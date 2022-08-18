AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO