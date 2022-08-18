ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOL 11

Nebraska Avenue I-75 overpass in central Toledo to reopen Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two years ago, the overpass connecting South Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard was in dire need of an upgrade due to serious deterioration, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Construction crews are now applying the finishing touches and will reopen it on Monday afternoon. While...
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

TARTA rolls out dynamic new fare system

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is a vital resource in the Toledo area for transportation to jobs, education and healthcare. TARTA has been transporting Toledoans in and around town for just over 50 years. With 32 local bus routes and approximately 3.5 million passengers each year, TARTA is a trusted and reliable source of mobility and independence in the Toledo community.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Semi rollover closes I-75 to I-80 ramp Thursday morning

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck rollover on the I-80/90 ramp on I-75 southbound in Wood County on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. The ramp is closed as a result of the crash. According to a Facebook post by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp should reopen around 1 p.m. Injuries were involved, but no information was released regarding the nature or severity of the injuries. It is also unknown how many people were involved.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County

BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m. John Kuzma,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night. Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Avenue and Hawley Street. Parts of Western were blocked off as police investigated.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured

MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Man robs Monroe Street Huntington Bank

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is on the run after robbing the Huntington Bank on Monroe Street in Toledo Saturday, according to police. The man entered the bank around 11:46 a.m. Saturday and gave the teller a note demanding cash, police said. Investigators said he took off with an “undetermined amount of cash.”
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

2 drivers injured in crash on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Michigan Avenue near Platt Road was briefly shut down Thursday afternoon after one car crashed into another trying to pull into a private driveway. Emergency crews were called at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to the area west of the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Platt Road for a reported two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

Toledo Pride kicks off festivities Friday after 2 years of smaller events due to COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returned on Friday to kick off the weekend's events at Promenade Park after the COVID-19 pandemic caused two years of smaller events. Toledo Pride's Marketing Coordinator, Chad Turner, said he's excited to see the event "back in full force" in 2022. In 2020, the event was a prerecorded indoor celebration, and in 2021, the event was held with limited tickets.
TOLEDO, OH
The Associated Press

Horton Hauls Junk Toledo Offers a Wide Range of Junk Removal Services in Ohio

Toledo, OH - ( NewMediaWire ) - August 18, 2022 - Like in other states, the city and municipalities in Ohio have numerous restrictions on what junk they can pick and what they cannot take. Donation centers are also highly selective on stuff homeowners may want to donate. To ease the process, Horton Hauls Junk Toledo offers stress-free junk removal and hauling services, assisting clients in retaking their space without renting more space to keep their belongings. The company provides free onsite estimates, convenient and secure payment options, and a guarantee of responsible disposal.
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Free Tours Of Stoneco Maumee Quarry Available To The Public On Saturday

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Free tours of the Stoneco Maumee Quarry will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine. The open house will include bus tours of the quarry, activities for kids, food and giveaways at the 1360 Ford St. location.

