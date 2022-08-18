Read full article on original website
5 people sent to hospital in Daytona Beach following severe hit-and-run crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent five people to the hospital. The crash happened Saturday night near the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Boulevard. Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a jeep. According to a...
WESH
5 hospitalized in Daytona Beach crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Roads Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
WESH
1 hurt in shooting near The Stars on Orange Blossom Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning on South Orange Blossom Trail. According to the OCSO, deputies responded to 5581 S. OBT, the address of the Stars Men's Club, around 2 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
click orlando
VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach, firefighters say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An explosion on a boat at Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday injured four people, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m.; the department said the four boaters had just refueled the vessel, which exploded when they tried to start its engine.
‘Lighting up the darkness’: Fallen Daytona Beach police officer honored 1 year after his death
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A year has passed since the Daytona Beach Police Department lost one of their own who was shot in the line of duty. Investigators say officer Jason Raynor was patrolling an apartment complex when he was shot in June of 2021. He fought for his life for 55 days before passing away.
WESH
5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
WESH
FHP: Man killed on I-4 after exiting vehicle that blew a tire Sunday morning
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man on I-4 in Volusia County after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near mile marker 118 on...
WESH
Daytona Beach police identify man found dead
Daytona Beach police have identified the man whose body was found. The man has been identified as James O. Williams. Williams was found in the woods on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Halifax Medical Center on Aug. 11. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, his body was discovered behind the...
click orlando
Man struck, killed after exiting car on I-4 in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was hit and killed on Interstate 4 early Sunday morning after he exited his vehicle following a prior crash near mile marker 118 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the incident began at 1:57 a.m. in...
Police: Winter Garden grandmother may have been fatally struck by truck driven by son
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a traffic homicide that left a 66-year-old mother and grandmother dead. Police said Sarah Geltz was run over by a large pickup truck outside an Irish pub in Winter Garden earlier this month. There are no arrests in the case,...
WESH
Fire officials: Volusia County boat explosion injures 4 people
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department was on the scene of a boat explosion Sunday afternoon. Four people refueled their boat at Halifax Harbor Marina and when they started it, the boat caught on fire and exploded, according to the fire department. A security video showed...
Central Florida mom, teen son charged in national ID theft scheme
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona High School student and his mom have been charged with multiple felonies for an identity theft scheme that affected more than a dozen people across the country. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation into...
WESH
Child dies after fire breaks out at Brevard County home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire that killed a child in Cocoa. Several neighbors witnessed the flames and tried to help, but the child didn't make it. Neighbors on this quiet street in Cocoa woke up Saturday to the devastating news that...
click orlando
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in DeLand, police say
DELAND, Fla. – Police warned drivers to avoid an intersection in DeLand Friday afternoon following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the department said in a tweet. DeLand police and fire department units responded to the scene at South Woodland Boulevard and East New Hampshire Avenue,...
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
WESH
Flagler sheriff: Suspect caught in swamp after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into ditch
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect in Flagler County was pulled from a swamp after fleeing from deputies and crashing into a ditch. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to pull 23-year-old Alunzo Peoples over for a suspended license on West State Road 100 near U.S. 1 early Thursday morning.
WESH
Volusia County detectives arrest suspects connected to multiple car burglaries
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Suspects in several burglaries over the past week have been arrested, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the burglaries were first reported on Aug. 15. Several people were parked in Pierson and Seville while they were working. The suspects broke windows of multiple...
click orlando
State Road 100 reopens after crash in Flagler County, sheriff’s office says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – All lanes have reopened on State Road 100 West in Bunnell after a crash on Saturday forced lane closures, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. All eastbound lanes on SR 100 W were shut down just east of Deen Road at the time...
WESH
Terrifying video shows small plane crash onto University Boulevard in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A small plane has crashed onto University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando, officials say. It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol said a mechanical failure caused the plane to go down. Viewer video shows the dramatic moment the plane came crashing...
Mother dies after being injured by lightning strike in Winter Springs, authorities say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — 7:20 p.m. Update: The mother who was injured by a lightning strike Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Winter Springs Police Department. A child and a dog who were also injured have been seen by medical professionals and “are doing fine,” police said.
