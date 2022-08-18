ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Gate City tunes up for season with benefit win over Virginia High

BRISTOL, Va. — It was a benefit game, but it still was a measuring stick for Gate City. Senior Ethan Fleming rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, all in the first half, to help set the pace early in the Blue Devils’ 33-28 preseason victory over Virginia High at Gene Malcolm Stadium on Friday.
GATE CITY, VA

