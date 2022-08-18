Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the first games in the series’ ninth generation, were released in February of this year. The game’s new opponents, professors, and other monsters were covered in greater detail in the second video than in the first, which served only as an announcement for the three adorable new starter Pokemon. The third video for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gave fans their most recent look at the game. It included crucial information regarding the brand-new region, gameplay mechanics, gym leader, and the recently released legendary Pokemon, Koraidon and Miraidon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO