ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockton, IL

Defending NIC-10 champion Hononegah reloads at key positions

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2rFO_0hLRkZg300

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Hononegah has been on a roll in football. The Indians have won or shared the NIC-10 championship four of the last eight years. Three times in that span they went undefeated in conference play, that includes last year. So, are the Indians the team to beat again?

The first challenge for the Indians is replacing six all-conference players on their defense from last year who graduated.

“We lost a lot of guys who were big on our defense last year,” said cornerback Isaiah Houi. “We had the best defense in the conference, so that’s going to be hard to replace, but we’ve still got studs right now.”

Hononegah head coach Brian Zimmerman prefers to focus on the players who are back rather than the ones who have left. “I’m going to stay on the positive side and say the fortunate thing is we have three returning starters that were sophomores last year.”

Houi is back at cornerback. 6’2 300 pound Michael Floryance is back at nose guard, and Miles Schmidt returns at middle linebacker. Schmidt could be headed for a big year.

“He grew and was a beast in the weight room,” said Zimmerman. “I’m looking forward to see what he can do. He’s got a high motor.”

Along with Floryance, the Indians will have another player with some experience on the defensive line in senior Nick Carratt.

“I feel like we’re not replacing guys as much as we’re reloading and getting back after it,” said Zimmerman.

The Indians are reloading at quarterback with junior Cole Warren. He started a couple games last year when COVID sidelined Isaac Whisenand. Warren played very well in those two games. He finished the season with more than 400 yards passing and six touchdown passes with only one interception.

“I’m extremely comfortable with him stepping in this year,” said Zimmerman. “He’s a leader.”

“I know the speed of the game and how everything runs and stuff. I know the signals and all that,” said Warren. “I’m really just ready to hit the ground running.”

Warren will have a pair of big targets in receivers Cody Neiber and Chase Kemmet. Houi will be another target as a slot receiver. He brings the speed element to the offense.

The running back position has several candidates, but as of now no one locked-in as a starter.

“We’ve got some young juniors right now that we’re kind of rotating through two, three, four different guys to be quite honest with you,” said Zimmerman.

The Indians generally have an advantage over their opponents with big offensive linemen. They were hurt by all-conference player Jacob Klink’s decision not to come out for the team this year, but the Indians still have some size up front, just not a lot of experience or a lot of depth.

“Our depth at offensive and defensive lines is probably the only concern that I might have,” said Zimmerman. “I think we’ve got a lot of depth at the other positions.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Aquin’s new head coach is a familiar name to the Stateline

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - With the departure of Broc Kundert to Oregon, there was an opening at Aquin. The Bulldogs filled that role with a name familiar to many schools in the Stateline. Bill Shepherd takes the reigns as head coach at Aquin. This will be Shepherd’s fourth head coaching...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Overtime’ high school football preseason special

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Scott Leber and Regan Holgate kickoff a new season of high school football in the Rockford area with their ‘Overtime’ preseason special. They rundown the teams in the NIC-10, Big Northern Conference and Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, plus 8-man football. Tim Bailey joins them with his take on the NIC-10 for this season. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Rockton, IL
Sports
City
Rockton, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Rockton, IL
Education
nbc15.com

Friday Football Blitz: Week one brings a week of firsts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the start of a brand new high school football season in Wisconsin, which means the return of the Friday Football Blitz. The first week of the season brought with it a couple of big firsts:. The first win ever for the Sun Prairie West...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Curran’s Orchard opens for the season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fall is just around the corner, but Saturday marked the start of the season for Curran’s Orchard in Rockford. There was no shortage of fall treats, from apple donuts to cider slushies and more, plus plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. In fact, one activity could send residents home with a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Indians
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Curran’s Orchard opens this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curran’s Orchard, at 6385 Kilburn Avenue, opens for the Fall season on Saturday. Staff at the apple orchard have been busy all this week, getting the outside activities and food ready for sale. Apple cider donuts, cider slushies, apple and cherry pies, and more are ready for customers to enjoy. There […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fundraiser to fix Poplar Grove sinkhole

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help. A community organization has stepped in since she can not do it on her own. People went out to an ice cream social in Downtown Poplar Grove to raise money for the Lions Club, who will hire […]
POPLAR GROVE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s public pools close Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As one season begins, another ends. Saturday was not the best day for a swim, but Sunday was better. That was a good thing, as Sunday was the last chance to hit up a Rockford Park District Pool. Both Harkins Aquatic Center and Sand Park Pool will close on Sunday. Alpine […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford's Conklin Drive

Rockford Police say two adults and a teen were shot Thursday night. 2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford’s Conklin Drive. 6th ‘suspicious’ fire investigated in DeKalb, 2nd …. Rockford students create mural totems as part of …. Rockford officers raise money for Special Olympics …. Ogle...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com

Heavy pockets of rain Saturday

We’ve had temperatures come up above average just by a degree or two the last few days but now for the weekend, we are back to cooler weather. To start the morning off, temperatures are on the warmer side, thanks to a lot of cloud cover we saw overnight. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 60s to start Saturday morning off.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

How Safe Is Rockford, Illinois For A First Time Visitor?

On the surface, Rockford seems like a pretty decent city to explore. The fact that we even have to ask how safe this town is makes me very sad. I've lived in Rockford my entire life and don't think I have ever told my out-of-town friends not to visit. More times than not I just say come for the weekend because there's so much more to do and see than during the work week - like City Market!
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois

Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy