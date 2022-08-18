ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

UCLA women's basketball team signs 10-year-old

LOS ANGELES - Being on the basketball court where the UCLA women's team practices didn't seem that unusual. I've been on basketball courts before, but when 10-year-old Brandi Monroy walked in, it was like a spotlight suddenly shined on her. The next 45 minutes or so were inspiring. The women's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scenicstates.com

10 Largest Convention Centers in the US

Take a look at the largest convention centers in the US and the events they host regularly – it’s one of the best ways to find interesting things to do or see throughout the year. Read this post through the end. I’m going to feature some of my...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Education
foxla.com

West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval canceled for third year in a row

LOS ANGELES - For what will be the third year in a row, West Hollywood's annual Halloween Carnaval is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Friday's announcement comes as West Hollywood remains in a local emergency in responding to the ongoing pandemic. According to the county's data from August 18, Los Angeles County reported 3,379 new COVID-19 cases with current hospitalization a little under 1,000 patients.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica High School Student Hospitalized Following Slashing

A Santa Monica High School student was taken to the hospital after being slashed in a fight during lunch Thursday. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Thursday around 12:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Santa Monica High School campus for a fight involving multiple students. “Upon...
SANTA MONICA, CA
FOX40

California Infrastructure Czar Antonio Villaraigosa on return to public service

(Inside California Politics) — Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s Infrastructure Czar and the former mayor of Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his new role within the Newsom Administration. Governor Gavin Newsom announced Villaraigosa would join the administration earlier this month. Villaraigosa discusses his plans for his new role, where he believes […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Fraternities#Fraternity#Title Ix#College#Zeta
newsantaana.com

Beverly Hills surgeon gets 10 years in prison for insurance fraud involving sober living patients

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Beverly Hills surgeon has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for stealing nearly $38 million in an elaborate insurance fraud scheme that involved hiring body brokers to pay patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary surgeries, medical testing, and other medical procedures. This is the largest prison sentence for a provider in California workers’ compensation insurance fraud.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
David Clark

Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood

South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KTLA

Student injured in fight at Santa Monica High School; 1 in custody

A student was injured during a fight at Santa Monica High School Thursday afternoon and another student was taken into custody, police said. Santa Monica police responded to the school around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a fight involving multiple students. Officers found one student with a facial laceration he got during the fight, […]
SANTA MONICA, CA
kvta.com

Simi Police Respond To Incidents At SVHS Football Stadium

Simi Valley police say they responded to two incidents at the Simi Valley High School football field Friday night and Saturday morning. Police say that several Royal High School students were ejected from the campus for "causing disturbances during the football game." They say that those students "returned to the...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Mixed results on COVID-19

Two categories of statistics on the status of the coronavirus in Orange County showed improvement in Friday’s report, and two showed the opposite. The report covers Aug. 16 to 18. According to that report, hospitalizations dropped from 291 to 271 and the use of intensive care units to treat...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide

When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy