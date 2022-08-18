ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - During the summer of 2021 inside a building with green and red striped awnings on Fifth Avenue in Antigo, you would hear the sounds of giggles and wonder coming from 38 children playing, learning, and growing while their parents were away working. A few months later in October, that same building would fall silent as the doors of My Lil Angels child care closed for the last time.

