Instead of living there in such poor conditions, just move somewhere better. Especially if you are not paying rent....
What a terrible condition to live in. Yet people (especially the pnes who live in suburbs) always want to criticize these poor people saying, "All they want is free stuff!" Very sad. Slum lords like Jared Kushner (housing in Baltimore, etc.) and others are envied and put on pedestals by people who are racist, mean-spirited, arrogant and blind to the reality of impoverished people. They using talking points and rhetoric to criticize local and national leaders to boost their own "sorry lives". Jesus said, "The poor will always be among us", but that doesn't mean you have a right to mistreat and humiliate them.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationDaily Car NewsNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Related
Carjacking victims upset after Mayor Cantrell in court in support of attacker's family
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
New Orleans East councilman takes matters into his own hands
Victims go to New Orleans court for teen robber's sentencing - and find a surprise visitor
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayor sits with, consoles, family of accused armed carjacker in court
$78,000 per month for two mobile toilets! Sticker shock for new Kenner mayor
3 women arrested, charged with defrauding Louisiana disaster relief program
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson a no-show in criminal court
RELATED PEOPLE
James Gill: Crime is out of control in NO. Should the chief prosecutor be moonlighting?
Trash pickup to stay at once a week in New Orleans; fee to remain at $24 a month for now
New Orleans violence continues with shootings, stabbing, carjackings
Metairie car burglar picks wrong vehicle, takes fire from JPSO deputy inside
IN THIS ARTICLE
It was a white hot night in Olde Towne Slidell
Big Freedia opens up a cannabis line in California
Mom-and-pop shops lead the way in New Orleans East: 'There's a lot of good here'
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City prepares Monkey Pox safety measures ahead of Southern Decadence
Slidell Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud
Scam Alert: People impersonating Kenner Police are extorting money from citizens
Pharmacies struggle to stock certain prescriptions
WWL
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 20