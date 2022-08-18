ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

News Channel 3-12

Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity

VENTURA, Calif.-The Diversity Collective welcomed people to the Ventura County Pride Festival in Ventura's Plaza Park on Saturday. Diversity Collective Executive Director Tess Allen said, "We do this so that those who might not be out yet or might be questioning have a place to come and are embraced and held at high esteem, you The post Ventura County Pride Festival proud of diversity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Convicted felon arrested with 3 ‘ghost guns’ in Santa Barbara County

Authorities in Santa Barbara County confiscated three unserialized “ghost guns” while arresting a convicted felon early Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr., 20, of Lompoc faces several felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, possession of narcotics and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to […]
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fundraiser for Displaced Goleta Family Following House Fire

The community is coming together to help a Goleta family recently displaced by a house fire. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 5700 block of Gato Ave on Monday morning and knocked down the structure fire within ten minutes. The cause is suspected to be electrical, but has not been confirmed.
News Channel 3-12

Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns” amongst six other felonies

Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Lompoc man in Isla Vista for the possession of three "ghost guns" as well as six other felonies, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Deputies arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns” amongst six other felonies appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com

Man with knife arrested after three-hour standoff in Isla Vista

Following a three-hour standoff on Thursday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man with a knife who lunged at a person at an Isla Vista apartment complex. Shortly after 11 a.m., 41-year-old Brandon Schaik attempted to stab the victim before retreating into his second-floor apartment at a complex in the 700 block of Camino Pescadero. The victim was not injured, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
calcoastnews.com

102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home

A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
kvta.com

Simi Police Respond To Incidents At SVHS Football Stadium

Simi Valley police say they responded to two incidents at the Simi Valley High School football field Friday night and Saturday morning. Police say that several Royal High School students were ejected from the campus for "causing disturbances during the football game." They say that those students "returned to the...
kvta.com

Sick Sea Lion Near Silver Strand Beach

Updated--The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple calls regarding what they described as a sick sea lion on the rocks near the sidewalk in the unincorporated community of Silver Strand Beach near Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard. They say Fish and Wildlife was aware of the situation and...
