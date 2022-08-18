ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Oklahoma Football: Gavin Freeman could make an early impact for OU

Many walk-ons had fulfilled their dreams at Oklahoma, and Gavin Freeman could be next in line. The Heritage Hall product bet on himself when accepting a walk-position in the Oklahoma football program rather than staying committed to Texas Tech. There’s been notable noise surrounding Freeman at camp and positive words...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
blackchronicle.com

Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press | Sports

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Much has changed for Oklahoma in the past year. The Sooners’ run of conference championships ended at six last season right before coach Lincoln Riley left for Southern California. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler transferred elsewhere. Oklahoma hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to steady the ship. The Sooners are picked to finish behind Baylor this season in the race for the Big 12 title. The ninth-ranked Sooners open the season Sept. 3 against UTEP.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State University, OU report record-breaking freshmen enrollment

This will be a record-setting year for Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma. OSU officials announced their largest, most diverse freshman class in university history. They said more than 4,600 freshmen are enrolled, beating the previous record by 375 students. OU also set its record, saying last week...
NORMAN, OK
OKC VeloCity

Softball is Oklahoma City: Women's College World Series and more

The Women’s College World Series (WCWS) wrapped up its 30th year with record-breaking success. “It was the most successful event that we’ve hosted this year from a visitation standpoint,” Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau Sports Development Vice President, Adam Wisniewski said. The series was held from...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Carter
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!

Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tailgate#Tailgating#Football Season#American Football#College Football#Sooner Nation
KOCO

Urban League of Greater OKC discusses back-to-school assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY — There is a lot going on in school hallways and classrooms. You have your friends, teachers, extracurriculars and more that can sometimes make it harder to focus on your school work. The Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City wants to help. The Urban League's after-school tutoring...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps

In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of twin Sumatran tigers

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo has announced the names of the twin Sumatran tigers. On Friday, Luna and Bob underwent a wellness exam and got their first round of vaccines. KOCO 5 caught up with zoo officials who said the two are meeting all of their growth markers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Norman students return to class Friday

NORMAN, Okla. — More than 15,000 Norman Public Schools students head back to class Friday morning. Parents and guardians have been anxious about sending their children back, but Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino said the district has worked all summer to get students prepared for back to school.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

1 dead after incident in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after an incident in Oklahoma City. Police crews reported a homicide near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. They confirmed one person died. Officials said this is a homicide investigation, with police still unclear on a suspect. Police did tell KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy