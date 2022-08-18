ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Report: Officials set to reveal Kansas sports betting launch date

By Matthew Self
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7TNz_0hLRjbSQ00

TOPEKA, Kan. — The official start date for sports betting in Kansas may be revealed soon.

According to betkansas.com , they have confirmed the official launch date with the Kansas Lottery, and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission. The date for the announcement will be Aug. 18, 2022.

The report goes on to say that Sportsbooks in Kansas will likely have the opportunity to start accepting wagers as soon as the Sept. 8 date that lawmakers set out when the bill that legalized sports betting was put forward earlier this year.

No official start time has been made public yet, however.

Man who paid $120K for ‘Value Them Both’ recount speaks out

An unnamed source reportedly told betkansas.com about the start date on the condition that they remain anonymous. The announcement on the sports betting start date will come in the early afternoon on Thursday, according to the report.

To read the full article on the announcement from betkansas.com, click here.

