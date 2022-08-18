ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

CBS DFW

Richardson man finally home after 10-month long battle with COVID-19

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Tonight, a very real reminder that COVID-19 is still impacting lives. After a 10-month long battle with the virus, a Richardson man is finally home with a renewed appreciation for life.  For most of his life, Phil Hollen has been the definition of healthy. "I've always been a runner and for the last eight years I've done triathlons," he said. His last time to compete was the Ironman Texas in October of 2021 because a month later he caught COVID-19. "The first few days weren't too bad, but then I ended up in the ER and it was pretty...
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family, Friends Call for Justice After Dallas Karaoke Owner Killed

Chin Shin, who everyone knew as Jin, was shot early Monday morning in Fort Worth. It happened after a traffic accident led to an argument and eventually, gunfire at the intersection of the southbound lanes of South University Drive and Interstate 30. “It’s been a roller coaster for everybody, going...
DALLAS, TX
City
Garland, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Garland, TX
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Health
95.5 KLAQ

Dallas Man’s Death Reminder Of Raw Oyster “Rules”

The sudden death of a Dallas man who ate raw oysters in Florida is a reminder that raw oysters, loved by many, are a potentially deadly food. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Oyster Bash presented by Barnegat Oyster Collective sponsored by Modelo hosted by Adam Richman.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Crowley Mom Pleads for Return of Late Daughter's Missing Pug

A North Texas mother grieving the loss of her teenage daughter is asking the public’s help in finding her late daughter’s puppy that has been missing for several days. Penny the pug is not just a family pet for Summer Herrera. “Penny was my daughter Zofia’s pug,” she...
CROWLEY, TX
Reform Austin

Watch This Rare Video of Bobcats Playing at a Golf Course in Plano.

Bobcat is a wildcat species that is usually found throughout North Texas. Although bobcats are not an endangered species as other wildcats, it is incredibly weird to see one of them because of their secretive nature and their nocturnal activities. A man in Plano was able to take a video of a wild bobcat and her three kittens. The animals were playing in the backyard of a house in the Gleneagles Country Club.
PLANO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
DESOTO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Newborn Abandoned in Bushes in Good Condition, Juvenile Mother Found

An abandoned newborn boy found in the bushes outside an apartment complex Thursday morning in Waxahachie is in good condition and is now in the custody of Child Protective Services, police say. Waxahachie Police said someone found the child in the bushes at the Bent Tree Townhomes on the 1700...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire

Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name

A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
DALLAS, TX

