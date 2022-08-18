ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Austin's 2022-23 high school football preseason rankings

TEXAS - High school football season in Central Texas is just days away!. Take a look at FOX 7 Austin's preseason rankings to get ready for kickoff. 1. Westlake (2021: 16-0, 6A DII State Champion) 2. Lake Travis (2021: 12-3, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist) 3. Round Rock (2021: 9-2, lost...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez

You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Circle C Ranch residents remember hit-and-run victim

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin’s Circle C residents are mourning the loss of one of their neighbors who they said was killed in a hit-and-run. Neighbors said the lady they saw get hit was loved and this is a huge loss to the tight-knit community. On Wednesday, August 17 at...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Seguin, TX
Seguin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police locate missing 65-year-old Austin man

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department published a news release Sunday morning asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old man that was last seen in Northeast Austin. Less than an hour after APD published the release, the missing man was located. APD says Frank Lee was...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

1 person hospitalized in crash at Parmer Lane and MoPac

AUSTIN, Texas — A crash early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened on the MoPac Expressway ramp near Parmer Lane just after 2 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics arrived at the scene, one person was pinned inside of a vehicle.
fox7austin.com

TCSO looking for multiple suspects in Menchaca Road homicide

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is looking for "multiple suspects" they say were seen running away from the scene of a homicide in South Austin Friday night. At 11:40 p.m. on August 19, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot and a...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Vans#Austin Police Department#The Seguin High School#Seguin Isd
ABC Big 2 News

Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
LAGO VISTA, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Outlaws win fourth Major League Quidditch title

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Outlaws are champions again!. Austin's Major League Quidditch team won their fourth Benepe Cup in Maryland Sunday, sweeping number-one seed Boston Forge in the finals to win the title for the second year in a row. Austin previously took home back-to-back trophies in 2017 and...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Beto O'Rourke stops in Pflugerville on 49-day 'Drive for Texas'

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Eager Beto O’Rourke supporters weren’t deterred by the wet weather in Pflugerville on Thursday. "I like his view on change and just the honest way he wants to help Texans, us everyday Texans," said Brent Payne of Pflugerville. The gubernatorial candidate stood on a small...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Rock 108

Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!

Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'It's a hard day' | Family of missing Lina Sardar Khil mark another month without their daughter

SAN ANTONIO — Missing for eight months. San Antonio police are still searching for 4-year-old Lina Sardar Khil who went missing last year on December 20. The toddler girl vanished from the playground of the apartment complex where she lived with her family. Lina was 3-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Police told KENS 5 in May that her case has not gone cold and tips are still coming in.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Ingram Park Mall given all clear following shelter in place order

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place order for the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio on Friday, August 19 around 5:30 p.m. The order was issued due to a suspect running into the mall following a vehicle pursuit, police say. Officials closed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy