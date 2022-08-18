Read full article on original website
Alabama 5-Star RB commit Justice Haynes excited to run behind Alabama’s ‘big and mean’ 2023 OL class
Justice Haynes kicked off his senior campaign with a very impressive performance against a tough Thompson defense. Buford defeated the Warriors 38-7 in a game that was a defensive slugfest early on. Haynes finished the evening with more than 150 all-purpose yards, including a 97-yard kick return and a 22-yard touchdown run. He told Touchdown Alabama Thompson’s defense was the best one he ever went up against and gave props to five-star defensive end and Clemson commit, Peter Woods.
Alabama receivers stepping up, first-team defense looks the part in second scrimmage
Alabama receivers stepping up, first-team defense looks the part in second scrimmage https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/08/20/alabama-receivers-stepping-up-defense-strong-second-scrimmage/">. A much more pleased Nick Saban took the podium Saturday after Alabama’s final scrimmage of fall camp. He discussed Seth McLaughlin (offensive lineman) and Eli Ricks (cornerback) getting held out, but he was happy with the...
Nick Saban provides injury updates following Alabama’s second scrimmage
Nick Saban addressed the media following Alabama’s second fall camp scrimmage on Saturday and provided a few quick injury updates regarding his team. Last week Saban shared that defensive back Khyree Jackson had sustained a groin injury at practice and missed several sessions including the team’s previous scrimmage a week ago. But today, Jackson returned to the field in a bit of a limited capacity and performed well in his opportunities.
WATCH: Dylan Lonergan shakes off early mistakes, leads Brookwood to gutsy win
Alabama football’s four-star quarterback commit, Dylan Lonergan put up a gutsy performance against Norcross High School Saturday to lead Brookwood to a victory. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance, and we captured all of Lonergan’s big moments. Full highlights can be streamed below.
Traeshon Holden has next: Alabama receiver has big-time final scrimmage
Alabama has a deep rotation at the wide receiver position, but a veteran name is stepping up. Traeshon Holden, a junior, stood out for the Crimson Tide during Saturday’s scrimmage. In the final game-like practice of fall camp, Nick Saban told reporters Holden had four to five catches. The...
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Caleb Downs puts up dominant performance in first game of the season
Caleb Downs put up a masterful performance in the first game of his senior campaign. He finished the game with two rushing touchdowns, one interception, multiple tackles and multiple receptions. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance and was able to capture Downs’ top plays. Full highlights can be streamed below.
Jahmyr Gibbs feels at home in Alabama’s running back room, wants a national championship
Alabama football fans and media pundits heard from Jahmyr Gibbs in a presser for the first time since his arrival. On Friday, the transfer from Georgia Tech spoke about his transition to the Crimson Tide, his goal to win a national championship, and how he feels at home in Tuscaloosa. Gibbs, a native of Dalton, Ga., got to Alabama in the spring after recording 1,800 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns with the Yellow Jackets in 2021. He excelled as a back, receiver, and kick return specialist. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder impressed coaches and teammates in spring practice, especially in Alabama’s spring game. Gibbs posted a 75-yard touchdown run at Bryant-Denny Stadium that had fans excited about him for the fall.
Alabama freshman DL Jaheim Oatis continues to be a highlight in fall camp
Nick Saban has his best depth on the defensive line at Alabama for the first time since 2016. The Crimson Tide has several veterans, second-year players, and freshmen up front. Jaheim Oatis, a freshman from Columbia, Miss., has been the biggest highlight of preseason camp. As a four-star in the...
WATCH: Nick Saban evaluates Alabama’s second scrimmage
Alabama completed its second and final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday and head coach Nick Saban addressed the media following sharing his thoughts on the team’s performance. After an inconsistent showing last weekend, the wide receivers seemed to clear things up a bit today as Saban reported that...
Alabama, Auburn standing out to Andalusia 4-Star RB J’Marion Burnette
J’Marion Burnette sported Alabama gloves and an Auburn towel during the Andalusia Bulldogs’ win over Opp Thursday night. Burnette, who is a four-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, earned an offer from Alabama on April 6 during a visit, and Auburn offered him the following day. Both programs got him on campus for their spring game in April.
Alabama to face Quinn Ewers after announced as Texas starting quarterback by Steve Sarkisian
Alabama football knows the quarterback it will face in week two of its season. According to Steve Sarkisian, Texas has announced Quinn Ewers as its starting quarterback. Ewers, a transfer from Ohio State, won the job over Hudson Card. Sarkisian will host Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Austin, Texas.
