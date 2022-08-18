Read full article on original website
Long Beach residents reduced their water use by 14% in July
In July, Long Beach reduced its water use by 14% compared to 2020, when the state was in its last non-drought year, following a three-month trend of water use reductions this summer. The post Long Beach residents reduced their water use by 14% in July appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
danapointtimes.com
$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
randomlengthsnews.com
Hydrofluoric Acid Endangers the Harbor Area
Do you live, work, or play in Wilmington,San Pedro, or Long Beach? You are in an Environmental Protection Agency risk circle for death or serious injury from a release of deadly hydrogen fluoride (HF). Wilmington Valero and Torrance PBF refineries use HF for alkylation to make primarily premium gasoline at the pump. Only these two refineries use HF in California. They are vulnerable to accidents, earthquakes, or terrorism.
electrek.co
LAX to become one of United States’ largest charging ports with 1,300-EV-charger revamp
In the latest sign of the auto industry’s transition to electric, Los Angeles Internation Airport (LAX) says it will add 1,300 EV chargers to modernize the facility. According to a local news station in LA, the massive airport revamp is almost done. The parking management and transportation services company working on the installation, ABM, says it will be one of the most extensive EV charging ports in the United States when complete.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Experts: Nonprofit’s non-bid COVID contract was a lucrative ‘sweetheart deal’ that gouged taxpayers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID testing in Hawaii early in the pandemic was extremely lucrative for government contractors, experts say. They also say the city’s airport testing program meant big profits for a local non-profit and its partners. When former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration wanted to set up a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Ewa Beach, a sad reminder about what can happen when homeowners are forced to leave a house unattended is also creating a community eyesore. The elderly owners have been on the mainland during the pandemic and their realtor is stuck with the mess. Realtor Michelle Acohido-Morales...
mitechnews.com
LA Paints 1 Million Square Feet Of Roads With Solar-Reflective Paint To Battle Climate Change
LOS ANGELES – It’s no secret by now that cities run hotter than the countryside: Fewer trees mean less shade, and concentrated human activity generates heat, which hard surfaces like pavement and parking lots absorb. To combat the so-called urban heat island effect, some cities have been retrofitting...
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
worldairlinenews.com
Delta resumes nonstop service from LAX to Haneda; launches new service from Honolulu
Delta Air Lines will resume flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Tokyo International Airport (HND) beginning Oct. 30 in anticipation of Japan’s easing travel restrictions. The route will start operating three times weekly before moving to daily starting Dec. 1. The restart of service will use Airbus...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County gas prices drop for 67th straight day
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Saturday for the 67th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping seven-tenths of a cent to $5.338, its lowest amount since March 5. The average price has dropped $1.124...
California Infrastructure Czar Antonio Villaraigosa on return to public service
(Inside California Politics) — Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s Infrastructure Czar and the former mayor of Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his new role within the Newsom Administration. Governor Gavin Newsom announced Villaraigosa would join the administration earlier this month. Villaraigosa discusses his plans for his new role, where he believes […]
sierranewsonline.com
Teen Fatality At Thousand Island Lake
MADERA COUNTY–At approximately 8pm on August 10, 2022, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a teenage subject who had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake. Thousand Island Lake, part of the Ansel Adams Wilderness in eastern Madera County, is at...
Some LA County residents are asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as utility seeks to fix leaky pipeline from Colorado River
More than 4 million people facing Southern California's prolonged drought have been asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month as officials work to fix a leak in a 36-mile "critical imported water pipeline" from the Colorado River.
Diablo Canyon: California nuclear power plant extension challenged in legislative proposal
A proposal circulated by Democratic legislators would reject Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to extend the lifespan of the state's last operating nuclear power plant.
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
smobserved.com
With Homeless Camping Allowed on Private Property, Santa Monica Has Become "Slum By the Sea"
If you shudder, as you pass the infamous, filthy, dangerous, druggie-filled "Boninville" camp under the freeway at Venice and Sepulveda, or the countless homeless vagrant encampments in Hollywood, or, indeed, that horrible homeless mess under the Pico/Centinela bridge as close as Santa Monica's eastern border with West Los Angeles, well, don't take comfort by telling yourself that that can't happen here in Santa Monica. Actually, it can, and IS already happening. And it all seems to be perfectly fine with our city leaders and police, as Santa Monica continues on its path to being The Slum By The Sea.
SoCal on Sunday to see warm temperatures, chance of thunderstorms in mountains and deserts
Southern California on Sunday will mostly see temperatures in the 80s and 90s, as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
