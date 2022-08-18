ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

WTOL 11

Man reported missing from Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Mich.

MONROE, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was reported missing from the area around the Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Michigan on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. The man is believed to have fallen in the River Raisin. A search is actively underway in the river and...
MONROE, MI
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
Americajr.com

SEMA Garage Detroit opens in Plymouth, MI

Plymouth, Mich. — The SEMA Garage-Detroit grand opening was held Thursday, August 18, 2022. The new 45,000 square foot building is located on Jib Road in Plymouth, Mich. This is a facility where they utilize aftermarket parts companies and develop technology and test equipment. It features a research and...
PLYMOUTH, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: Students in my district deserve the same advantages as suburban kids

My name is King Bethel, and I’m 16 years old. I was born on the eastside of Detroit, and there's a driving question I’ve had since fifth grade:. Why is it that suburban schools have a state-of-the-art facility for a gymnasium, and an entire sports complex on campus, but schools within inner city Black communities have a run-down basketball court and maybe some yard space for a football game? It’s a shame, because I can drive just 30 minutes away from home to see this visceral and drastic contrast.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Warren Animal Shelter Seeking Donations After Rescuing Badly Injured Dog

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A local animal shelter is asking for the community’s help as they care for a badly injured dog rescued after being shot multiple times. A Facebook post by the I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven in Warren says the dog, named Adira, was rescued from a home in Southwest Detroit on Wednesday. They say the animal had been shot multiple times with birdshot, with one shot piercing her eyeball. The facility had to transfer Adira to a specialist with Blue Pearl and treatment is getting costly. Adira needs eye surgery and possible CT scans to determine what happens next. Officials at the facility are hoping to receive donations for financial support and say they need as much as $20,000 to cover the medical expenses. Anyone that would like to help out can do so by clicking here. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WARREN, MI
WTOL 11

Nebraska Avenue I-75 overpass in central Toledo to reopen Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two years ago, the overpass connecting South Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard was in dire need of an upgrade due to serious deterioration, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Construction crews are now applying the finishing touches and will reopen it on Monday afternoon. While...
TOLEDO, OH

