all year. "You know, it's...
Boise man accused of fatally stabbing another man; victim identified
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 39-year-old Boise man is accused of stabbing another man to death late last week. Boise Police says officers were called to a home near Orchard Street and Franklin Road Friday at about 10:55 p.m. Officers took Jorge Lossi into custody and charged him with second-degree murder.
Brush fire grows to 710 acres along Interstate-84
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A brush fire southeast of Boise has grown to roughly 710 acres. Bureau of Land Management officials are working on the Doubletapp Fire, which is near Simco Road. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the incident started as a vehicle fire, which spread to nearby...
How does Boise's hot summer stack up historically?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — People have felt the heat in the Treasure Valley, but it's not just a feeling. This year, Boise broke the record for the most triple digit days in a single summer. August 21 was Boise's 21st day of triple-digit temperatures, breaking the record of 20...
46-year-old man's body recovered from Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 46-year-old man's body has been recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir -- weeks after he went under the water. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the body was retrieved from the water Monday. The victim, who has not yet been identified by officials, went swimming July 31.
18-year-old stabbing victim shares her story: 'It doesn't just all go away'
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It started with a snapchat message from her friend's husband, asking Bailey Fanopolous help him Christmas shop for his wife. "Of course I said yes. I'm more than welcome to help out with people, and I had to go pick him up because they only have one vehicle, and she was using that one," Fanopolous said.
How local farmers are dealing with skyrocketing production costs
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (CBS2) — We're paying more for food at the grocery store, but don't blame the farmers. "There's a lot of increases this year and it makes it kind of difficult to pencil it out," said Galen Lee, a New Plymouth farmer. For Lee, the farming itself...
Cooler weather will move in...temporarily
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, the temperatures are going to remain above average for the next two weeks! After the hottest summer on record, it would be nice to at least see temperatures near the average for this time of the year. While that may happen this weekend, the overall trend is for the highs to warm back up by the first of next week. Hang in there. Here’s how things are shaping up for now.
