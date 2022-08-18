ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific

A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
danapointtimes.com

$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Hydrofluoric Acid Endangers the Harbor Area

Do you live, work, or play in Wilmington,San Pedro, or Long Beach? You are in an Environmental Protection Agency risk circle for death or serious injury from a release of deadly hydrogen fluoride (HF). Wilmington Valero and Torrance PBF refineries use HF for alkylation to make primarily premium gasoline at the pump. Only these two refineries use HF in California. They are vulnerable to accidents, earthquakes, or terrorism.
TORRANCE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Local
Hawaii Business
State
California State
Honolulu, HI
Business
City
Brownsville, CA
Long Beach, CA
Industry
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Local
Hawaii Industry
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Long Beach, CA
Honolulu, HI
Industry
State
Hawaii State
electrek.co

LAX to become one of United States’ largest charging ports with 1,300-EV-charger revamp

In the latest sign of the auto industry’s transition to electric, Los Angeles Internation Airport (LAX) says it will add 1,300 EV chargers to modernize the facility. According to a local news station in LA, the massive airport revamp is almost done. The parking management and transportation services company working on the installation, ABM, says it will be one of the most extensive EV charging ports in the United States when complete.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cordero
David Clark

Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood

South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County gas prices drop for 67th straight day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Saturday for the 67th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping seven-tenths of a cent to $5.338, its lowest amount since March 5. The average price has dropped $1.124...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOX40

California Infrastructure Czar Antonio Villaraigosa on return to public service

(Inside California Politics) — Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s Infrastructure Czar and the former mayor of Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his new role within the Newsom Administration. Governor Gavin Newsom announced Villaraigosa would join the administration earlier this month. Villaraigosa discusses his plans for his new role, where he believes […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Long Beach#Home Port#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Lng#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Travel#Ohana Class
sierranewsonline.com

Teen Fatality At Thousand Island Lake

MADERA COUNTY–At approximately 8pm on August 10, 2022, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a teenage subject who had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake. Thousand Island Lake, part of the Ansel Adams Wilderness in eastern Madera County, is at...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
smobserved.com

With Homeless Camping Allowed on Private Property, Santa Monica Has Become "Slum By the Sea"

If you shudder, as you pass the infamous, filthy, dangerous, druggie-filled "Boninville" camp under the freeway at Venice and Sepulveda, or the countless homeless vagrant encampments in Hollywood, or, indeed, that horrible homeless mess under the Pico/Centinela bridge as close as Santa Monica's eastern border with West Los Angeles, well, don't take comfort by telling yourself that that can't happen here in Santa Monica. Actually, it can, and IS already happening. And it all seems to be perfectly fine with our city leaders and police, as Santa Monica continues on its path to being The Slum By The Sea.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy