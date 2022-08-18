Read full article on original website
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
NBC News
Mothers seeking justice in 2016 murders of Oklahoma women, Totinika Elix and Emily Morgan
On August 26, 2016, 24-year-old Totinika Elix and 23-year-old Emily Morgan were found murdered just outside of McAlester, Oklahoma. Both mothers and Oklahoma natives, the women had met each other a few months earlier. Twanna Brown told Dateline that her daughter Totinika was “a happy person, a real sweet person.”...
Search for missing Houma woman underway in Oklahoma
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (WGNO) — The car of a missing Houma woman was found in the Kiamichi River near Fort Towson, Okla. after her family hadn’t heard from her in days. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), 33-year-old Caitlyn Case’s car and phone were found in the Kiamichi River Aug. 12. Her […]
blackchronicle.com
Three injured in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured three people in Oklahoma City. Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a Family Dollar store near N.E. 10th and I-35 after a shooting victim ran to the store for help.
Alleged letter from murder suspect sent to KFOR
The Oklahoma woman charged with murder in the death of her 3-year-old granddaughter has allegedly sent a handwritten letter and proposal to KFOR asking for money and materials in exchange for an exclusive interview about her story.
KOCO
1 dead after incident in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after an incident in Oklahoma City. Police crews reported a homicide near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. They confirmed one person died. Officials said this is a homicide investigation, with police still unclear on a suspect. Police did tell KOCO 5...
Prison Escape In Arkansas Sparks Fears In Crescent
A prison escape nearly 500 miles away in Arkansas has incited panic in a school district in Oklahoma. Crescent Public Schools sent parents an alert Wednesday, warning them of a convicted rapist who could be headed to their town because of his ties to the community. Samuel Hartman’s wife and...
Tulsa man was released from California jail despite having felony warrants in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — According to California Court Records a Tulsa man who was caught with a Tulsa teen in California was released from jail after pleading guilty to sex crimes. Christopher Bartley previously was charged in Tulsa County in July for running off with the same teen. “The thing...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Attorney General awaits response from local wedding photographer
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The clock is ticking on a local photographer who’s accused of ghosting clients after their wedding day. Complaints against Lindsey Nichole Photography have now reached the Attorney General, and the state may soon get involved. In Your Corner first learned of the business last...
Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies after suicide attempt
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) saw its 13th detainee death of 2022. Jail staff say he was found attempting suicide. The post Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies after suicide attempt appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
5 Arrested After Federal Meth Bust in Oklahoma City, Ardmore
A house fire in Del City uncovered a meth lab and led to a multi-county federal investigation that’s netted five arrests. Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell said the department responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Beachwood Drive in July. “No occupants were there so...
Contractor charged with embezzling thousands from Oklahomans
Two Oklahomans are now out thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor who took their money and disappeared.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Aug. 15-19
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 15-19 include:. Travis Andrew Alvey, 35, Ponca City, larceny, unauthorized use of a bank card and domestic abuse. Shane Andrew Bledsoe, 35, assault on a police officer. Don L. Atchison, 38, Blackwell,...
One killed after shots fired in Southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed following an altercation near SW 24th St. and Brookline Avenue early on Sunday morning. OKCPD arrived on scene around 5 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. Officers discovered that one person was killed in the dispute, with no other injuries reported. The scene […]
A letter to Governor Stitt hopes to make a difference for many Oklahoma farmers and ranchers regarding shortage of hay
Hoping to make a difference for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers across the state, a letter to the Governor's Office from the president of American Farmers and Ranchers Mutual Insurance Company (AFR) asking Governor Kevin Stitt to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend certain requirements for transportation hay.
Former Yukon Student Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Students On Campus
Just one week into the school year, the Yukon superintendent Jason Simeroth said their school safety measures were put to the test. A man is behind bars after making threats towards students at his alma mater. Yukon students were the first to hear about the threat and they alerted school...
Oklahoma City Couple Charged In Child’s Fentanyl Overdose Death
An Oklahoma City couple is facing second-degree murder charges following their son's fentanyl overdose. New information shows that the 6-year-old boy could have been dead hours before he was brought to the emergency room. According to an affidavit, Harold Belton told police his son complained of stomach pains before bed...
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
South Arkansas residents react to survey revealing Arkansas as the 4th worst state to live in this year
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best […]
