Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
Nebraska Avenue I-75 overpass in central Toledo to reopen Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two years ago, the overpass connecting South Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard was in dire need of an upgrade due to serious deterioration, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Construction crews are now applying the finishing touches and will reopen it on Monday afternoon. While...
toledocitypaper.com
TARTA rolls out dynamic new fare system
The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is a vital resource in the Toledo area for transportation to jobs, education and healthcare. TARTA has been transporting Toledoans in and around town for just over 50 years. With 32 local bus routes and approximately 3.5 million passengers each year, TARTA is a trusted and reliable source of mobility and independence in the Toledo community.
$115 million ‘transformational’ development to become Bellevue’s largest ever
What’s to come? Plans call for 239 multi-family housing units, 21 single-family homes, a 104-room hotel, a 425-space parking garage and 15,500 sq. ft. of office and retail space.
Semi rollover closes I-75 to I-80 ramp Thursday morning
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck rollover on the I-80/90 ramp on I-75 southbound in Wood County on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. The ramp is closed as a result of the crash. According to a Facebook post by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp should reopen around 1 p.m. Injuries were involved, but no information was released regarding the nature or severity of the injuries. It is also unknown how many people were involved.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County
BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m. John Kuzma,...
13abc.com
Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
13abc.com
Nearly a month after evacuation residents of Riverview Terrace are still displaced
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Former residents of Riverview Terrace are still displaced nearly one month after being ordered to pack belongings and vacate the premises. Questions of what’s to come still loom, as some residents are staying at Adrian Inn where they’ve received little to no information. “At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Dept. of Agriculture denies request to add foxtail barley to noxious weed list
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture has denied the request to add foxtail barley to Ohio’s noxious weed list. Tom Mackin, the Mayor of Perrysburg, posted on Facebook that he received the letter denying the request on Friday. The request to add foxtail barley to the...
WTOL-TV
Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night. Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Avenue and Hawley Street. Parts of Western were blocked off as police investigated.
Bicyclist dead after hit by minivan
A bicyclist was hit and killed on Friday morning in Ottawa County.
Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
13abc.com
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
13abc.com
TPD: Man robs Monroe Street Huntington Bank
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is on the run after robbing the Huntington Bank on Monroe Street in Toledo Saturday, according to police. The man entered the bank around 11:46 a.m. Saturday and gave the teller a note demanding cash, police said. Investigators said he took off with an “undetermined amount of cash.”
2 drivers injured in crash on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Michigan Avenue near Platt Road was briefly shut down Thursday afternoon after one car crashed into another trying to pull into a private driveway. Emergency crews were called at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the area west of the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Platt Road for a reported two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
Toledo Pride kicks off festivities Friday after 2 years of smaller events due to COVID-19
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returned on Friday to kick off the weekend's events at Promenade Park after the COVID-19 pandemic caused two years of smaller events. Toledo Pride's Marketing Coordinator, Chad Turner, said he's excited to see the event "back in full force" in 2022. In 2020, the event was a prerecorded indoor celebration, and in 2021, the event was held with limited tickets.
Horton Hauls Junk Toledo Offers a Wide Range of Junk Removal Services in Ohio
Toledo, OH - ( NewMediaWire ) - August 18, 2022 - Like in other states, the city and municipalities in Ohio have numerous restrictions on what junk they can pick and what they cannot take. Donation centers are also highly selective on stuff homeowners may want to donate. To ease the process, Horton Hauls Junk Toledo offers stress-free junk removal and hauling services, assisting clients in retaking their space without renting more space to keep their belongings. The company provides free onsite estimates, convenient and secure payment options, and a guarantee of responsible disposal.
13abc.com
Local non-profit 2TUFF-2TALK is raising funds and awareness for construction worker suicide prevention
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders with a local non-profit, 2TUFF2TALK, are bringing awareness to high suicide numbers in the construction industry. Saturday, the organization hosted its first fundraiser in Rossford. 2TUFF2TALK t is helping union construction workers and their families in Northwest Ohio navigate mental health issues and the mental...
themirrornewspaper.com
Free Tours Of Stoneco Maumee Quarry Available To The Public On Saturday
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Free tours of the Stoneco Maumee Quarry will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine. The open house will include bus tours of the quarry, activities for kids, food and giveaways at the 1360 Ford St. location.
Comments / 0