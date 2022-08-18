Read full article on original website
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
KMPH.com
"Without it, I'm basic bedridden,"says Fresno woman whose motorized wheelchair was taken
A Fresno woman is now asking for your help to find her motorized wheelchair. It was taken from outside of her home on Tuesday. Jovonna Martinez recently broke her hip and relies on caretakers. She's now left without a wheelchair and can't afford to buy a used or new one.
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Dinuba family mourns 29-year-old killed in stationary train crash
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family in Dinuba is mourning the loss of their loved one, 29-year-old Raymond Garza, after he was killed in a car accident just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. “It’s like a dream, it doesn’t feel real. He’s going to be missed” said Elsa Gonzales. “At five o’clock in the morning […]
KMPH.com
Man shot at home in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Tulare County, according to deputies. The Tulare Count Sheriff’s Office was called for reports of a man shot at a home around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Whiteaker Avenue in Orosi.
KMPH.com
Boat engine fire on Millerton Lake burns several people; one airlifted to local hospital
FRIANT, Calif. — An outing on Millerton Lake took a dramatic turn on Saturday afternoon when a small boat caught fire on the water. Firefighters with CAL FIRE Fresno County responded to the call at Millerton Lake around 3:00 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, crews learned a group of people attempted to start their boat's engine as they prepared to put the small vessel into the water when it suddenly caught on fire.
KMPH.com
Reward increased once again in hopes of finding missing Selma woman
SELMA, Calif. — Days without knowing anything about a missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes continues to pile up. The reward for anyone with information on where she is has been increased once again, it is now $10,000. Julissa Fuentes has been missing since Aug 7th and was last seen...
Porterville arson trial: Officers break down recalling last moments with slain firefighters
The trial of two boys accused of starting the Porterville Library fire that killed firefighter Patrick Jones and Captain Raymond Figueroa continued on Thursday.
KMPH.com
3 armed men rob market in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery where they say three men walked into a market and demanded cash in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the C&F Market on Avenue 236 in Terra Bella for reports of an armed robbery.
Shots fired outside popular bar in Fresno's Tower District
A man is in custody after a shooting outside Strummer's in central Fresno around 1 am on Sunday.
KMPH.com
Man defending himself, shot in Porterville following attempted carjacking, robbery
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now recovering after being shot, police say he was defending himself from an attempted robbery and carjacking in Porterville. Police were called to the area near the 300 block of East Eastridge Circle on Thursday. When they arrive the man was suffering from a single gunshot wound.
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Huge limb of Oak tree crashes to ground in front yard in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A huge limb from an Oak tree was caught on camera crashing down onto a house's front yard Friday afternoon in Visalia. It was 2:07 pm on the corner of La Salle Avenue and Byrd Street when a neighbor’s security camera captured footage of the massive tree limb falling to the ground with a thundering sound.
WPMI
Owner of dogs responsible for mauling man to death shares his side of the story
SELMA, Calif. (KMPH) — About two weeks ago, KMPH reported on a 59-year-old man being mauled to death by dogs in California. Now, the owner of those dogs is sharing his side of the story. Victor Carranza expressed he's incredibly sorry for what happened to Hutch Barry. He extended...
Bodycam video released in Porterville library fire trial
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE)- Shocking video and audio recordings were released in a south valley court on Thursday as two juveniles stood trial for a 2020 fatal fire. “We (expletive) killed two firefighters,” said one juvenile to the other during a conversation that was recorded in the back of a Porterville cop car. The two […]
KMPH.com
Woman reported missing out of Fresno found safe
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced Dezerae Jackson was found safe Friday morning. Thank you for helping spread the news. The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 33-year-old at-risk woman who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno...
KMPH.com
Abandoned church building burned to the ground following fire in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An abandoned church building is a total loss after a fire broke out in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the commercial fire near W. North and S. Walnut Avenues Friday afternoon. When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and...
kingsriverlife.com
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Ozzy
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Looking for a best friend? Then look no further because Ozzy is ready to be just that and more. This handsome, nine-month-old, fifty-seven pounds of pure joy was once walking the streets alone,...
1 hospitalized after shooting in Parlier, police say
One person was confirmed shot and reportedly ended up at the fire station down the street looking for help.
Fire, explosions rock Kingsburg after deadly train crash
'It was instant, just 'boom'... catastrophic!': One person has died after a train crashed into a semi-truck on Thursday evening, sparking flames and explosions and causing many roads to be shut down.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Ruiz
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Ruiz. David Ruiz is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 27-year-old Ruiz is 6' 2" tall, 220 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where David Ruiz is hiding, call Crime...
Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
KMPH.com
SCAM ALERT: Phony caller posing as Tulare County Sheriff's Office
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A phony caller is going around posing to be with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to a person who says they received a call from someone identifying themselves as Lieutenant Camacho and requesting money. The red flag that alert the victim of the...
