Austin, TX

Austin FC, best road team in MLS, heads north to take on Minnesota United

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the frenetic action and drama during the past two Austin FC matches have been fun to watch, it isn’t suitable for a playoff run, and head coach Josh Wolff knows that.

After Verde’s insane 4-3 comeback win over Sporting Kansas City on Aug. 13, coupled with a 3-3 draw the week prior with San Jose — in which they came back from a 3-1 deficit — it’s time to get right against Minnesota United, Wolff said.

Q2 Thriller: Austin FC completes comeback over Sporting KC

“We’ve got to be aware of how we’re giving up some of these goals,” Wolff said, going back to the 4-3 loss to New York Red Bulls on July 24. “There are some things that can unsettle. The fortunate part is that our guys respond and find ways to grind back into games. We have to deal with the situation at hand.”

Since the Red Bulls match, Austin FC has allowed 10 goals. Before then, they averaged about a goal allowed per match. Even though the offense has still been there with 12 goals, the effort needed to play from behind and the helter-skelter style of attacking isn’t sustainable for long.

“It’s too much,” he said. “Our resiliency over the season has been quite clear, and I’m proud of the guys for that, and we have to continue to find other ways to hurt opponents.”

The past two matches at home have been wild with an aggregate score of 7-6, and while Verde is a good team at Q2 Stadium, they’re even better on the road. Going to Allianz Stadium to take on the Loons with a league-best eight road wins may be what Austin needs to reset and get back to playing sustainable soccer.

Austin FC signs Emiliano Rigoni to bolster attack

Minnesota United is 10 points behind Austin in the standings and, looking at its record, is just an OK team on its own field. The Loons are 5-3-4 at home and are led by Emmanuel Reynoso’s nine goals, but they spread the goal-scoring around in a similar fashion to Austin. Luis Amarilla has eight, Robin Lod has six and Franco Fragapne has five, so Verde can’t just focus on one player.

Austin FC leads the league with nine headed goals and they’ve scored 17 times on set pieces, so expect the club to work toward winning those corner kicks, fouls deep in the attacking area and long throw-ins by breaking down a tight and organized defense that Minnesota operates.

“Speed of play, and playing behind opponents because there isn’t space going through them initially, so how we can go around them and over them is how we try to unbalance them a little bit. In doing that, you can create corner kicks and throw-ins, and that’s been a big strength for us.”

How to follow Austin FC and Minnesota United

7 p.m., Aug. 20, Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minnesota

TV: The CW Austin (OTA channel 54); UniMas Austin (tape delay, Spanish)

Streaming: MLS LIVE on ESPN+, AustinFC.com, Austin FC app; Univision Austin app, UnivisionAustin.com (Spanish)

Radio : KASE-FM Alt 97.5; KLQB-FM 104.3 HD2

