ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Target Keon Keeley De-Commits from Notre Dame

By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7zWg_0hLRonEB00

Crimson Tide aims to add the high-rated pass rusher to an already stellar recruiting class.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In what could be the first part in what could end up being a giant recruiting coup for Alabama, prize prospect Keon Keeley de-committed from Notre Dame on Wednesday evening.

Keeley is the No. 3 prospect in the nation per the preseason SI99 rankings for the recruiting Class of 2023.

He had been committed to Notre Dame for more than a year, but head coach Brian Kelly has since left for LSU.

Alabama's been considered the frontrunner to land him since Keeley visited campus last month.

Alabama was already atop the Sports Illustrated team recruiting rankings even though the Fighting Irish had eight committed players out of the SI99 compared to the Crimson Tide's seven. However, they both now stand at seven along with Ohio State and Texas.

Keeley is listed as 6 foot 6, 242 pounds.

He landed an offer from the Crimson Tide on Jan. 14 after wrapping up a junior season that saw him record 61 tackles, including 34 for a loss and 16.5 sacks, to go with 19 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and an interception.

“This was my first time meeting him, and it was pretty cool,” Keeley told BamaCentral at the time. “He basically told me the importance of being a good person on and off the field and what it takes to be great. On the field, he thinks I’m a pure edge rusher for Alabama, and he really likes my athleticism.”

Alabama has a monstrous pass-rushing group led by Will Anderson Jr., who earned the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell,

Keeley’s primary recruiter at Alabama is wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins. Outside linebackers/special teams coach Coleman Hutzler has been heavily involved as well.

“He’s really cool and energetic,” Keeley said of Hutzler. “You can tell he really loves what he does."

Film Study by Irish Breakdown

I loved Keeley's talent and potential as a sophomore, but as a junior he already started to tap into his five-star potential, which is why he jumped up to a 5-star prospect on my board.

The first thing that stands out about Keeley is his elite length and frame. He's listed at 6-6 and 230 pounds, but he's still on the thin side and has a young body. Keeley has the frame that should allow him to get to at least 245-250 pounds by the time he enrolls at Notre Dame. Keeley has exceptional length, possessing arms that are as long as I've seen from a high school prospect, especially one as young as he is at this point.

As a junior he showed improved power, and there is still plenty of room for improvement and development there. When he comes off with good pad level and shoots his hands he can rock blockers back and even the longest of tackles can struggle to keep hands on. These traits combine with his athleticism to make Keeley an effective edge run defender.

Keeley shows an explosive burst off the edge, and it took a jump as a junior. He can blow past offensive tackles with his first step, but despite being so long he can get low and bend around the edge, and I am incredibly impressed with his natural feel for winning on the edge. There are things the elite pass rushers just do naturally, and we saw that from Keeley throughout his junior season.

Keeley gets on quarterbacks in a hurry and he arrived with a great deal more force as a junior, which five-star quarterback Arch Manning learned first hand in a head-to-head matchup this season. Keeley is a nimble and smooth athlete that possesses impressive foot quickness and balance. He has all the traits needed to eventually learn and master a wide array of pass rush moves.

The Berkeley Prep star has an impressive football IQ for a player his age. He makes quick reads, gets his hands up quickly when he sees quick game and when he loses a pass rush he does a great job of getting his eyes on the quarterback and trying to use his length to get his hands on the ball.

What's scary is that he still has plenty of room to continue growing, improving his technique and to improve his game despite already being a five-star prospect. If he continues to progress he'll end up being the best edge player to sign with Notre Dame since Aaron Lynch . The difference is Keeley is already ahead of where Lynch and Stephon Tuitt - the other elite five-star from that 2011 - were as juniors.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama QB commit threads the needle for game-winning touchdown

Alabama quarterback commit Dylan Lonergan won the game for Brookwood high school over Norwood Saturday evening at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Lonergan, the No. 11 quarterback in the 2023 cycle and a 4-star prospect, threw a beautiful ball in-between defenders to give Brookwood the lead, 28-24. Quite the catch from the receiver, too.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Crimson Tide#Si99#Lsu#The Fighting Irish#The Crimson Tide
Tide 100.9 FM

Three Tide Transfers Land on Preseason All-Transfer Team

Alabama transfers Jahmyr Gibbs, Jermaine Burton, and Tyler Steen have landed on the 247Sports' 2022 All-Transfer Team. Gibbs transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech. While with the Yellow Jackets, he saw time as both a rusher and receiver. He attempted 232 rushes for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns, plus grabbed 60 receptions for 773 yards, and five touchdowns in his two seasons in Atlanta, Ga. The junior running back ranked at No. 4 on the list.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Roman Harper identifies where Alabama is most vulnerable this season

Roman Harper was a guest on Paul Finebaum’s Twitter Spaces event on Friday, and identified the area where Alabama is most vulnerable this season. “Up front offensively, so I don’t think offensive line is exactly where they’ve been in the past, I still don’t think they’ve made that big, large leap from last year,” Harper said. “Last year they had explosive wide receivers on the outside to cover it all up. It’ll be interesting to see if their O-line actually improves. And if they do that, whether it’s with play calling to help them out with some protection things, or they don’t throw it as much and they run the ball better. But offensive line is definitely a scary sight for them.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
thecutoffnews.com

The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama

The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Nick 97.5

Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!

That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Cullman Daily News

The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper

Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy