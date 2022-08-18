ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northville, MI
Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Northville, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Novi, MI
Sports
City
Novi, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Oakland Press

Prep roundup: Troy boys soccer opens season with 2-0 shutout of Ann Arbor Skyline

Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department (Through Thursday’s events):. Nick and Johnny Worrell scored once each, and George Hildebrandt recorded the clean sheet, as the Colts opened the season with a win on Thursday. Clarkston 4, Grand...
The Oakland Press

Holly Bronchos shut out Waterford Kettering in season-opening win

HOLLY — The host Holly Bronchos opened up the 2022 season with a 2-0 win over the Waterford Kettering Captains Thursday night. “I’m proud of the way they played,” Bronchos head coach Darius Reynolds said. “I told them I wanted them to play with heart. I wanted them to play together, and that’s what you saw out there. So I’m happy with the way they played, and I’m happy to come out with a win.”
HOLLY, MI
The Oakland Press

Football preview: Oakland Activities Association team capsules

An Oakland Activities Association team has played for — or won — the Division 1 state title in football in nine of the last 14 years, and last year was no exception, with Rochester Adams the league’s representative at Ford Field. This season probably won’t change that...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Catholic Church#Gallery#Detroit Catholic Central
deadlinedetroit.com

Gallery: And So Goes Another Successful Woodard Dream Cruise

Droves of car enthusiasts, including notables like Jay Leno, lined Woodward Avenue Saturday for the 27th annual Woodward Dream Cruise. Additionally, some vintage cars were displayed on 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale and in Detroit's Palmer Park. Photos by Rebecca Cook.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
wcsx.com

Michigan Cider Mill Opening This Weekend

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Aug. 21 and beyond

• Oakland County Business Forward to host the following free workshops: “Small Business Certifications for Federal Contracting” virtual workshop, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Aug. 24; and “Support for Oakland County Home-Based Businesses”, 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 31, at The Hawk – Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. Registration is required, visit bit.ly/3ApsLih.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy