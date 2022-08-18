Read full article on original website
Ohio County students preparing for back to school
Wheeling, W.Va — Why is there a big line on a Saturday morning you may ask? Well, to get school supplies for the upcoming school year. The annual 'Adopt-A-Student' giveaway was back at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center to help children and families with the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.
St. Clairsville business helping students prepare for new school year
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Back to School season is officially among us and a small business in Belmont County is getting the local kids ready. Oil & Gas Safety Supply in St. Clairsville will be hosting its Back to School Bash on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Located on site, the event is free to the public and is aiming to bring fun to the area, as well as giving back to the community.
Dunbar Recreation Center placed on National Register of Historic Places
Weirton, WV — The Dunbar Recreation center in Weirton was recognized tonight after being placed on tHE National Register of Historic Places. The center became eligible for the listing at the local level due to its contributions to Weirton's African American history. The celebration banquet honoring the new listing...
Bridgeport still in need of bus drivers
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — Schools across the country are still facing a shortage of bus drivers as the school year picks up. Some local schools in Belmont County have found a unique way to fill any empty seats. Bridgeport High School is just one of those schools. Seeing drivers getting...
Officials happy to see Social Security services return to Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A ribbon cutting took place at the Towers Building in Steubenville on Thursday for the new social security office. "If they wouldn't have came here, people who need Social Security, who are all aging, you have to be a certain age to get Social Security, would have to drive to East Liverpool and that's just not feasible,” Jefferson County Commissioner Tony Morelli said.
Police, school officials warn drivers as first day nears in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In just a few days, school busses will be filling the streets in Ohio County, so it’s time to prepare for frequent stopping. Ohio County Schools and the Wheeling Police Department are stressing to people to be aware of school buses that are stopped and letting off children.
Jefferson County Fair offers something for everyone
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Fair continues through the weekend and crowds continue to make their way through the gates in Smithfield. Thursday’s activities included showing off animals, amusement rides, magic show, motocross racing, food and more. "I came out to have fun with my cousin,...
Saturday Market held in Steubenville in hopes of bringing vibrancy to downtown
Jefferson County, OH — After living and traveling across the world, a Steubenville group made their way back home to bring more vibrancy with them, and they did so with a Saturday market. "My friends and I moved back to the area," Organizer, Sadie Hoit said. "We're from here...
Barton Polkafest benefits new firehouse
BARTON, Ohio — The Barton Volunteer Fire Department is back this weekend with its 28th annual Polkafest. An afternoon filled with dancing, live music and celebrations is planned for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Firemen’s Field in Barton. Admission is free. The festival gives...
Boy struck by motorcycle in Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — Hancock County Chief Deputy Todd Murray confirming that a 7-year-old boy was hit by a burgundy/maroon motorcycle on Friday. The accident happened just before 2:45 p.m. on Kings Creek Road in Weirton. The boy was struck while riding his bike before he sustained multiple injuries...
BHJ puts together video on food insecurity during COVID-19
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Food insecurity is a problem all across the nation, and with COVID, it’s not only impacted the price of food but the way to get it. The Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission normally doesn’t do much with food insecurity, but economic development strategist Craig Brown said they received a grant from the EDA to look at issues that were resulting or amplified by COVID-19.
Major Steubenville road resurfacing project continues Sunday
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The resurfacing project for Sunset Boulevard and Washington Street will continue starting Sunday. Construction will take place at night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 7 a.m. each day, if the weather allows. The project is expected to take three to four weeks, if everything...
Special police operation logs 34 arrests in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — After nearly three dozen people were arrested on special operations, the Wheeling Police Department is asking for a change. Thirty-four people were arrested or cited for various criminal activity after two, multi-week special operations. Operations Southern Exposure and Back-to-Basics took place over May and July in...
Local charities the big winners of Mountaineer Brewfest
WHEELING, W.Va. — The 8th annual Mountaineer Brewfest is set for Saturday. To get ready, a VIP event took place Thursday at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack for event sponsors and those who purchased tickets before July 31. The event featured West Virginia craft beers, paired with different foods. "We have...
2022 Tyler Consolidated Silver Knights
MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Coaching History: Tyler Consolidated (head coach, 10th season)
2022 Cameron Dragons
CAMERON, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Aug. 26: at West Greene (Pa.) Greatest moment in team history: Undefeated seasons 1999, 2016, 2018.
11th annual 'Auxiliary Poker Run' returns
Yorkville, OH — The 11th annual ‘Auxiliary Poker Run’ began in Yorkville Saturday morning. About 90 people attended the joy ride. Their goal is to receive donations and the proceeds go back into helping veterans. This year the proceeds will go to ‘Helping Heroes’, which helps homeless veterans.
2022 John Marshall Monarchs
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Sept. 9: at Bridgeport (WV) Oct. 14: at Brooke, 7:30 p.m. History of coaching: John Marshall (1st season as head coach); Union Local (head coach, 2006-12) Record as head coach: 31-42 Current school record as head coach: 0-0 Stadium...
8.20.22 Highlights: Buckeye Trail vs. Caldwell; 'Skins win 17-6 after lengthy storm delay
Cale Bender scored a second half touchdown, his second of the night, and picked off a late pass to seal Caldwell's 17-6 win vs. Buckeye Trail following a nearly three hour storm delay at Meadowbrook. The Redskins led 10-6 in the third quarter when the delay began around 8:30 p.m.
