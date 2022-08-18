Read full article on original website
Construction on new Nitro-St. Albans bridge on pace to be completed by end of 2022
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Construction on a new bridge spanning the Kanawha River from Nitro to St. Albans is on pace to be completed by the end of the year, state road officials said. The new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge is expected to open to traffic by the...
Countdown to Kickoff (No. 37): Wirt County
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Wirt County Tigers were knocking on the door of Class A postseason play last year. This season, the orange and black wants to be part of a sweet 16 playoff field. It’s year three of Jason Hickman’s second run as Wirt County’s head coach....
WVDOH shares photos of washed out roadway, issues reminder to not drive through high water
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews recently repaired a Kanawha County road that was washed out by flooding and said the roadway is a reminder to not drive through flood water. The West Virginia Division of Highways said part of Kellys Creek Road near Sissonville was washed away Wednesday,...
Multimillion-dollar sports complex proposed for property at Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A multimillion-dollar project would convert the former Macy’s building at Charleston Town Center and adjacent parking garage into a sports complex with an aquatic center, a rock-climbing wall, exercise gyms and a main gymnasium. Charleston city officials and Kanawha County commissioners announced the proposed...
Contract change approved to fix soil at new Clendenin Elementary
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Pyritic soil found at the new Clendenin Elementary construction site that has halted the project for more than nine months will be replaced so construction can continue. Kanawha County school board members approved a contract change on Tuesday not to exceed $2.3 million with...
Roane superintendent: All five of county's schools will start year with secure entrances
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roane County’s school superintendent said all five of the county's schools will start the year Wednesday with a safe and secure main entrance. Spencer Middle School, Spencer Elementary, Geary Elementary Middle School, Walton Elementary Middle School and Roane County High School now all have secure main entrances, Superintendent Richard Duncan said in a news release.
Justice: Complexities will make flood mitigation changes take 'longer than any of us want'
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said parts of Kanawha County that saw severe flooding last week were lucky to not have fatalities and vowed to help explore changes for the future. The governor and county leaders held a news conference Tuesday following a tour...
Active shooter drills return with start of schools in W.Va.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active shooter drills like the ones held at Sissonville High School are one way Kanawha County Schools is trying to prevent a school shooting. Safety and Security Director Keith Vititoe said they have been doing them for years, though this year the Uvalde shooting is fresh on their minds.
Detectives: Body found in freezer in Cross Lanes after well-being check made
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Investigators have released new information about a body that was found on Friday in Cross Lanes. Detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the body was found in a freezer after a well-being check at a home in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive.
Marshall students return to class as university puts a big emphasis on pedestrian safety
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Jada Stutts, a sophomore at Marshall University, is now back to her daily walks across Third Avenue to get to class. However, this year, she noticed the big changes quickly. “The first thing I’ve noticed is the big sign down here that says the new...
Prosecutors: Man who defrauded homeowners in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio sentenced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Kentucky man was sentenced and ordered to pay more than $35,000 in restitution after he defrauded homeowners in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. In a wire fraud case, William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in...
Kanawha County deputies discover body in Cross Lanes
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies discovered a body in Cross Lanes after they conducted a well-being check. Deputies responded on Friday to the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. While at the scene, deputies found a body, Sgt. Ana Pile, spokesperson for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, said.
They're back: Kanawha County students return for first day of school
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Monday marks back-to-school day for students in Kanawha County. Eyewitness Witness news wants to get your opinion on what your biggest concern/fear is as students return to school. Take our poll below. The county has new SEL protocol this year, which stands for social...
News conference planned to announce joint venture of city of Charleston, Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston city officials and Kanawha County commissioners are planning a news conference Wednesday to announce what they describe as the largest financial joint venture they have joined forces on in recent memory. Eyewitness News has learned it will affect property at the Charleston Town Center....
Huff: Star rusher Rasheen Ali 'away from the team' to start the season
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Marshall University football is set to begin its inaugural campaign in the Sun Belt Conference in a few weeks, and will now have to do so without its star running back. Rasheen Ali, who garnered national attention after breaking onto the scene as a freshman...
One person taken to the hospital after downtown Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital after a wreck in downtown Charleston. The two-vehicle wreck happened 9:45 a.m. Monday at Quarrier and Morris streets. Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital. The injuries were believed to be minor.
Sheriff: Couple charged in Fayette after 15 dogs found living in deplorable conditions
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fayette County deputies said a couple faces charges after 15 dogs were found inside and outside of a home living in deplorable conditions with no food or water. Kenny Spade, 53, and Stacey Spade, 52, both of Danese were charged with 15 counts of...
Three fire departments respond to house fire near St. Albans
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said three fire departments responded Monday morning to a house fire near St. Albans. Dispatchers say the call came in about 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Rust Street. There were people living in the home, but everyone got out...
Food Quest: Backwoods Bar & Grill
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — If the road ever takes you to Sissonville, you might want to stop by the Backwoods Bar & Grill. Nestled in rural Kanawha County is one of the tastiest local eateries. "Just where we are it's so secluded, not much around here," co-owner Carrie Summers...
Marshall University students return for first day of classes
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Classes have started for the new semester at Marshall University. The first classes of the school year started Monday morning. This year's incoming class of freshmen numbers about 700 students. On Monday, everyone gets down to business by cracking open the books. "I'm kind of...
