Huffman, TX

Deep Brain Stimulation to Brain Area Linked to Reward and Motivation Is Potential Therapy for Depression

Summary: Deep mind stimulation utilized to a small mind space related to reward and motivation resulted in metabolic mind adjustments over 12 months post-implantation and alleviated some signs of melancholy for these with treatment-resistant melancholy. Source: UT Houston. Deep mind stimulation (DBS) to the superolateral department of the medial forebrain...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston hospital pampers nurses during major nursing shortage

HOUSTON - We're in the midst of a critical nursing shortage, and Texas is the second-hardest hit state with less than 10 nurses per 1,000 people. This has been going on for years, but the pandemic accelerated the problem to a whole new crisis level. HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake...
HOUSTON, TX
3-year-old girl found safe, AMBER Alert no longer in effect

HOUSTON — The AMBER Alert issued for a missing Houston girl was canceled Sunday afternoon after authorities said she was found. Houston police said Lincy Guitry was found safe and Holman Hernandez was taken into custody. Police need your help locating a missing 3-year-old girl who was last seen...
HOUSTON, TX
Aunt Charged After Child Falls Out Of Moving SUV

A Houston woman is facing child endangerment charges after her 19-month-old niece fell out of her moving vehicle. Dashcam video captured the incident that happened at one of Houston’s busiest intersections. The family says the child has done this in the past and claim that she was not injured...
HOUSTON, TX
CCISD helping families impacted by Thursday night apartment fire

HOUSTON — Clear Creek ISD is helping out six families of ten children who were displaced in a Thursday night apartment fire. Through community donations, the district says CCISD Cares, a charity organization that helps CCISD families during times of crisis, will distribute a total of $8,000 to the families, which will receive $1,300 each.
HOUSTON, TX
FIREFIGHTER CRITICAL AFTER HEAD ON CRASH WHILE ON WAY TO WORK

At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.
HOUSTON, TX
When is the best time to get your flu shot?

HOUSTON (CW39) — Early indicators from Australia’s influenza surveillance data is leading to U.S. health experts to believe this could be an active flu season. Before flu season begins, the Center for Disease Control recommends people get flu vaccinations early in the fall and ideally be the end of October.
HOUSTON, TX
Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart

A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
CONROE, TX
