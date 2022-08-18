Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Country Day’s Paul Bartoshuk Invitational boys soccer tournament final
Detroit Country Day defeated Royal Oak 2-1 in penalty kicks (4-2) to win the 44th annual Paul Bartoshuk Invitational Tournament held at Country Day.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Novi at Birmingham Groves boys soccer
Neither offense really seemed to be able to generate any momentum on the night as Novi and Birmingham Groves played to a 1-1 draw Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Birmingham.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Waterford Kettering at Holly boys soccer
The Holly Bronchos defeated the Waterford Kettering Captains 2-0 in the match played on Thursday August 18, 2022 at Holly High School.
The Oakland Press
Country Day beats Royal Oak in penalty kicks to win title at Paul Bartoshuk Invitational
BEVERLY HILLS — The host Detroit Country Day Yellowjackets needed penalty kicks, but they won the annual Paul Bartoshuk tournament Saturday afternoon, knocking off the Royal Oak Ravens 2-1 in the final. Country Day sophomore Alex Eby buried the clinching kick high middle, firing the ball just under the...
The Oakland Press
Prep roundup: Troy boys soccer opens season with 2-0 shutout of Ann Arbor Skyline
Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department (Through Thursday’s events):. Nick and Johnny Worrell scored once each, and George Hildebrandt recorded the clean sheet, as the Colts opened the season with a win on Thursday. Clarkston 4, Grand...
The Oakland Press
Holly Bronchos shut out Waterford Kettering in season-opening win
HOLLY — The host Holly Bronchos opened up the 2022 season with a 2-0 win over the Waterford Kettering Captains Thursday night. “I’m proud of the way they played,” Bronchos head coach Darius Reynolds said. “I told them I wanted them to play with heart. I wanted them to play together, and that’s what you saw out there. So I’m happy with the way they played, and I’m happy to come out with a win.”
The Oakland Press
Football preview: Oakland Activities Association team capsules
An Oakland Activities Association team has played for — or won — the Division 1 state title in football in nine of the last 14 years, and last year was no exception, with Rochester Adams the league’s representative at Ford Field. This season probably won’t change that...
The Oakland Press
Eleven Oakland County girls swim and dive teams ranked in preseason MISCA poll
The Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (MISCA) put out its preseason rankings for girls swimming and diving on Friday, and it’s loaded with Oakland County teams. To start the season, 2020 champ Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood is the No. 1 team in Division 3, followed by last year’s runner-up,...
The Oakland Press
Photos from the Dream Cruise at the Woodward Loop
The 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise came to the Woodward Loop in Ferndale Saturday, Aug. 20. (Photos by Anne Runkle / MediaNews Group)
deadlinedetroit.com
Gallery: And So Goes Another Successful Woodard Dream Cruise
Droves of car enthusiasts, including notables like Jay Leno, lined Woodward Avenue Saturday for the 27th annual Woodward Dream Cruise. Additionally, some vintage cars were displayed on 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale and in Detroit's Palmer Park. Photos by Rebecca Cook.
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
The Oakland Press
Column: Temptations’ Williams, playwright Morrisseau speak after ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ performance
Otis Williams, the sole surviving original Temptations member, “Ain’t Too Proud” playwright Dominque Morrisseau and longtime Temptations manager Shelly Berger came onstage and spoke to the audience July 10 following the curtain call. The show, which runs through Aug. 28, tells the story of The Temptations singing...
wcsx.com
Michigan Cider Mill Opening This Weekend
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Aug. 21 and beyond
• Oakland County Business Forward to host the following free workshops: “Small Business Certifications for Federal Contracting” virtual workshop, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Aug. 24; and “Support for Oakland County Home-Based Businesses”, 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 31, at The Hawk – Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. Registration is required, visit bit.ly/3ApsLih.
abc12.com
Remembering Tyler Edwards: Over 300 people celebrated the life of the 27-year-old in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Over 300 hundred people filled Creasey Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc Thursday night to mourn the death of Tyler Edwards. The 27-year-old died from undetermined causes earlier in the week. Tyler was the boys' basketball coach at Comstock Park, but he was also a son,...
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
fox2detroit.com
Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
The street where I grew up: Suzi Quatro, 72, singer, musician and songwriter, shares memories of Torrey Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, Detroit, Michigan
Our house was built by my father, Art, for his growing family. It was ready just as my mother gave birth to me in hospital, so it was always known as Suzi's House. I guess that's why I have such a strong emotional connection to it. I lived there until I was 14, when I left home to tour with my band.
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
