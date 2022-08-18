Read full article on original website
Wausau mulls expanding warming center year-round
City leaders will review a budget modification request next week that would allow Wausau’s warming center to operate all 12 months of the year, rather than restricting operation to the six coldest months of the year. The Finance Committee will weigh in on the Wausau Police Department proposal on...
Two historic buildings get new life in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Chamber of Commerce of the greater Wausau area hosted a tour on Thursday to show their progress on re-vitalizing two historic buildings that will have a prominent place in the city’s business community. The Chamber of Commerce bought the first train depot in town...
Task force looks at Central Wisconsin housing trends
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An area planning commission is trying to address the housing issues in Central Wisconsin. North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission held an open house Wednesday at Wausau City Hall, presenting their plan to gather data to tackle the housing crisis. New data from the 2020...
Kilian resigns from Wausau committee, citing concerns over city policies
Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian resigned last month from Wausau’s Liberation and Freedom Committee amid concerns over city actions and policies that he says are contrary to the group’s mission. Kilian was one of nine members of the group and the sole representative from the City Council. The...
myTeam Triumph provides lasting impact on Wausau Marathon participants
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Created in 2010, myTeam Triumph Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that helps people with disabilities participate in run, bike, and triathlon events. Today, they partook in this years Wausau Marathon, which is their biggest event in the area. One of myTeam Triumph’s primary goal is to...
Assisted living center to close
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Artisan Assisted Living in Wausau will close its doors. Residents received a notice letter addressed by Brent Youchler, of Starlight Senior Homes, to meet for a planning relocation conference. The letter says residents can file a complaint about the discharge process by contacting the regional...
Antigo trucking company encouraged by efforts to get more women into the industry
Tim Kordula has been in the trucking industry for nearly three decades. Over those years, he’s seen a lot of changes and now as administrator for the Karl’s Transport CDL School in Antigo he wants be part of even more changes. “We need everybody in the industry for...
Medford plant employing 170 people to close
Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say. The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers. Phillips-Medisize...
‘It takes a village’: Antigo community comes together to support reopening a reimagined child care center
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - During the summer of 2021 inside a building with green and red striped awnings on Fifth Avenue in Antigo, you would hear the sounds of giggles and wonder coming from 38 children playing, learning, and growing while their parents were away working. A few months later in October, that same building would fall silent as the doors of My Lil Angels child care closed for the last time.
Letter: Look to the future of Bus. 51
It is high time that our common council stops creating road jams with road diet agendas and seldom-used bicycle lanes. I live a half block from Division Street and I hear sirens from fire trucks and ambulances going south on Division Street 24 hours a day. The city wisely built the fire station in a central location on a four-lane street so that emergency vehicles could exit their driveway easily and safely to respond to emergencies more quickly without bottlenecks that increase response time.
Wisconsin state chamber awards Rep. Pat Snyder the ‘Working for Wisconsin Award’
WAUSAU — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) Director of Environmental & Energy Policy Craig Summerfield presented Rep. Pat Snyder (R-Wausau) with a WMC ‘Working for Wisconsin’ Award on Monday, August 15 during a ceremony at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. According to WMC’s legislative scorecard, Rep. Snyder voted 100 percent of the time with the state’s business community.
Weeks before school starts, Northwoods schools struggle to fill open positions
Teachers, students and school administrators are all counting down the days until school starts. But this year, that’s not all they’re counting. School administrators across the Northwoods are also counting up the number of open positions that still need to be filled. A new survey from the Wisconsin...
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
Phillips-Medisize closing Medford plant by end of 2023
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford, with 170 employees, will close down by the end of 2023. In a release, Phillips-Medisize announced after “careful consideration and analysis of its global footprint” it will end operations at the Medford plant. Production at the Medford plant will shift north to the facility in Phillips. The Phillips location has the size and capabilities to support its customers in the future.
Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project
Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
Benefit dinner planned Sunday to raise awareness, funds for farm safety
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available for a dinner to raise money and awareness for farm safety. Feltz’s Dairy Store is hosting farm to fork dinner on Sunday with proceeds benefitting the Mike Biadasz Farm Safety and Education Memorial Fund. Mike Biadasz died on Aug. 15,...
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
Stevens Point leaders take initiative to motivate kids to live a healthy lifestyle with scavenger hunt at farmers market Saturday
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - With recent data showing obesity rates increasing over time, Stevens Point leaders are making it their priority to take action on motivating children to live healthier lifestyles. NewsChannel 7 first introduced viewers to the book ‘Kids, C’mon Let’s Get Healthy! A complete kids’ guide to...
Los Angeles man accused in multiple Wausau-area theft schemes
A Los Angeles, Cal. man is accused of swindling multiple Wausau-area victims out of tens of thousands of dollars in an alleged “grandparent scam,” while facing similar charges in two additional Wisconsin counties. William T. Comfort, 27, is being summoned into Marathon County Circuit Court Aug. 25 to...
