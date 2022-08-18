Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
High school roundup: Cocke County tops Cherokee in opener; Eastside falls in preseason matchup
NEWPORT — Cherokee fell to host Cocke County 33-9 in a mutual football season opener on Friday night. The Chiefs got on the scoreboard with a 21-yard touchdown run by Noah Parvin and a tackle in the end zone for a safety.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Gate City tunes up for season with benefit win over Virginia High
BRISTOL, Va. — It was a benefit game, but it still was a measuring stick for Gate City. Senior Ethan Fleming rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, all in the first half, to help set the pace early in the Blue Devils’ 33-28 preseason victory over Virginia High at Gene Malcolm Stadium on Friday.
Mt. Pleasant senior Labuda looks to help two teams this fall
As if Robbie Labuda wasn’t busy enough. Now the top running back for the Mt. Pleasant football team wants to add soccer to his packed schedule. It would be his fourth sport in high school. He already plays basketball and runs track. “I want to try to help them...
Comments / 0