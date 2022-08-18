Read full article on original website
Related
Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity
VENTURA, Calif.-The Diversity Collective welcomed people to the Ventura County Pride Festival in Ventura's Plaza Park on Saturday. Diversity Collective Executive Director Tess Allen said, "We do this so that those who might not be out yet or might be questioning have a place to come and are embraced and held at high esteem, you The post Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Hope Ranch Vehicle Rollover Crash Sends 4 People to Santa Barbara Hospital
Four people were injured in a rollover vehicle crash in Hope Ranch early Sunday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The collision was reported around 2:03 a.m. on Las Palmas Drive near Paloma Drive in the neighborhood near the city of Santa Barbara. Two of the four...
Serve Santa Maria kicks off their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary
Serve Santa Maria begins their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary this Saturday. The post Serve Santa Maria kicks off their day of community charity work at Miller Elementary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
4 people hurt in Hope Ranch crash
Four people were hurt in a car crash in Hope Ranch early Sunday morning. It happened at about 2 a.m. on Las Palmas Dr. near Paloma Dr.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Convicted felon arrested with 3 ‘ghost guns’ in Santa Barbara County
Authorities in Santa Barbara County confiscated three unserialized “ghost guns” while arresting a convicted felon early Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr., 20, of Lompoc faces several felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, possession of narcotics and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fundraiser for Displaced Goleta Family Following House Fire
The community is coming together to help a Goleta family recently displaced by a house fire. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Gato Ave on Monday morning and knocked down the structure fire within ten minutes. The cause is suspected to be electrical, but has not been confirmed.
Noozhawk
Coroner Keeps Missing Person Case Open for Montecito Debris Flow Victim Jack Cantin
After a lengthy investigation, the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau rejected the conclusions of a former UC Santa Barbara anthropologist that bone fragments found in 2021 are the remains of missing Montecito debris flow victim Jack Cantin. In doing so, the coroner announced that the missing person case remains...
Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns” amongst six other felonies
Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Lompoc man in Isla Vista for the possession of three "ghost guns" as well as six other felonies, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns” amongst six other felonies appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman with head injury transported to hospital after bike accident in Santa Ynez Valley
A woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by helicopter following a single-bike accident in the Santa Ynez Valley. The post Woman with head injury transported to hospital after bike accident in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Multi-Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Commuter Traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
A multi-vehicle collision snarled commuter traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon. The four-vehicle crash occurred around 4:55 p.m. in the southbound lanes just south of the Milpas Street onramp, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Two people sustained minor...
Lompoc neighbors weigh in on city's historic, but aging trees
Some people in Lompoc are concerned about the city's historic trees and the hazards they say they are creating.
Ventura County Reporter
CELEBRATING DIVERSITY AND LOVE | Ventura County Pride returns to form with a full weekend of festivities
PICTURED: 2021 drag performers from left to right. Regina St. James, Cooper the Queen, Angel D’mon, Karma Limbs, Sheba. Photo by Johnny Ortez-Tibbels. Pride events are extra special for Genevieve Flores-Haro. They represent a connection to the bond shared with her wife, Sade, who proposed at a 2014 pride...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
calcoasttimes.com
Man with knife arrested after three-hour standoff in Isla Vista
Following a three-hour standoff on Thursday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man with a knife who lunged at a person at an Isla Vista apartment complex. Shortly after 11 a.m., 41-year-old Brandon Schaik attempted to stab the victim before retreating into his second-floor apartment at a complex in the 700 block of Camino Pescadero. The victim was not injured, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
calcoastnews.com
102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home
A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
City of Lompoc holds its first housing element community workshop
Lompoc will hold its first housing element community workshop. The post City of Lompoc holds its first housing element community workshop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Volunteers needed for upcoming Serve Santa Maria Day
Organizers are looking for more volunteers to help clean up and beautify the community as part of the next Serve Santa Maria Day on Saturday. The post Volunteers needed for upcoming Serve Santa Maria Day appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
8 arrested at DUI checkpoint, Santa Maria police say
The Santa Maria Police Department says officers arrested eight people at a DUI checkpoint. The department says two of those drivers were arrested for DUI while conducting the checkpoint Friday night.
UPDATE: Barricaded person at IV apartment complex taken away in ambulance
Deputies were on scene in Isla Vista Thursday afternoon for reports of a person barricaded inside an apartment complex.
kvta.com
Simi Police Respond To Incidents At SVHS Football Stadium
Simi Valley police say they responded to two incidents at the Simi Valley High School football field Friday night and Saturday morning. Police say that several Royal High School students were ejected from the campus for "causing disturbances during the football game." They say that those students "returned to the...
kvta.com
Sick Sea Lion Near Silver Strand Beach
Updated--The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple calls regarding what they described as a sick sea lion on the rocks near the sidewalk in the unincorporated community of Silver Strand Beach near Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. They say Fish and Wildlife was aware of the situation and...
Comments / 0