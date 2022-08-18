ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Lisbon Falls businesses struggling due to construction hold "Save Main Street" event

LISBON, Maine — Lisbon Falls businesses along Main Street have lost up to 75% of their foot traffic this summer due to a major construction project along the street. The Maine DOT has been working since April to replace key infrastructure in Lisbon such as water and sewage lines. At least half of Main Street has been closed and construction vehicles have routinely parked in front of businesses as a result.
LISBON, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21

Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center. With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost. The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool. This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, ME
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Augusta, ME
Business
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
Augusta, ME
Government
City
Waterville, ME
City
Gardiner, ME
State
Maine State
Augusta, ME
Real Estate
City
Winslow, ME
wgan.com

FEMA grant funding secured for 3 Maine fire departments

Some Maine fire departments will benefit from more than $150,000 in grant funding. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree’s office announced Friday that the money is part of the second round of funding through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Departments in South Portland, Casco and Boothbay Harbor will receive money...
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine schools struggling again to find bus drivers

Lewiston School Superintendent Jake Langlais understands the ongoing school bus driver shortage all too well. Just last month, he said, his district was down 19 drivers. This week, he said, the district had hired enough help to whittle that deficit down to three. “It’s getting better, but we’re still short,”...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine DOT announces plan for new solar fields in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT has announced a plan to install three new solar fields in Augusta that will help power state office buildings. One of the sites will be at the Augusta airport, while the other two will be in the grass near Exits 109 and 112 on I-95. Some of the panels start being set up this week.
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Vouchers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Kj#Canton Express
observer-me.com

Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures

Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
wabi.tv

Truck driver admits responsibility in crash that killed Maine detective

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden.
wgan.com

Happy Wheels is back, opening Saturday at their new location

WESTBROOK (WGME) – After closing their doors three years ago, Happy Wheels opened their new space in Westbrook on Saturday. A line wrapped around the building with about a hundred people waiting patiently to lace up their skates. The new building, much like the old, has the classic skating...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
102.9 WBLM

How to Keep Bats Out of Your Maine Home and What to do if You Have One

The other day I was standing in a friend’s yard in Cumberland when I noticed a small black bird whiz across the sky. It was one swift motion I saw out of the corner of my eye. It caught my attention and as I looked for it again I noticed multiple small black birds darting in rapid zig zags, which is when I realized they weren’t birds at all.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

You Could Be The Next Owner Of This 100 Year Old Maine Theater

Belfast really is the quintessential coastal Maine town. Narrow winding streets, unique locally owned shops, an active ship building industry, and local characters. The town is like something out of a movie. And, even though the town is filled with unique homes and commercial buildings, there is one particular building...
BELFAST, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine farmer impacted by PFAS plowing new path forward

UNITY, Maine — Farmers and agricultural producers reeling from contamination from so-called toxic chemicals known as PFAS continue to face an uncertain future. The source of the pollution comes from leftover municipal biosolids, used as fertilizer for decades. But an out-of-work organic farmer found a new way to plow forward as an advocate to keep farmers afloat and protect the environment.
UNITY, ME
Z107.3

Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad

The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
BELFAST, ME
gorhamtimes.com

Fire Consumes Family Dairy Barn and Several Animals

The Walter Young family of Flaggy Meadow Road has been running an active milk farm at this location for many years. On Tuesday, August 9, the historic 200-year-old barn burned down, but Gorham firefighters with assistance from Windham, Buxton, Standish, Westbrook and Scarborough Fire Departments were able to save two homes, a milk room, the garage, another barn in close proximity and all but 6 of approximately 50 cows. Most of the stock were in the pasture at the time of the fire. There were also 20 heifers (cows too young to be milked) on the property.
GORHAM, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy