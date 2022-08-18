Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Austin's 2022-23 high school football preseason rankings
TEXAS - High school football season in Central Texas is just days away!. Take a look at FOX 7 Austin's preseason rankings to get ready for kickoff. 1. Westlake (2021: 16-0, 6A DII State Champion) 2. Lake Travis (2021: 12-3, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist) 3. Round Rock (2021: 9-2, lost...
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
KSAT 12
Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez
You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
fox7austin.com
Circle C Ranch residents remember hit-and-run victim
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin’s Circle C residents are mourning the loss of one of their neighbors who they said was killed in a hit-and-run. Neighbors said the lady they saw get hit was loved and this is a huge loss to the tight-knit community. On Wednesday, August 17 at...
fox7austin.com
17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
fox7austin.com
Police locate missing 65-year-old Austin man
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department published a news release Sunday morning asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old man that was last seen in Northeast Austin. Less than an hour after APD published the release, the missing man was located. APD says Frank Lee was...
1 person hospitalized in crash at Parmer Lane and MoPac
AUSTIN, Texas — A crash early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened on the MoPac Expressway ramp near Parmer Lane just after 2 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics arrived at the scene, one person was pinned inside of a vehicle.
fox7austin.com
TCSO looking for multiple suspects in Menchaca Road homicide
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is looking for "multiple suspects" they say were seen running away from the scene of a homicide in South Austin Friday night. At 11:40 p.m. on August 19, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot and a...
Runaway teen from San Antonio believed to be in Austin
Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa, ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio. Authorities believe she's in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown/Lago Vista.
Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown
Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
KENS 5
San Antonio high school's barbecue team wins national title | Texas Outdoors
Madison High School's barbecue team took home a national title this year at a barbecue competition. Barry Davis spoke with them during this week's Texas Outdoors.
fox7austin.com
Austin Outlaws win fourth Major League Quidditch title
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Outlaws are champions again!. Austin's Major League Quidditch team won their fourth Benepe Cup in Maryland Sunday, sweeping number-one seed Boston Forge in the finals to win the title for the second year in a row. Austin previously took home back-to-back trophies in 2017 and...
fox7austin.com
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas to hold grand opening of remodeled Kyle campus August 27
KYLE, Texas - PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is inviting the public to the grand opening of their newly remodeled Kyle campus next weekend. PAWS first opened its animal facility in Kyle in 1986 and over the last two months, the facility was closed to remodel the 36-year-old building to "better serve the community," says the shelter.
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
fox7austin.com
Beto O'Rourke stops in Pflugerville on 49-day 'Drive for Texas'
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Eager Beto O’Rourke supporters weren’t deterred by the wet weather in Pflugerville on Thursday. "I like his view on change and just the honest way he wants to help Texans, us everyday Texans," said Brent Payne of Pflugerville. The gubernatorial candidate stood on a small...
Pretty, Yet…Texas House with an Elevator is One of the Most Eclectic I’ve Ever Seen
Ever dreamed of living in the Texas Hill Country? Take a look at this unique home nestled in the lovely countryside in New Braunfels, Texas. I love living in East Texas and have no plans to move anytime soon. At the same time, I was born in the central Texas area--which is Hill Country-adjacent.
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
'It's a hard day' | Family of missing Lina Sardar Khil mark another month without their daughter
SAN ANTONIO — Missing for eight months. San Antonio police are still searching for 4-year-old Lina Sardar Khil who went missing last year on December 20. The toddler girl vanished from the playground of the apartment complex where she lived with her family. Lina was 3-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Police told KENS 5 in May that her case has not gone cold and tips are still coming in.
fox7austin.com
Ingram Park Mall given all clear following shelter in place order
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place order for the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio on Friday, August 19 around 5:30 p.m. The order was issued due to a suspect running into the mall following a vehicle pursuit, police say. Officials closed...
