Loudonville, NY

Siena basketball primed for foreign tour of Italy

By Siena Athletics
 3 days ago

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Siena College men’s basketball team is set to embark upon the experience for a lifetime. The Saints are headed to Italy for a 10-day, three-game foreign tour from August 18-28.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for us to be able to grow our collective unit against international competition,” said head coach Carmen Maciariello . “We are appreciative and grateful to everyone who helped make this trip possible.”

The NCAA permits teams to take a foreign trip once every four academic years. The Siena Men’s Basketball program last traveled abroad in the Summer of 2017, when they made the short trek just north of the border to nearby Montreal. The Saints previously took a foreign tour to Italy prior to their first of three consecutive MAAC Championship seasons in the Summer of 2008, and have also traveled an additional time to Montreal (2013), as well as to Mexico (2003) and England (1994), during the program’s modern era.

The 2022 Siena Basketball Italian Tour will include visits to the capital Rome, the independent city-state The Vatican, Assisi, the College’s namesake Siena, San Gimignano, Florence, and Como. The Saints will have the opportunity during this once in a lifetime experience to immerse themselves in the local culture, while also taking guided sight-seeing tours of notable landmarks in the “Bel Paese,” including the Colosseum, the Sistine Chapel, the Trevi Fountain and Spanish Steps, and Lake Como, among others.

Siena is set to play three games against international competition hailing from both Italy’s Serie A2 and Serie B leagues:

Game #1 – Stella Azzurra (B)
Saturday, Aug. 20 – 6:30 PM local time (12:30 PM ET)
Rome – Arena Altero Felici

Game #2 – Pallacanestro Crema (B)
Friday, Aug. 26 – 6 PM (12 PM ET)
Crema – PalaCremonesi

Game #3 – UCC Assigeco Piacenza (A2)
Saturday, Aug. 27 – 6 PM (12 PM ET)
Piacenza – PalaBanca

Along with their three exhibition games, the Saints are also allowed to conduct up to 10 extra practices prior to departure as part of their foreign tour experience, which altogether will afford the team an additional early golden opportunity to gel and mold this year’s squad. Siena enters its 2022-23 season prepared to incorporate seven newcomers – including six true freshmen – to a program seeking to secure a head start on building off of four straight top-three MAAC finishes.

Fans can follow the Saints throughout their tour of Italy through the team’s social media pages, as well as the team website at sienasaints.com . Fans are encouraged to follow the Siena Men’s Basketball team’s twitter ( @SienaMBB ), Instagram (@sienambb ), and Facebook ( @SienaBasketball ) pages for regular updates throughout the trip including picture, video, and live game coverage posts. Additionally, various members of the Saints will conduct daily takeovers of the team’s Instagram story, beginning with the squad’s departure heading out for Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 18.

“This foreign tour provides an unbelievable opportunity for our young men to be able to create bonds that will last a lifetime as they experience another way of life and culture, all while representing Siena College,” added Maciariello. “At Siena, we talk about the ‘Education For A Lifetime’ that is committed to being student-centric and transformative, and this is truly that.”

