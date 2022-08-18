Read full article on original website
2 construction workers died inside a manhole in Edwardsville
Two construction workers were found dead inside a manhole at a residential development Friday in Edwardsville, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, August 20th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 24-year-old Centralia man for alleged theft and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Zachery Hodge of East 3rd was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on charges. 37-year-old Justin Dejaynes of South Ruth in Irvington was arrested on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Six felony drug arrests in Jefferson County following two drug busts
The Mt. Vernon Police Department Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department High-Risk Team executed two search warrants last week and made a total of six felony drug arrests. 43-year-old Nickolas Wuebbels is being held for aggravated delivery of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment and possession of ammunition by a felon and23-year-old Deja Hill for alleged possession of under five grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search warrant was issued Friday morning on a home at 913 Salem Road in Mt. Vernon. During the search, detectives allegedly located methamphetamine, drug equipment, and ammunition.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest three on felony drug charges
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested all three occupants of a vehicle on felony drug charges following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Bennett Street in Salem. The driver, 30-year-old Jeremy Lippert of South Franklin in Salem, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. Passenger, 38-year-old Lloyd McMullin of North Everett in Odin, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The second passenger, 27-year-old Autum Respondek of West Lake in Salem, was arrested for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
Police say Taylorville couple arrested for meth
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Police Department arrested a couple on Saturday in connection to meth distribution. Taylorville Police said they arrested James Assad, 50, and Brandi Hurley, 27, both from Taylorville. They were arrested and charged with possession of with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of meth. “The Community Action Team with several […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, August 19th, 2022
A 37-year-old Salem man has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment after allegedly leaving two young children home alone. Salem Police say Neal Durham of East Boone was allegedly caring for a one and two years when he left them alone to go to the store. They were found by a Marion County Housing Authority Unit employee doing a check on the housing unit. Police later located Durham at the store where he was taken to the Marion County Jail and later released on a notice to appear in court.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two face aggravated battery charges following separate incidents
Aggravated battery charges have been filed in Marion County Court in connection with two separate cases. 33-year-old Brandon Brown of West Frankford has been charged with aggravated battery after allegedly striking a nurse in the leg with his foot. Centralia Police say Brown was being treated at the physiatrist department at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital when the incident occurred. The bond was set at $5,000. Brown was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or St. Mary’s Hospital and to follow any recommended mental health treatment if he posts bond.
advantagenews.com
Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
southernillinoisnow.com
Walnut Hill man injured in single vehicle crash
A 30-year-old Walnut Hill man was injured in a single pickup truck crash in Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Dustin Alvis of Walnut Hill Road ran off the right side of the Walnut Hill Road at the Baker Street intersection, struck the roadside ditch, continued east where the pickup struck a large shrub and then another ditch. The pickup came to a stop on its top after hitting a tree.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Mayor swears in new Police Chief, Sergeant, and Patrolman
The retirement of Salem Police Chief Sean Reynolds has resulted in promotions and the hiring of a new patrolman. Mayor Nic Farley swore in the city’s new Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl. As a result of Ambuehl moving up to chief, Patrolman Tyler Rose has been promoted and sworn in as a sergeant to replace Ambuehl. Rose has been with the Salem Police Department for just under five years.
Vandalia motel condemned, owners arrested after multiple code violations
VANDALIA — The operational permit of a local motel is being revoked and its operators are now facing criminal charges. On Aug. 15, an inspection of the Super 8 Motel in Vandalia showed that the motel had failed to correct multiple violations of the city’s fire code and the building itself was deemed unsafe, according to a release from city officials.
freedom929.com
AN OLNEY MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED
(OLNEY) While the investigation continues, an Olney man has been arrested and is in custody for the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird late last Friday night in Olney. 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein made his first appearance in a Richland County Courtroom earlier this week and was officially charged with First Degree Murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Gantenbein will return to court for a status hearing next week with a preliminary hearing set for September 8th. It was at 11:40 last Friday night that the Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and emergency personnel were called to the Richland Street / Monroe Street intersection in Olney where the victim was found with gunshot wounds. Christopher Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased due to his injuries. The investigation is continuing by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the Olney Police Department, and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
edglentoday.com
Bodies of Two Workers Recovered From Residential Construction Site
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said Saturday the bodies of two construction workers who had been operating at a residential development in the 100 block of East Union Street were recovered Friday, August 19. He said the two men were found deceased in a manhole that led to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Jail inmate charged with aggravated battery to another inmate
A 23-year-old Salem man faces a new charge of aggravated battery after allegedly head butting another inmate in his cell on Thursday. Jerrad Simpson of North Pearl faces an extended term due to a prior conviction if found guilty. He was being held in jail on a felony domestic battery charge.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Weapons, drugs and alcohol charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE — Several weapons, drug and alcohol related sets of charges were filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Duane A Reams, 35, of the 4400 block of E. Golike Lane, Bethalto, was charged Aug. 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
cilfm.com
Four arrested in Jefferson County drug raid
BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – Fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets of Jefferson County. Early Tuesday morning, police in tactical gear raided a house in Bluford and arrested four people – two men and two women – on drug charges. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office...
southernillinoisnow.com
Boil order issued for a number of streets in Centralia
The entire East side of Wamac from Illinois Central Tracks, South and East to City Limits.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/24 – Tamara Dawn Richards
Tamara Dawn Richards, age 50 of Centralia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at her home. Tamara was born on September 9, 1971, in Salem, the daughter of Gordon and Ruth Ann (Cripps) Richards. Survivors include her father, Gordon Richards of Mt. Vernon; an uncle, Kenny Cripps and wife...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/22 – Michael David ‘Poppie’ Greear
Michael David “Poppie” Greear, passed away at 9:15 AM, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home. He was born December 13, 1943, in Centralia, the son of Frank Robert and Betty (Ray) Greear. He married Janet Loyd at Hickory Street Christian Church in Centralia, and she survives. Dave...
