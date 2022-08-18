RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Tonight, a very real reminder that COVID-19 is still impacting lives. After a 10-month long battle with the virus, a Richardson man is finally home with a renewed appreciation for life. For most of his life, Phil Hollen has been the definition of healthy. "I've always been a runner and for the last eight years I've done triathlons," he said. His last time to compete was the Ironman Texas in October of 2021 because a month later he caught COVID-19. "The first few days weren't too bad, but then I ended up in the ER and it was pretty...

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO