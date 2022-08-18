Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Students get ready for school with Back to School Block Party
ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's hard to believe in just a few weeks RPS students will be back in the classroom again. To get them ready for the school year, a party was held on Saturday in Reverend Martin Luther King Jr Park. Families stopped by the park to enjoy one of...
KIMT
University of Minnesota Rochester honored for 'equity and inclusion'
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Rochester (UMR) has received an award for equity and inclusion. The recognition from Colleges of Distinction, which describes itself as an advocate for schools that excel in the areas of engagement, teaching, community, and outcomes, is for UMR’s “concerted effort to promote fair treatment and access at all levels, with resources and programming that grant extra support to underrepresented communities.”
Downtown Rochester Transit System Will Not Charge For Rides
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council could take action Monday evening on an agreement that will provide for free rides on the planned LINK Bus Rapid Transit system. The 20-year agreement with Mayo Clinic lays out the hours of operation and the frequency of service for the...
KIMT
Rochester Civic Theatre Company asking for more city funding in 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Civic Theatre Company is asking the City of Rochester to allocate more funding for its operations in 2023. The Rochester Civic Theatre's Managing Director Misha Johnson said the city decreased its funding in the past couple of years due to the theatre's expenses, which were cut down after the theatre joined the Mayo Civic Center in a one roof agreement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Olmsted County donating $90,000 to Channel One Regional Food Bank
ROCHESTER, Minn.- Being able to afford food is a common concern these days for many area residents. Now Olmsted County is increasing funding to a Rochester food bank to help ease worries about food insecurity. The county is giving $90,000 to Chanel One. The main goal is making sure the...
KIMT
Two law enforcement agencies raise money for Special Olympics
ROCHESTER, Minn. Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office spent Friday morning raising money for Special Olympics in a unique way. Both agencies joined together for the "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraiser. The money raised while they spent time camped out at a local Dunkin' goes to help make sure Special Olympics athletes are able to participate in sports throughout southeastern Minnesota. Both agencies have been holding the fundraiser for five years.
KAAL-TV
Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges
(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 5th-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
KIMT
Minnesota Frontline Worker pay
The appeals process for Minnesota's Frontline Worker Program started this week after hundreds of thousands applicants were denied. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with one Rochester resident who isn't sure if he'll see the money.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota law enforcement increase patrol on roads
(ABC 6 News) - Summer is already the most dangerous time on the roads, and the end of summer is considered even more dangerous. That's the reason you could see more law enforcement out on the roads over the next few weeks. But, it's not just summer that brings more...
KIMT
Olmsted County's 'Gold Rush' in full swing, after limits due to COVID restrictions in recent years
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The semi-annual event that draws tens of thousands of visitors, Olmsted County’s ‘Gold Rush’ kicked off Friday. It's going on all weekend at Graham Park in Rochester. Dealers are selling everything from furniture - to toys - coins - and baseball cards. This is...
Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
Shelter-in-place alert issued for Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.It is due to a "police event" in the southeastern Pine Island area.Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
New Prague Times
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
KIMT
'Urgent and immediate' need for blood at Mayo Clinic
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is putting out another “urgent and immediate” call for O- blood donations. The Center says “Every 2 seconds in the U.S. someone needs blood, locally every 10 minutes someone needs blood. That is why our need for blood is constant and because O- is the universal blood type it is in high demand.”
Phone Scam Costs Rochester Woman $1,600
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester woman fell victim to a phone scam and is out $1,600. Rochester Police said the 69-year-old woman reported the scam Thursday afternoon. The woman said she received a voicemail from who she believed to be a representative of Spectrum cable and internet, who said that her monthly bill could be cut by as much as 50 percent.
KIMT
Suspect is in custody after shelter in place issued for SE Pine Island residents
UPDATE: The Goodhue County Sheriff's office has confirmed the suspect is in custody and there is no further concern for the community's public safety. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Facebook:. "Following several hours of negotiations between law enforcement and the individual, law enforcement determined it appropriate to take...
winonapost.com
Sheriff's candidates make pitches in Lewiston
Their signs are everywhere — “Reelect Ron Ganrude” in orange and “Vote Charles Rolbiecki” with a Thin Blue Line symbol — but the two hopefuls for Winona County Sheriff made their first candidate forum appearance of the race last week at a Lewiston Chamber of Commerce event. Incumbent Ron Ganrude stressed his experience and accomplishments, while challenger Charles Rolbiecki focused on community policing and proposed new roles for deputies.
Comments / 0