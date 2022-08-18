Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbcboston.com
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
nbcboston.com
Multiple Mass. Brush Fires Send Smoke Traveling Across Parts of State
Emergency crews are battling multiple brush fires across Massachusetts, which has sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn Saturday. The fire, located on the town line with Sudbury and Hudson, is contained to a wooded area. Fourteen fire departments from surrounding communities are responding to the fire. Fire officials say there is no threat to the public.
nbcboston.com
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Closes Through Sunday Amid Brush Fires
A recreation area in Saugus, Massachusetts, will remain closed this weekend as wildfires continue to rage. Breakheart Reservation in Saugus has been one of multiple areas in the state dealing with brush fires amid drought conditions. David Celino, chief fire warden for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said Wednesday that the fires there were "suspicious."
nbcboston.com
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts
The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
nbcboston.com
Swimmer Dead Following Possible Drowning at Profile Falls in New Hampshire
A possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol prompted an emergency response from several New Hampshire agencies Saturday afternoon, according to police. New Hampshire State Police got a call around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and once first responders arrived, witnesses said a male was swimming in the falls and went underwater, according to a news release from the Marine Patrol division of New Hampshire State Police.
NECN
6 People Escape Revere House Fire
A fire broke out Thursday night at a home in Revere, Massachusetts, and the flames spread to a car, a motorcycle and a bunch of items under the deck, officials said. Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said the emergency communications center received multiple calls for a fire just before 7 p.m. Firefighters responded to the Greentree Lane home and found heavy fire. Fortunately six people who were inside were able to make it out safely.
nbcboston.com
Overnight Fire Sparks Explosions Inside Dudley Warehouse
A large fire broke out overnight at a warehouse in Dudley, Massachusetts, causing multiple explosions inside the building that reportedly held chemicals. Firefighters in Dudley responded to the warehouse to find active fire when they arrived, with reports of chemicals in the building that are used to make wax paper, according to Fire Chief Dean Kochanowski. Crews don't believe the explosions caused hazardous conditions.
nbcboston.com
Fire Sends Column of Smoke Over Mattapoisett Boat Yard
A fire was burning in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon. The blaze sent smoke high into the air over the coastal town. NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the fire was at a boat yard, where buildings, boats and cars were aflame. The local fire department didn't immediately provide any information on...
nbcboston.com
Possible Murder-Suicide Under Investigation in Wareham
A double fatal shooting in Wareham, Massachusetts, is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, officials announced. Massachusetts State Police detectives were called by the Wareham Police Department to respond to the incident around 5 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. "Preliminarily, it appears...
"Extensive" fires force closures at Lynn Woods, Breakheart reservations
LYNN - Multiple brush fires in the area closed both the Lynn Woods Reservation and Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Thursday. Both are experiencing levels of "extreme drought" affecting nearly 40% of the state. "After conferring with both the State Fire Marshal's office and the DCR State Forestry Department, the Lynn Woods Reservation is now closed until further notice due to the extensive fire activity," the Lynn Fire Department said Thursday. "Access to the woods is no longer permitted from any entrance." The department said "there are multiple fires burning at this time throughout the reservation.""While no structures are threatened, the safety...
nbcboston.com
Man Injured in Early Morning Dorchester Shooting
A man was taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Boston Police responded to the area of Blakeville and Olney Streets shortly before 4a.m. on Saturday and found a man had been shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening...
liveboston617.org
Boston Fire Rescue Trapped Driver After Roll Over on I-93
On Friday, August 19th 2022 at approximately 02:00 hours, members of the Massachusetts State Police responded to I-93 South in the area of mile marker 13 for a 911 caller reporting a rolled over vehicle with the driver still inside. In addition to the State Troopers, the Boston Fire Department...
nbcboston.com
When Seconds Matter, How Will Orange Line Shutdown Traffic Affect First Responders?
In communities up and down the Orange Line, emergency crews are preparing for the challenges increased traffic may bring starting Friday night. "We have some initial expectations that it will take us longer to complete an average call," said Domenic Corey, operations manager for Brewster Ambulance. Brewster dispatches dozens of...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton man dies after motorcycle accident
A 39-year-old Hopkinton man died last Saturday after a motorcycle accident in Framingham. Thomas Toomey crashed his motorcycle into a utility pole on Salem End Road at about 8:20 p.m. Friday, authorities stated. He was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester and pronounced dead Saturday. The cause of the...
WCVB
Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston
BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts School Issues ‘Uniform Infraction' to Student for Wearing Hijab
A school in Malden, Massachusetts has received backlash after one of its teachers wrote up a female student wearing hijab for violating the school's uniform policy. The student, who attends Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, was cited by a teacher for a "uniform infraction," according to the written form. The form filled by the teacher incorrectly spelled the religious garment as "jihab," rather than hijab.
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit, Killed by Truck Along Route 140 in New Bedford: DA's Office
A woman was hit and killed by a truck early Saturday morning while standing outside her car by the side of Route 140 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, according authorities. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when the victim pulled over her Toyota Avalon by the side of Route 140 North, and was apparently outside her car, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
nbcboston.com
Good Samaritan Rescues Group From Fiery Sinking Yacht in the Hudson River
A beautiful Saturday afternoon on the water turned fiery for a group of boaters whose vessel caught fire in the Hudson River. Thick, dark smoke was seen billowing from the boat as emergency crews moved in and started spraying down the previously out of control burn. All passengers aboard the...
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
