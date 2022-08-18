ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEO of Israeli Pegasus spyware firm NSO to step down

Israel’s NSO Group, which makes the globally controversial Pegasus spyware said on Sunday its CEO Shalev Hulio would step down as part of a reorganisation. The indebted, privately owned company also said it would focus sales on countries belonging to the Nato alliance. “NSO Group announced today the company...
