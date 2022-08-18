Read full article on original website
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton’s Ryan Apaliski commits to James Madison after strong audition at summer camp
Hampton senior left-hander Ryan Apaliski needed only two innings to help secure a home for the next four years. Apaliski caught the eye of the James Madison coaching staff at a baseball camp in late June at the Harrisonburg, Va., school and showed enough during a brief two-inning audition in a simulated game that the Dukes eventually offered him a deal.
WTKR
Former Norview star Keyontae Johnson transferring to Kansas State
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) - The long wait for Keyontae Johnson to return to the court is almost over. The former Norview High School standout announced on Saturday he's transferring to Kansas State. Johnson spent his first four seasons at the University of Florida. Johnson collapsed during a game at Florida State in December of 2020 and has not practiced or played since.
amateurgolf.com
Jon Hurst wins 75th Virginia Senior Amateur
Make it eight wins in 2022 for Fredericksburg Country Club’s Jon Hurst. Friday’s victory in the 75th Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship was the sweetest of them all. Hurst grinded out a 2-and-1 win over Willow Oaks Country Club’s David Jordan at Cavalier Golf & Yacht...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bears deliver one-two punch in season-opening win
GATESVILLE – By air and by ground…Hertford County High School delivered here Thursday night. Led by junior quarterback Keveon Rodgers, who passed for 229 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 126 yards and two additional scores, the Bears blanked Gates County, 46-0, in the season opener for both teams.
Chesapeake, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The I. C. Norcom High School football team will have a game with Western Branch High School on August 19, 2022, 15:00:00. I. C. Norcom High SchoolWestern Branch High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WAVY News 10
I’m Kenneth Ferguson, 10 On Your Side: See You Later Wavy 10!
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Well, I’ve finally reached the end of my internship. I can’t believe how much experience I have gained from being here. I have had the chance to shadow so many different departments at the station. I was able to work with the newscast, production team, Hampton Roads Show, digital team, sales department, and of course the one I was assigned to, the promotions team. To be able to work with so many amazing people every day has been an honor.
13News Now Vault: Back-to-school fashions of the 1980s and 1990s
NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to heading back to school, getting that perfect look can be a make-or-break moment for a lot of kids. Few decades captured that excitement like the 1980s, one of the trendiest and flashiest times in fashion. It was all about big and bright, from high-top sneakers to hot pink shades, striped polo shirts, flipped-up brims, and baggy jean jackets.
WAVY News 10
Bow Wow, Keri Hilson and more coming to Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton will be the first stop on the Millennium Tour, featuring Bow Wow, Keri Hilson, Mario and other hitmakers from around the turn of the millennium. It’s being held at the Hampton Coliseum on Friday, October 7. Presale started on Tuesday and tickets go on...
WAVY News 10
Intern Blog: Goodbye WAVY
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – My time at WAVY-TV has been truly an unforgettable experience, and one I am sad to see come to an end. Before starting this internship, I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. I have always been a writer, and expected to follow a career that focused more on that. But before my first week had come to end, I knew this was what I wanted to do.
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
WAVY News 10
CC: Wine, Women and Fishing
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the most colorful annual events held by the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation, Wine, Women and Fishing has raised more than $900,000 for breast cancer research at Eastern Virginia Medical School. The 20th annual event is taking place Sunday, August 21. 20th Wine,...
salus.edu
WATN: Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD '92
As the president of the Virginia State Board of Optometry, vice chair of the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, board member of the Newport News Arts Commission and the Virginia Optometric Association Board of Trustees as well as serving in numerous other organizations, involved is the perfect word to describe Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD ‘92.
Two teen boys last seen near Albemarle Lanes Bowling Center
Police say 17-year-old Joash Garland and 15-year-old Victor Eugene White III were last seen on August 18 near Albemarle Lanes Bowling Center on S. Hughes Blvd, Elizabeth City, NC.
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite supply chain delays
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Virginia Aquaplex was slated to open this summer, but supply chain issues have delayed construction. The facility is set to open around fall 2022. Some of the features inside include a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard competition programming pool, 1,500 seats for spectators and an outdoor splashdown park. “To […]
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival returns to Town Point Park
The festival, presented by Optima Health, is the longest-running outdoor jazz festival in the area.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
Breakneck broadband: Data speeds to make quantum leap with fiber optic loop set to be built in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) – The organizers of the Regional Connectivity Ring, a 119-mile loop of fiber optic cable that will put five local cities in the fast lane of broadband data transport, say the project is getting ready to move forward. The loop will connect with transatlantic undersea cables that come ashore at Virginia Beach, […]
Trees have grown too tall at the end of Naval Station Norfolk runway
NORFOLK, Va. — Mother Nature has begun causing a problem for aviation operations at the world's largest Naval base. An estimated 400 off-base trees at the end of Runway 28 at Naval Station's Norfolk's Chambers Field have just gotten too tall. They've gotten so tall that they interfere with...
Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach
The fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.
