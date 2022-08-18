ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

CBS Boston

Hiker dies at Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, New Hampshire – A hiker died after falling off a waterfall at Cannon Mountain on Saturday. New Hampshire Fire and Game Department was notified that the man slipped on the mountain near the tram ski trail around 12:50 p.m. The hiker was with two other people at the time. The trio had taken the tram up and planned on exploring the summit before returning on the tram, but they changed their minds and decided to hike down. The group wasn't following a hiking trail and thought they were on a ski trail, according to the NH Fish and Game. They got to a steep, rocky part with a waterfall. "As the group tried to maneuver their way down, one of the hikers slipped causing him to fall off the edge. The two other members called 911 for assistance as they could no longer see their companion," NH Fish and Game said. The man was found dead at the bottom of the waterfall. His identity has not been released at this time.  The search and rescue team arrived back in the parking lot around 3:35 p.m. 
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands

What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
WMUR.com

Video: Hotter weather moves into New Hampshire

Low pressure has finally pulled away from northern New England. In its wake, we are expecting sunshine and warmer air to return. Some southern communities will make a run for 90 degrees this weekend. The weather pattern will turn unsettled again early next week. Most towns will see their temperatures...
laconiadailysun.com

Afghan evacuees find refuge at Steele Hill

SANBORNTON — Five Afghan men who work in housekeeping, laundry or landscaping at Steele Hill Resort have a name for Kathy van Engelen, the Laconia woman who helps them each week with shopping, banking, learning English and learning to drive. They call her “teacher,” a title of honor. Then...
933thewolf.com

Win a Family 4-Pack of Tickets to the Hopkinton State Fair!

Fill out the form below for a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Hopkinton State Fair – a Labor Day Weekend tradition, running September 1st – 5th. Hopkinton State fair has been a Labor Day weekend tradition in New Hampshire for over 100 years. The fair has a huge midway, tons, of great fair food, agricultural events, Charmingfare Farm petting zoo for the kids, dock dogs, AXE women from Maine, and tons of more stuff to do.
WMUR.com

Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
wgbh.org

How small New England cities are standing up to white supremacists

How small New England cities are standing up to white supremacists. Two dozen local residents crowded into the city hall in Franklin, New Hampshire, last week to demand that their mayor and council representatives take a more aggressive stance against growing white supremacist activity in the region. They denounced neo-Nazi...
WMUR.com

21-year-old rescued after falling on Falling Water Trails in Franconia

FRANCONIA, N.H. — A Florida resident is recovering after injuring her back while hiking Falling Waters Trail in Franconia. New Hampshire Fish and Game said the 21-year-0ld was descending the trial when she slipped, fell several feet and landed on some rocks. She suffered unspecified lower back and arm...
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester’s first Mural Festival happening now

MANCHESTER, NH — The city’s first mural festival, August 11-22, 2022, the result of nearly two years of planning and building connections, has been guided by the vision of local Artist James Chase. As an associate professor at the Art Institute of New England College, James brings curation, credibility and trust to a project that has added sparkle to the streets of downtown Manchester. He and co-producer Dominque Miller envisioned and have executed something beyond just visiting artists who “do stuff and depart.”
