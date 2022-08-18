ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Holly Peterson
3d ago

Instead of living there in such poor conditions, just move somewhere better. Especially if you are not paying rent....

NOLA82
3d ago

What a terrible condition to live in. Yet people (especially the pnes who live in suburbs) always want to criticize these poor people saying, "All they want is free stuff!" Very sad. Slum lords like Jared Kushner (housing in Baltimore, etc.) and others are envied and put on pedestals by people who are racist, mean-spirited, arrogant and blind to the reality of impoverished people. They using talking points and rhetoric to criticize local and national leaders to boost their own "sorry lives". Jesus said, "The poor will always be among us", but that doesn't mean you have a right to mistreat and humiliate them.

NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA
CBS 42

3 women arrested, charged with defrauding Louisiana disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: Crime is out of control in NO. Should the chief prosecutor be moonlighting?

Perhaps you're fretting because you have heard the DA has gone AWOL in the middle of a crime wave in New Orleans. Fear not. Jason Williams does have a new gig practicing civil law, but it is part time and he will remain as dedicated as ever to putting lawbreakers behind bars. Since assistant DAs are not allowed to practice law on the side, he will have plenty of help in his official capacity.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

It was a white hot night in Olde Towne Slidell

It was hot, but hey, it's summer in south Louisiana. It's always hot. The more important weather note about the night of Aug. 13 is that it didn't rain, and that brought out an enthusiastic crowd for White Linen and Lagniappe in Olde Towne Slidell. It was an evening to eat, drink and be merry, to enjoy live music, celebrate the arts and don a bit of seasonal white if the spirit so moved. It was also a night to give thanks that this significant public art event, canceled for the past two years by COVID-19, was able to take place at all.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Big Freedia opens up a cannabis line in California

LOS ANGELES — New Orleans icon, Big Freedia, announced on Thursday that she is opening up her own cannabis line in California. Freedia announced that her company, Royal Bud, will drop on Aug. 22, at the Green Qween, a store in Los Angeles. She is currently releasing three different strains of marijuana.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced in a federal court in Louisiana that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022, to FEMA fraud. On November 10, 2022, the defendant will be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon. The defendant faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

City prepares Monkey Pox safety measures ahead of Southern Decadence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monkey Pox concerns cause the cancellation of one of the biggest events at Southern Decadence, the free outdoor concert, Bourbon Street Extravaganza. There’s a big effort right now to make the festival as safe as possible for the more than 300,000 people expected to attend Labor Day weekend.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Slidell Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SCHSHINETIA ANDERSON, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022 to FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon on November 10, 2022. The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Pharmacies struggle to stock certain prescriptions

NEW ORLEANS — Denise Schmidt recently had to try a couple of local pharmacies before she could get her prescription filled. She finally got it filled at a big chain. “It's disheartening because I believe in shopping local and, you get, I find they give you better treatment here, because they get to know you over the years,” pharmacy customer Denise Schmidt said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans local news

