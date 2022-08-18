ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

5 hospitalized in Daytona Beach crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Roads Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

1 hurt in shooting near The Stars on Orange Blossom Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning on South Orange Blossom Trail. According to the OCSO, deputies responded to 5581 S. OBT, the address of the Stars Men's Club, around 2 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach, firefighters say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An explosion on a boat at Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday injured four people, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m.; the department said the four boaters had just refueled the vessel, which exploded when they tried to start its engine.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WESH

5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police identify man found dead

Daytona Beach police have identified the man whose body was found. The man has been identified as James O. Williams. Williams was found in the woods on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Halifax Medical Center on Aug. 11. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, his body was discovered behind the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lights#Violent Crime#Daytona Beach Police
WESH

Fire officials: Volusia County boat explosion injures 4 people

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department was on the scene of a boat explosion Sunday afternoon. Four people refueled their boat at Halifax Harbor Marina and when they started it, the boat caught on fire and exploded, according to the fire department. A security video showed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WESH

Child dies after fire breaks out at Brevard County home

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire that killed a child in Cocoa. Several neighbors witnessed the flames and tried to help, but the child didn't make it. Neighbors on this quiet street in Cocoa woke up Saturday to the devastating news that...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. – Police warned drivers to avoid an intersection in DeLand Friday afternoon following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the department said in a tweet. DeLand police and fire department units responded to the scene at South Woodland Boulevard and East New Hampshire Avenue,...
DELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy