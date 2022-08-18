HOLLY — The host Holly Bronchos opened up the 2022 season with a 2-0 win over the Waterford Kettering Captains Thursday night. “I’m proud of the way they played,” Bronchos head coach Darius Reynolds said. “I told them I wanted them to play with heart. I wanted them to play together, and that’s what you saw out there. So I’m happy with the way they played, and I’m happy to come out with a win.”

