A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
fox7austin.com
Houston woman hit with $5,000 prescription to survive pregnancy, hopes to raise awareness on the issue
HOUSTON - Lonnice McCaskill-Thomas says the weeks leading up to her September 7 delivery date have been stressful. Last year while vacationing in Florida, a medical emergency two months after she delivered her third child caused her to begin taking blood thinner medication, after suffering from a pulmonary embolism. She...
daystech.org
Deep Brain Stimulation to Brain Area Linked to Reward and Motivation Is Potential Therapy for Depression
Summary: Deep mind stimulation utilized to a small mind space related to reward and motivation resulted in metabolic mind adjustments over 12 months post-implantation and alleviated some signs of melancholy for these with treatment-resistant melancholy. Source: UT Houston. Deep mind stimulation (DBS) to the superolateral department of the medial forebrain...
fox26houston.com
Houston hospital pampers nurses during major nursing shortage
HOUSTON - We're in the midst of a critical nursing shortage, and Texas is the second-hardest hit state with less than 10 nurses per 1,000 people. This has been going on for years, but the pandemic accelerated the problem to a whole new crisis level. HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake...
Neighbor's camera catches moment a Houston mother's son was severely injured in a crash
HOUSTON — Houston mother Tracie Martinez says video from a neighbor’s camera shows the moment her son Edwin Favela was hit on his motorcycle by speeding cars. "Two cars were racing and they hit my son," she said. Now, she says he's in very serious condition at the...
Click2Houston.com
‘I could’ve died’: Woman warning others after claiming she was poisoned by napkin left on her car door outside of popular Houston restaurant
HOUSTON – A local business owner said one minute she was living it up for her birthday, and the next she said she was suffering from bizarre symptoms. Now, the woman is using the incident to warn others. “I could’ve died. I have my children and my husband,” said...
3-year-old girl found safe, AMBER Alert no longer in effect
HOUSTON — The AMBER Alert issued for a missing Houston girl was canceled Sunday afternoon after authorities said she was found. Houston police said Lincy Guitry was found safe and Holman Hernandez was taken into custody. Police need your help locating a missing 3-year-old girl who was last seen...
Aunt charged with child endangerment after toddler falls out of moving SUV, HPD says
The family member is now facing child endangerment charges but isn't in custody after the shocking video of the child falling out of the car came to light.
Houston Woman Warning Others By Sharing a Chilling Story About a Napkin That was Left on Her Car Door
It was a birthday that one Houston woman will always remember—but for all the wrong reasons. Erin Mims is a local business owner in the Houston area and she's sharing a recent horrible experience in hopes that it will educate and warn others. Mims and her husband Bobbie Marshall...
kurv.com
Aunt Charged After Child Falls Out Of Moving SUV
A Houston woman is facing child endangerment charges after her 19-month-old niece fell out of her moving vehicle. Dashcam video captured the incident that happened at one of Houston’s busiest intersections. The family says the child has done this in the past and claim that she was not injured...
CCISD helping families impacted by Thursday night apartment fire
HOUSTON — Clear Creek ISD is helping out six families of ten children who were displaced in a Thursday night apartment fire. Through community donations, the district says CCISD Cares, a charity organization that helps CCISD families during times of crisis, will distribute a total of $8,000 to the families, which will receive $1,300 each.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIREFIGHTER CRITICAL AFTER HEAD ON CRASH WHILE ON WAY TO WORK
At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.
Missing 3-year-old girl last seen in north Houston located safely, HPD says
Police said 50-year-old suspect Holman Hernandez is now in custody after the girl was located safely.
Click2Houston.com
Husband shot several times in front of wife following night out near SE Houston bar, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times in front of his wife following a night out at a southeast Houston bar, police said early Sunday. Houston police Lt. I. Izaguirre said it happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of Telephone Road near Red Robin Lane.
cw39.com
When is the best time to get your flu shot?
HOUSTON (CW39) — Early indicators from Australia’s influenza surveillance data is leading to U.S. health experts to believe this could be an active flu season. Before flu season begins, the Center for Disease Control recommends people get flu vaccinations early in the fall and ideally be the end of October.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart
A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
Houston firefighter seriously injured after head-on crash near New Caney
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Houston firefighter was seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning near New Caney. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena confirmed one of his firefighters was involved in the crash as the firefighter was on his way to work. The head-on crash happened on FM 1485...
KHOU
There have been more than 200 road rage crashes in Harris County this year
Between January and July of 2020, there were 166 road rage crashes. In 2021, that number jumped to 204. So far this year, there’s been 209.
Man dies after being shot while wrestling over gun with girlfriend, police say
HOUSTON — A man has died after being shot in the stomach while wrestling over a gun with his girlfriend, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened at an apartment on Redford Street near the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston around 2 a.m. Police said the couple,...
Nonprofit group provides free IUD's to Houston's restaurant, bar industry as fight for contraception takes over
HOUSTON — With abortion being banned across the state, the focus for many has now turned to long-term contraception. But sometimes, getting that care for those that are uninsured can be out of reach. Particularly those in the restaurant and bar industry. A Houston-area nonprofit is trying to help.
42 teachers from 9 foreign countries. Aldine ISD goes global more than ever to fill vacancies
HOUSTON, Texas — He's more than 2000 miles from home at Aldine ISD's Ogden Elementary. “I’m from Colombia,” said teacher Omar Yanguma. His third ever trip to the United States may be three to five years long. “I teach three subjects," said Yanguma. "English language arts, Spanish...
