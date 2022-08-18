ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

wchstv.com

Countdown to Kickoff (No. 37): Wirt County

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Wirt County Tigers were knocking on the door of Class A postseason play last year. This season, the orange and black wants to be part of a sweet 16 playoff field. It’s year three of Jason Hickman’s second run as Wirt County’s head coach....
ELIZABETH, WV
wchstv.com

Multimillion-dollar sports complex proposed for property at Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A multimillion-dollar project would convert the former Macy’s building at Charleston Town Center and adjacent parking garage into a sports complex with an aquatic center, a rock-climbing wall, exercise gyms and a main gymnasium. Charleston city officials and Kanawha County commissioners announced the proposed...
wchstv.com

Contract change approved to fix soil at new Clendenin Elementary

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Pyritic soil found at the new Clendenin Elementary construction site that has halted the project for more than nine months will be replaced so construction can continue. Kanawha County school board members approved a contract change on Tuesday not to exceed $2.3 million with...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Roane superintendent: All five of county's schools will start year with secure entrances

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roane County’s school superintendent said all five of the county's schools will start the year Wednesday with a safe and secure main entrance. Spencer Middle School, Spencer Elementary, Geary Elementary Middle School, Walton Elementary Middle School and Roane County High School now all have secure main entrances, Superintendent Richard Duncan said in a news release.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Active shooter drills return with start of schools in W.Va.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active shooter drills like the ones held at Sissonville High School are one way Kanawha County Schools is trying to prevent a school shooting. Safety and Security Director Keith Vititoe said they have been doing them for years, though this year the Uvalde shooting is fresh on their minds.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County deputies discover body in Cross Lanes

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies discovered a body in Cross Lanes after they conducted a well-being check. Deputies responded on Friday to the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. While at the scene, deputies found a body, Sgt. Ana Pile, spokesperson for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

One person taken to the hospital after downtown Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital after a wreck in downtown Charleston. The two-vehicle wreck happened 9:45 a.m. Monday at Quarrier and Morris streets. Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital. The injuries were believed to be minor.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Three fire departments respond to house fire near St. Albans

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said three fire departments responded Monday morning to a house fire near St. Albans. Dispatchers say the call came in about 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Rust Street. There were people living in the home, but everyone got out...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Food Quest: Backwoods Bar & Grill

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — If the road ever takes you to Sissonville, you might want to stop by the Backwoods Bar & Grill. Nestled in rural Kanawha County is one of the tastiest local eateries. "Just where we are it's so secluded, not much around here," co-owner Carrie Summers...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Marshall University students return for first day of classes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Classes have started for the new semester at Marshall University. The first classes of the school year started Monday morning. This year's incoming class of freshmen numbers about 700 students. On Monday, everyone gets down to business by cracking open the books. "I'm kind of...
HUNTINGTON, WV

