ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 5-Star RB commit Justice Haynes excited to run behind Alabama’s ‘big and mean’ 2023 OL class

Justice Haynes kicked off his senior campaign with a very impressive performance against a tough Thompson defense. Buford defeated the Warriors 38-7 in a game that was a defensive slugfest early on. Haynes finished the evening with more than 150 all-purpose yards, including a 97-yard kick return and a 22-yard touchdown run. He told Touchdown Alabama Thompson’s defense was the best one he ever went up against and gave props to five-star defensive end and Clemson commit, Peter Woods.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama receivers stepping up, first-team defense looks the part in second scrimmage

Alabama receivers stepping up, first-team defense looks the part in second scrimmage https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/08/20/alabama-receivers-stepping-up-defense-strong-second-scrimmage/">. A much more pleased Nick Saban took the podium Saturday after Alabama’s final scrimmage of fall camp. He discussed Seth McLaughlin (offensive lineman) and Eli Ricks (cornerback) getting held out, but he was happy with the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban provides injury updates following Alabama’s second scrimmage

Nick Saban addressed the media following Alabama’s second fall camp scrimmage on Saturday and provided a few quick injury updates regarding his team. Last week Saban shared that defensive back Khyree Jackson had sustained a groin injury at practice and missed several sessions including the team’s previous scrimmage a week ago. But today, Jackson returned to the field in a bit of a limited capacity and performed well in his opportunities.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Jahmyr Gibbs feels at home in Alabama’s running back room, wants a national championship

Alabama football fans and media pundits heard from Jahmyr Gibbs in a presser for the first time since his arrival. On Friday, the transfer from Georgia Tech spoke about his transition to the Crimson Tide, his goal to win a national championship, and how he feels at home in Tuscaloosa. Gibbs, a native of Dalton, Ga., got to Alabama in the spring after recording 1,800 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns with the Yellow Jackets in 2021. He excelled as a back, receiver, and kick return specialist. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder impressed coaches and teammates in spring practice, especially in Alabama’s spring game. Gibbs posted a 75-yard touchdown run at Bryant-Denny Stadium that had fans excited about him for the fall.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Nick Saban evaluates Alabama’s second scrimmage

Alabama completed its second and final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday and head coach Nick Saban addressed the media following sharing his thoughts on the team’s performance. After an inconsistent showing last weekend, the wide receivers seemed to clear things up a bit today as Saban reported that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama, Auburn standing out to Andalusia 4-Star RB J’Marion Burnette

J’Marion Burnette sported Alabama gloves and an Auburn towel during the Andalusia Bulldogs’ win over Opp Thursday night. Burnette, who is a four-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, earned an offer from Alabama on April 6 during a visit, and Auburn offered him the following day. Both programs got him on campus for their spring game in April.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy