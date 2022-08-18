Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WMTW
Lisbon Falls businesses struggling due to construction hold "Save Main Street" event
LISBON, Maine — Lisbon Falls businesses along Main Street have lost up to 75% of their foot traffic this summer due to a major construction project along the street. The Maine DOT has been working since April to replace key infrastructure in Lisbon such as water and sewage lines. At least half of Main Street has been closed and construction vehicles have routinely parked in front of businesses as a result.
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
Threshers Brewing Co is the Hidden Gem of Midcoast Maine
I learned through trivia recently that Maine has more breweries per capita than any other state in the U.S. With so many scattered around and even more popping up, it can be hard to differentiate them or find any that really stand out from the others. Thanks to a local...
wabi.tv
Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center. With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost. The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool. This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgan.com
FEMA grant funding secured for 3 Maine fire departments
Some Maine fire departments will benefit from more than $150,000 in grant funding. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree’s office announced Friday that the money is part of the second round of funding through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Departments in South Portland, Casco and Boothbay Harbor will receive money...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine schools struggling again to find bus drivers
Lewiston School Superintendent Jake Langlais understands the ongoing school bus driver shortage all too well. Just last month, he said, his district was down 19 drivers. This week, he said, the district had hired enough help to whittle that deficit down to three. “It’s getting better, but we’re still short,”...
tornadopix.com
A Window on the Past – South Portland Heights Hospital and Noyce House – 889 Sawyer Street.
In an earlier column about Forest City Brewery on Brewery Road (now Highland Street), we mentioned how the brewery was turned into a fruit and vegetable canning plant in 1882 by a company called Berry and Flint. One of the company’s partners was Eben N. Perry, a well-known resident of Cape Elizabeth (now south of Portland).
WGME
Maine DOT announces plan for new solar fields in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT has announced a plan to install three new solar fields in Augusta that will help power state office buildings. One of the sites will be at the Augusta airport, while the other two will be in the grass near Exits 109 and 112 on I-95. Some of the panels start being set up this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
observer-me.com
Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures
Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
Surprisingly Affordable Monmouth Home For Sale on 5 Plus Acres of Land
I was lucky enough to stumble across a real estate gem in Monmouth, Maine! The best part about this house is that it's under 200k! The current market isn't offering "affordable" houses right now. The house is listed by Rachel Davis by, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello...
wabi.tv
Truck driver admits responsibility in crash that killed Maine detective
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden.
wgan.com
Happy Wheels is back, opening Saturday at their new location
WESTBROOK (WGME) – After closing their doors three years ago, Happy Wheels opened their new space in Westbrook on Saturday. A line wrapped around the building with about a hundred people waiting patiently to lace up their skates. The new building, much like the old, has the classic skating...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Keep Bats Out of Your Maine Home and What to do if You Have One
The other day I was standing in a friend’s yard in Cumberland when I noticed a small black bird whiz across the sky. It was one swift motion I saw out of the corner of my eye. It caught my attention and as I looked for it again I noticed multiple small black birds darting in rapid zig zags, which is when I realized they weren’t birds at all.
You Could Be The Next Owner Of This 100 Year Old Maine Theater
Belfast really is the quintessential coastal Maine town. Narrow winding streets, unique locally owned shops, an active ship building industry, and local characters. The town is like something out of a movie. And, even though the town is filled with unique homes and commercial buildings, there is one particular building...
Portland, Maine, Police Arrest Two Accused of Stealing $20K Worth of Copper at Construction Site
Two people were arrested in Portland after they were found hauling off over $20,000 worth of copper and $8500 worth of tools from the construction site of the new Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street late Monday night. The Portland Police Department posted the information about the arrest on their...
One of the biggest disc golf tournaments in Maine is happening this weekend
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — From Friday through Sunday, Maine is hosting one of the biggest disc golf tournaments yet at Pineland Farms in New Glouster and the Bittersweet Ridge Disc Golf in North Yarmouth. David Burley is one of the founders of the Maine State Championships. "This event posts...
WMTW
Maine AG: Augusta and Lewiston officers involved in shootings acted in ‘self-defense’
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Office of Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released two reports Friday concluding officers in Augusta and Lewiston “acted in self defense” when firing at subjects in separate incidents. The determinations bring the total number of open investigations into Maine police shootings to 19,...
Maine farmer impacted by PFAS plowing new path forward
UNITY, Maine — Farmers and agricultural producers reeling from contamination from so-called toxic chemicals known as PFAS continue to face an uncertain future. The source of the pollution comes from leftover municipal biosolids, used as fertilizer for decades. But an out-of-work organic farmer found a new way to plow forward as an advocate to keep farmers afloat and protect the environment.
Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
gorhamtimes.com
Fire Consumes Family Dairy Barn and Several Animals
The Walter Young family of Flaggy Meadow Road has been running an active milk farm at this location for many years. On Tuesday, August 9, the historic 200-year-old barn burned down, but Gorham firefighters with assistance from Windham, Buxton, Standish, Westbrook and Scarborough Fire Departments were able to save two homes, a milk room, the garage, another barn in close proximity and all but 6 of approximately 50 cows. Most of the stock were in the pasture at the time of the fire. There were also 20 heifers (cows too young to be milked) on the property.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0