Read full article on original website
Related
12newsnow.com
Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 forecasted to become Danielle Friday night, no direct threat to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new tropical wave, called Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, is drawing interest in the southern Gulf of Mexico, more precisely the Bay of Campeche, west and south of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. It's forecasted to continue moving northwest and become Danielle Friday night. Danielle will...
12newsnow.com
Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces
SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
12newsnow.com
Mostly cloudy, scattered rain and thunderstorms Friday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Partly sunny with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
12newsnow.com
Lower chances Friday
Scattered showers, storms expected Friday through Monday in SE Texas. Higher chances the middle/later part of next week due to upper-level low pressure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12newsnow.com
Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Three people were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
12newsnow.com
Nearly 75% of Texas Public Schools Graded A or B in Latest School Ratings
TEXAS, USA — Public school ratings are out for the first time since the pandemic started and for most schools, it paints a positive picture. The ratings system changed slightly this year and schools that received an A, B or C were graded. The change occurred for schools that would have been given a D or F. They were instead labeled as “not rated.”
12newsnow.com
State lawmaker says pulling books for review isn’t censorship
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some public school libraries in Texas are now on the frontline in the ongoing culture wars. Officials in the Keller ISD yanked 41 books off the shelves throughout the district for further review after they were challenged by parents. That includes the Bible and “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation.”
Comments / 0