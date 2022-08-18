Tides squander lead against Durham, lose 4-3

NORFOLK, Va. (Release via Norfolk Tides) The Norfolk Tides (51-61) lost to the Durham Bulls (64-49), 4-3, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

Norfolk took the initial lead on an RBI groundout by Yusniel Diaz in the bottom of the first. The Tides would scratch across another in the bottom of the second on an RBI fielder’s choice by Gunnar Henderson to put the Tides up, 2-0.

Durham cut the lead in half in the top of the third when Vidal Brujan knocked an RBI groundout himself. But Norfolk regained a two-run lead when Jordan Westburg ripped an RBI triple to put the Tides up, 3-1.

The Bulls made a comeback when Jonathan Aranda launched a two-run shot in the sixth inning to tie the game. They took the lead in the seventh when Jim Haley grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice, putting the final score at 4-3.

Game three of the series is set for tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. RHP Denyi Reyes (0-3, 6.37) will start for the Tides and will face off against Bulls starter LHP Brendan McKay (MLB Rehab).

POSTGAME NOTES

WILD WILD WEST: Getting two of the Tides three hits came from Jordan Westburg, who went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI triple…it was his third triple of the season with the Tides and his 27th extra-base hit in Triple-A overall…including his time with Bowie, it was his 50th extra-base hit which ties teammate Kyle Stowers in the organization.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.