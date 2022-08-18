ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Nick star Josh Peck calls Jeanette McCurdy ‘incredibly brave’

Josh Peck is proud of his fellow Nickelodeon alum pal, Jeanette McCurdy, for penning her book, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” “I think she is incredibly brave to tell her story and to be as honest as she is,” the “Drake & Josh” star told Page Six in a recent interview. “I think one of her great talents is her wit and how thoughtful she is and as soon as I was able to pick up the book I did because I really wanted to see the way she told her story.” The “iCarly” star’s recently released memoir — as its title...
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Star Tori Anderson Explains Why Vanessa Lachey Is the 'Center' of the Show (Exclusive)

Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant is the glue that holds the NCIS: Hawai'i team together, making sure everyone stays on task to keep the state safe. Tori Anderson, who stars as FBI Special Agent Kate Whistler, called Lachey the "center" of the ream and a "remarkable woman" in an exclusive interview with PopCulture. Lachey's character is the first female team leader in an NCIS franchise show.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Longtime Soap Opera Actress Reveals Major Weight Transformation

Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison is showing off her impressive weight loss transformation. The actress, who starred in the British soap opera as Heather Trott from 2005 until 2016, donned a noticeably slimmer figure as she stepped out in Manchester on Thursday, Aug. 18 to support her son Alex as he performed with the Proud & Loud Arts group.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago

After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
