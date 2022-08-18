Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
thevarsitynews.net
1659 Glynn Court (Lower unit #1) Lower Unit #1
3 Bedroom 1 bath 1st Floor flat - Large 2 family flat with 1st floor living area available. Updated kitchen and bath. Low maintenance floors. Carpet in bedroom. Semi-Private laundry and storage area in basement. Tenant responsible for lights and gas. Lawn, Snow, and water included with rent. Section 8...
13abc.com
Nearly a month after evacuation residents of Riverview Terrace are still displaced
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Former residents of Riverview Terrace are still displaced nearly one month after being ordered to pack belongings and vacate the premises. Questions of what’s to come still loom, as some residents are staying at Adrian Inn where they’ve received little to no information. “At...
Detroit News
Detroit home involved in legal battle against discriminatory housing practices named national historical site
A Detroit home involved in a landmark civil rights case nearly a century ago has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service program recently announced the new designation for the Orsel and Minnie McGhee house, citing its connection to the civil rights movement and African American life in Detroit.
Opinion: I'm a teenager in Detroit. My street needs more lights.
Editor's Note: In the last decade, the City of Detroit replaced its antiquated, broken streetlight system with new LED lights. The project reduced the number of streetlights from around 88,000, many of which were nonfunctional, to roughly 65,000. The city acknowledged that the reduced number of lights meant some streets would be darker.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Man reported missing from Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Mich.
MONROE, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was reported missing from the area around the Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Michigan on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. The man is believed to have fallen in the River Raisin. A search is actively underway in the river and...
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
City of Dearborn to unveil 2 public Narcan vending machines, including 1 at Dearborn Train Station
As opioid deaths continue to rise locally and across the United States, the city of Dearborn is taking steps to help save lives. At no cost, the city secured 396 units of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication, to increase access to the public with two stocked vending machines, according to an Instagram post.
Americajr.com
SEMA Garage Detroit opens in Plymouth, MI
Plymouth, Mich. — The SEMA Garage-Detroit grand opening was held Thursday, August 18, 2022. The new 45,000 square foot building is located on Jib Road in Plymouth, Mich. This is a facility where they utilize aftermarket parts companies and develop technology and test equipment. It features a research and...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
Opinion: Students in my district deserve the same advantages as suburban kids
My name is King Bethel, and I’m 16 years old. I was born on the eastside of Detroit, and there's a driving question I’ve had since fifth grade:. Why is it that suburban schools have a state-of-the-art facility for a gymnasium, and an entire sports complex on campus, but schools within inner city Black communities have a run-down basketball court and maybe some yard space for a football game? It’s a shame, because I can drive just 30 minutes away from home to see this visceral and drastic contrast.
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
She didn’t know she still owed money to her utility. Then 25% of her paycheck was gone.
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Last November, Kristal Dailey looked at her weekly paycheck and realized about $150 was missing, a quarter of her take-home...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Nurses sue UM; Ypsilanti police face staffing shortage
My 8-year-old daughter broke her arm this summer. It was a drag for her being in a cast while all the other kids were swimming, of course, but one bright spot during the ordeal was the wonderful care she received over at Mott Children’s Hospital. The nurses there were amazing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family loses everything in Eastpointe apartment fire allegedly started by Detroit EMT
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – New information emerged Thursday about a fire at an Eastpointe apartment complex that was allegedly started by a Detroit EMT. One man has been charged with arson in that crime, but jail time won’t bring back what was lost for one family who lived there.
Warren Animal Shelter Seeking Donations After Rescuing Badly Injured Dog
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A local animal shelter is asking for the community’s help as they care for a badly injured dog rescued after being shot multiple times. A Facebook post by the I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven in Warren says the dog, named Adira, was rescued from a home in Southwest Detroit on Wednesday. They say the animal had been shot multiple times with birdshot, with one shot piercing her eyeball. The facility had to transfer Adira to a specialist with Blue Pearl and treatment is getting costly. Adira needs eye surgery and possible CT scans to determine what happens next. Officials at the facility are hoping to receive donations for financial support and say they need as much as $20,000 to cover the medical expenses. Anyone that would like to help out can do so by clicking here. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
Nebraska Avenue I-75 overpass in central Toledo to reopen Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two years ago, the overpass connecting South Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard was in dire need of an upgrade due to serious deterioration, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Construction crews are now applying the finishing touches and will reopen it on Monday afternoon. While...
'Kia Boys' target Southfield dealership, metro Detroit communities on alert
The so called "Kia Boys" have become a social media trend this summer, leading to an increase in Kia thefts in some communities across metro Detroit.
