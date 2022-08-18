ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur Police: Man in surgery after shooting

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Decatur Wednesday evening.

Decatur Police Sergeant Matt Daniels said officers were dispatched to the area of North Van Dyke Street and West King Streets around 7:15 p.m. and found the victim there with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital and is currently in surgery. His injury is said to be life-threatening.

Detectives are collecting evidence and so far, no one has been arrested. Anyone who has security footage of the shooting is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department.

