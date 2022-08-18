ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Man shot at home in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Tulare County, according to deputies. The Tulare Count Sheriff’s Office was called for reports of a man shot at a home around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Whiteaker Avenue in Orosi.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Boat engine fire on Millerton Lake burns several people; one airlifted to local hospital

FRIANT, Calif. — An outing on Millerton Lake took a dramatic turn on Saturday afternoon when a small boat caught fire on the water. Firefighters with CAL FIRE Fresno County responded to the call at Millerton Lake around 3:00 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, crews learned a group of people attempted to start their boat's engine as they prepared to put the small vessel into the water when it suddenly caught on fire.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selma, CA
Selma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Reward increased once again in hopes of finding missing Selma woman

SELMA, Calif. — Days without knowing anything about a missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes continues to pile up. The reward for anyone with information on where she is has been increased once again, it is now $10,000. Julissa Fuentes has been missing since Aug 7th and was last seen...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

3 armed men rob market in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery where they say three men walked into a market and demanded cash in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the C&F Market on Avenue 236 in Terra Bella for reports of an armed robbery.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMPH.com

Woman reported missing out of Fresno found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced Dezerae Jackson was found safe Friday morning. Thank you for helping spread the news. The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 33-year-old at-risk woman who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Ozzy

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Looking for a best friend? Then look no further because Ozzy is ready to be just that and more. This handsome, nine-month-old, fifty-seven pounds of pure joy was once walking the streets alone,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Ruiz

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Ruiz. David Ruiz is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 27-year-old Ruiz is 6' 2" tall, 220 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where David Ruiz is hiding, call Crime...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy