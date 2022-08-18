Read full article on original website
Jennette McCurdy says she was 'pissed' at 'Sam & Cat' costar Ariana Grande for missing work to focus on music: 'I didn't like her'
In her memoir titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the former Nickelodeon star spoke about feeling resentment toward Grande while working on their sitcom.
Former Nick star Josh Peck calls Jeanette McCurdy ‘incredibly brave’
Josh Peck is proud of his fellow Nickelodeon alum pal, Jeanette McCurdy, for penning her book, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” “I think she is incredibly brave to tell her story and to be as honest as she is,” the “Drake & Josh” star told Page Six in a recent interview. “I think one of her great talents is her wit and how thoughtful she is and as soon as I was able to pick up the book I did because I really wanted to see the way she told her story.” The “iCarly” star’s recently released memoir — as its title...
Jennette McCurdy Revealed Why She And Miranda Cosgrove Grew Apart
"There's kind of complicated feelings around it."
Popculture
'NCIS: Hawai'i' Star Tori Anderson Explains Why Vanessa Lachey Is the 'Center' of the Show (Exclusive)
Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant is the glue that holds the NCIS: Hawai'i team together, making sure everyone stays on task to keep the state safe. Tori Anderson, who stars as FBI Special Agent Kate Whistler, called Lachey the "center" of the ream and a "remarkable woman" in an exclusive interview with PopCulture. Lachey's character is the first female team leader in an NCIS franchise show.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Denise Dowse, Actress in ‘Insecure’ and ‘Beverly Hills: 90210,’ in Coma Caused by Meningitis
The sister of actress Denise Dowse has asked for “thoughts, prayers and support” for the 64-year-old former “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress, who is “in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis.”. Tracey Dowse shared a message to fans on both Denise’s Instagram...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Popculture
Longtime Soap Opera Actress Reveals Major Weight Transformation
Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison is showing off her impressive weight loss transformation. The actress, who starred in the British soap opera as Heather Trott from 2005 until 2016, donned a noticeably slimmer figure as she stepped out in Manchester on Thursday, Aug. 18 to support her son Alex as he performed with the Proud & Loud Arts group.
Harper's Bazaar
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dispel Breakup Rumors in Coordinating Cotton Candy Looks
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have officially put breakup rumors to rest via an eye-popping street style moment. The fiancés were photographed in Los Angeles yesterday, looking as loved up as ever in coordinating cotton candy outfits. The Jennifer's Body actress packed a punch in an ab-baring baby...
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey Says She Was 'Starving Herself,' Body Shamed on the 'Coyote Ugly' Set
Melanie Lynskey's memories from the set of Coyote Ugly aren't all fond ones. While working on the film, which was released 22 years ago this week, Lynskey says she was body shamed. "All the girls had this regimen they had to go on. It was ridiculous," she tells The Hollywood...
Jonah Hill "Hated" His "Superbad" Costar Christopher Mintz-Plasse — And It's The Reason He Got Hired
"The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want."
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
realitytitbit.com
Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago
After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
‘The Goonies’ Director Paid for Jeff Cohen, aka Chunk, to Go to College
Jeff Cohen, who played the beloved Chunk, stopped pursuing acting roles and sought out a college degree with help from The Goonies director Richard Donner.
See Catherine Zeta-Jones Slay as Morticia Adams For Netflix’s Wednesday
Watch: "The Addams Family" 28 Years Later: E! News Rewind. As fall quickly approaches, Netflix is gearing up for the release of the spook-filled series Wednesday, which centers on Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. And while the spotlight is on the creepy teen, the rest of the Addams family is getting in on the fun, too.
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
