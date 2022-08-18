Charges filed in former Atascocita HS basketball star's murder, sources tell ABC13

Charges have been filed against a suspect in the deadly shooting outside a west Houston bowling alley that left one man dead, sources tell Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

Authorities are reportedly searching for Dionate Banks in connection to the death of 24-year-old Greg Shead, sources said.

Shead was a star basketball player at Atascocita High School.

According to his grandfather, he was bowling with his girlfriend, his mother, and several other family members.

The shooting happened on Sunday at about 1:15 a.m. outside Bowlero on Bunker Hill near Woodsage.

When the business closed, two groups of people got into an argument in the parking lot, police said.

Officers said two shots were fired, and Shead was killed.