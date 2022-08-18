Read full article on original website
WTHR
IMPD homicide detectives called to multiple deadly shootings Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives were investigating multiple deadly shootings Sunday morning - one at a downtown gas station and another at a far east side apartment complex. 922 North Delaware triple shooting. Shortly after 12:15 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the BP gas station at the corner...
WIBC.com
Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Woman killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side
A woman was shot and killed at 8110 North Shadeland Avenue on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
IMPD: Man found shot at gas station on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting at a near south side gas station early Friday morning. Officers responded to the BP gas station near the intersection of East Raymond and South Shelby streets around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a person shot. Police found a man who was shot in the leg.
WTHR
IMPD investigates woman found shot at motel
IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Castleton. Police IMPD confirmed a person is in custody.
WISH-TV
19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
cbs4indy.com
Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
Court docs: Witness hid in bathroom during drug deal turned deadly; murder suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park. Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has an active warrant and is charged […]
Crash, pursuit closes I-65 on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic on the northwest side of Indianapolis is moving again after police activity on Interstate 65 snarled movement in all lanes for nearly two hours. Traffic cameras in the area showed police cars stopped behind a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-65 south of Lafayette Road.
cbs4indy.com
2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
wamwamfm.com
11 Year Old Helps Cops Catch Attacker
The girl is 11. She was attacked Tuesday at a park in Indianapolis, a black rag stuffed in her mouth. She still managed to help the cops catch her attacker. Chris Davis reports…
WISH-TV
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Keystone Avenue; family searches for answers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family is no closer to getting answers after they say someone hit and killed their loved one and left her lying there. Emily Johnson’s family says she was much more than just some unknown victim and they need the community’s help to find who’s responsible.
Deadly semi crash shuts down Shadeland access to I-70
INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly crash involving a semi-trailer closed the ramp from Shadeland Avenue to westbound Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning. The truck left the north side of the highway around 8:40 a.m. and came to rest down an embankment. Investigators have not shared...
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert: Anderson Police search for missing mother and her infant son
ANDERSON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old and her 18-day-old son from Anderson, Indiana. Authorities said that Priceless and Sincere Velez were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. At the time, Priceless was wearing an unknown shirt and gray paints. She was also carrying a gray backpack and orange bag.
Silver Alert issued for Muncie teen missing since August 9
Muncie Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on August 9 at 7 a.m.
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
Marijuana charges against now-resigned IMPD officer dropped
The charges against a now-former Indianapolis police officer stemming from a suspected marijuana operation have been dropped, court records show.
cbs4indy.com
I-65 reopens after ISP shutdown all lanes near downtown Indianapolis following police pursuit
A police pursuit ended up shutting down all lanes of I-65 near downtown Friday night, as Indiana State Police surrounded a stopped vehicle on the southbound lanes. https://cbs4indy.com/news/isp-shutdown-i-65-near-downtown-indianapolis-after-police-pursuit/
