Melbourne Village, FL

Jules Martin
3d ago

This is a very small neighborhood, that is right in the middle of both Melbourne PD and the Sheriffs territory. Its always been questioned as to why this neighborhood has its own police dept that only police that particular neighborhood. And if your vehicle is not recognized, you will meet one these officers, right after you see a blue light. And then you get to spend the next hour explaining how google sent you this route. There honestly not needed. Its a very privledged community that just needs to gate up, the only 2 points of entry. Put up a guard booth, and pay for security themselves. Instead of tax payers paying for there police dept.

Yo Someone
3d ago

This is what happens when useless city managers fail to properly fund their police departments and focus spending on other things… IE Umatilla Fl and their city managers obsession over having an airport

Own the Libs
3d ago

This is what liberalism does. Good job liberals. Thanks a lot. Good on Sheriff Wayne Ivey for once again stepping up and ensuring the safety and protection of our citizens from the effects of the liberal agenda!

