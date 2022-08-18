Read full article on original website
Oklahoma DL Brynden Walker Announces Retirement From Football
Walker played in 17 games across the previous two seasons totaling up eight career tackles.
Oklahoma Football: Gavin Freeman could make an early impact for OU
Many walk-ons had fulfilled their dreams at Oklahoma, and Gavin Freeman could be next in line. The Heritage Hall product bet on himself when accepting a walk-position in the Oklahoma football program rather than staying committed to Texas Tech. There’s been notable noise surrounding Freeman at camp and positive words...
Why Oklahoma QB General Booty is Giving Back: 'Special Place in My Heart for Kids'
After a recent visit, the Sooners' juco transfer quarterback decided he'll donate 20 percent of his NIL revenue to Oklahoma Children's Hospital.
Claim about fake 1974 trophy at OU debunked
A claim that is making the rounds on social media is causing a stir at the University of Oklahoma.
blackchronicle.com
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press | Sports
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Much has changed for Oklahoma in the past year. The Sooners’ run of conference championships ended at six last season right before coach Lincoln Riley left for Southern California. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler transferred elsewhere. Oklahoma hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to steady the ship. The Sooners are picked to finish behind Baylor this season in the race for the Big 12 title. The ninth-ranked Sooners open the season Sept. 3 against UTEP.
KOCO
Oklahoma State University, OU report record-breaking freshmen enrollment
This will be a record-setting year for Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma. OSU officials announced their largest, most diverse freshman class in university history. They said more than 4,600 freshmen are enrolled, beating the previous record by 375 students. OU also set its record, saying last week...
OKC VeloCity
Softball is Oklahoma City: Women's College World Series and more
The Women’s College World Series (WCWS) wrapped up its 30th year with record-breaking success. “It was the most successful event that we’ve hosted this year from a visitation standpoint,” Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau Sports Development Vice President, Adam Wisniewski said. The series was held from...
Oklahoma Native Returns Home During Broadway Tour Of ‘Pretty Woman’
An Oklahoma native has been performing in a traveling Broadway musical tour of "Pretty Woman," and the tour made a stop in Oklahoma City!. Michael Dalke, a Norman North and UCO Alum, is taking the stage this week at the Civic Center. This isn’t a love story unlike the play...
OKC Zoo tiger cubs receive their names
The OKC Zoo's Sumatran tiger twins are healthy and have received their names.
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
Free Oklahoma State Fair tickets, cinnamon rolls offered for donating blood
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering up a fun time at the fair and a tasty treat for each person who donates blood next week.
OKC 12-year-old becomes youngest college student
Elijah Muhammad is a 12-year-old home school senior but this week he became a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College.
KOCO
Urban League of Greater OKC discusses back-to-school assistance
OKLAHOMA CITY — There is a lot going on in school hallways and classrooms. You have your friends, teachers, extracurriculars and more that can sometimes make it harder to focus on your school work. The Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City wants to help. The Urban League's after-school tutoring...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps
In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of twin Sumatran tigers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo has announced the names of the twin Sumatran tigers. On Friday, Luna and Bob underwent a wellness exam and got their first round of vaccines. KOCO 5 caught up with zoo officials who said the two are meeting all of their growth markers.
Oklahoma History Center installs universal adult changing tables
The Oklahoma History Center is making sure that all Oklahomans will feel comfortable visiting the center thanks to an important addition.
KOCO
Norman students return to class Friday
NORMAN, Okla. — More than 15,000 Norman Public Schools students head back to class Friday morning. Parents and guardians have been anxious about sending their children back, but Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino said the district has worked all summer to get students prepared for back to school.
KOCO
1 dead after incident in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after an incident in Oklahoma City. Police crews reported a homicide near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. They confirmed one person died. Officials said this is a homicide investigation, with police still unclear on a suspect. Police did tell KOCO 5...
KOCO
Oklahoma City approves final plans for new arena on state fairgrounds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has approved the final plans for a new arena on the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The process to find a builder has already started. What is now a parking lot for the Jim Norick Arena will soon turn into the new coliseum and as bittersweet as it is, some said it’s time to let go.
“It can be something” : Heritage Park Mall sits empty during legal battle
Heritage Park Mall was once a thriving hub in Midwest City, but now it appears to be in a permanent state of disarray.
