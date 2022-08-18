Read full article on original website
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
WWE SmackDown Results (08/19) - Fatal Five Way Number One Contender's Match, Reigns And McIntyre Face Off
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for the 1200th edition of "WWE SmackDown" on August 19, 2022!. Ricochet, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will take on one another in a Fatal Five Way Match to determine who will be the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner will go on to face current title holder, Gunther, at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium on September 4. Gunther captured the championship from Ricochet during the June 10 edition of "SmackDown" after hitting him with a power bomb, and has been a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks, along with his ally, Ludwig Kaiser.
It keeps Going: WWE Releases More Wrestlers, Total Now At Twenty Today
They’re not done. There have been a lot of stories taking place in WWE this year and that was the case again this week. The big story this week was the announcement that NXT UK would be replaced with NXT Europe starting next year. As a result, several NXT UK names have been let go from the company. It turns out that there are even more names gone than previously known.
WWE SmackDown live results: Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre face-to-face
The 1200th episode of SmackDown takes place tonight, emanating from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his next challenger Drew McIntyre will take part in a face-to-face segment tonight. Reigns defending his Undisputed title against McIntyre is official for WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view, which is being held in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.
Shawn Michaels Discusses Trying To Find 'Socially Acceptable' Ways To Push The Envelope
Shawn Michaels took over "NXT" as Head of Creative when the show was changed to "NXT 2.0" after Triple H had a massive health scare. Since last September, Michaels has been aiming to entertain fans throughout the world with the product he is now in charge of. "One of the...
Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her Relationship With Becky Lynch
Together, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch progressed through NXT to the WWE. Along with Sasha Banks and Bayley, they make up the WWE group known as the Four Horsemen. They’ll be remembered in WWE history for what they’ve accomplished with memorable matches. In November of last year, following...
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK
As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
Possible Update On Tenille Dashwood's Impact Wrestling Status
Tenille Dashwood has been appearing regularly for Impact Wrestling for a few years. The former WWE star previously performing as Emma hasn't done much in Impact singles competition, but she did manage to pick up the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships with Madison Rayne. A recent update to the Impact website could indicate something negative for Dashwood's career.
WWE Hall Of Famer Unconvinced Vince McMahon Is Fully Out Of Power At WWE
Following Vince McMahon's resignation, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have become Co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over creative. As noted, the former WWE CEO announced his retirement on July 22, in the wake of an investigation into a series of hush money payments to former female employees to silence their potential accusations of harassment, misconduct, and abuse against McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. During an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, wrestling legend Tito Santana shared his thoughts about Vince McMahon stepping aside.
Big Update On MJF's AEW Status
The future of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he's better known — has been up in the air for quite some time. The 26-year-old has been open about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024, and his backstage issues in recent months have been well-documented.
John Cena once paid £88,000 fines of six other WWE superstars and ref after incident at live event, claims Aiden English
WRESTLING icon John Cena once paid £88,000 to cover the cost of fines of six WWE superstars and a REFEREE, according to Aiden English. The WWE were fuming with the group of seven after a stunt they pulled at the end of a SmackDown event, but legend Cena saved them tens of thousands of pounds.
Booker T Believes AEW Needs To Have 'An Intervention' Regarding 'CM Punk Situation'
Chaos has surrounded AEW's top stars this week, with rumors of tension between "Hangman" Adam Page and CM Punk becoming the talk of the town since the AEW Champions promo on "AEW Dynamite." The promo, which appeared to spawn from a build-up of dissent amongst the AEW roster, has further perpetrated a volatile environment backstage at AEW. Furthermore, these tensions have also put Punk's relationship with the company into question, with some people backstage thinking that he's so unhappy that Punk might quit AEW.
Wardlow Crashes Indie Show With His AEW TNT Title
Since its inception, AEW has had a policy that largely allows its wrestlers the opportunity to appear on independent shows on dates that they do not have prior obligations with the company. Despite this, some AEW stars save their energy, commit fully to AEW, and do not take advantage of their abilities to accept outside dates. This has long been the case for Wardlow, who has only appeared on a single independent wrestling show since becoming a recurring fixture of AEW programming. However, on August 20th, Wardlow did make an appearance at an independent wrestling show in a surprise that no fan in attendance saw coming.
Two WWE Stars Pulled From SmackDown, Toxic Attraction Confirmed for Tonight
The Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match that was scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown episode has been changed by WWE. The tournament match on the show was originally advertised by WWE as Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne), the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, will now be appearing on the show.
Tenille Dashwood Seems To Confirm Her Impact Exit
Following recent speculation that Tenille Dashwood had parted ways with Impact Wrestling due to her profile being removed from the promotion's official roster page, she seems to have all but officially confirmed it herself. Dashwood tweeted the definition of "free agent" earlier today to seemingly signal her departure. Mike Johnson of PW Insider has confirmed that the Australian wrestler's contract expired and wasn't renewed shortly after a loss to Masha Slamovich on AXS TV last month.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/19/22)
Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. As a build-up to their Clash at The Castle main event, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns will face off in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown.
Edge Comments On Triple H Taking Over As Head Of WWE Creative
Edge is like a kid in a candy store. The Rated-R Superstar spoke with Bleacher Report recently about his return to WWE, as well as his upcoming match with a former faction-mate. Edge is set to face Damian Priest on the August 22 episode of "WWE Raw," and he said that he and new head of WWE creative Paul Levesque (Triple H) saw an opportunity in the Toronto Raw. "I sat down with Paul, and I saw that Toronto was coming, we have this storyline with the Judgment Day," Edge said, "and we have this opportunity to do what we used to do which is promote a Raw match almost a month in advance. I just thought it seemed like a perfect opportunity and a special moment too." Edge has not wrestled in his hometown of Toronto since 2011, and hasn't wrestled on TV in Toronto since 2010, when he got a win over longtime friend, rival, and brother, Christian.
